Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Leaving My Love Behind - Lewis Capaldi: Love Don't Come Easy To Us

Cover Lirik Video Leaving My Love Behind - Lewis Capaldi. Lewis Capaldi telah merilis lagu 'My Love Behind' pada tahun 2019. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Leaving My Love Behind - Lewis Capaldi.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Lirik Video Leaving My Love Behind - Lewis Capaldi

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Leaving My Love Behind yang dipopulerkan oleh Lewis Capaldi di dalam artikel ini.

Lewis Capaldi telah merilis lagu 'My Love Behind' pada tahun 2019.

Lagu 'My Love Behind' terdapat pada album studio debut Lewis Capaldi yang bertajuk 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Leaving My Love Behind - Lewis Capaldi:

[Intro]

D Em Bm A

[Verse 1]

D Em Bm A

I don't know how we got to where we are

D Em Bm A

So far removed, I don't know where to start

D Em Bm

'Cause I've been away for far too long

A D

But I implore you, please hold on

Em Bm A

I beg you, please hold on

[Pre-Chorus]

G Bm A

Love don't come easy to us

D G

And it's killing me to hang on

Bm A

And hope it's enough

[Chorus]

D Em

So, I was just wondering

Bm

Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?

Are you leaving my love behind?

G

Baby, say the word and let me know

D Em

You gotta give me something

Bm

I swear that I won't try to change your mind

If you're leaving my love behind

G D

Baby, say the word and let me go

[Interlude]

D Em Bm A

[Verse 2]

D Em Bm A

We used to wait up and talk for hours on end

D Em Bm A

And it's got me thinking that lately something's changed

D Em

'Cause I've been feeling you leaving

Bm A D

Cracks in conversations way too long

Em Bm A

I'm barely holding on

[Pre-Chorus]

G Bm A

Love don't come easy to us

D G

And it's killing me to hang on

Bm A

And hope it's enough

[Chorus]

D Em

So, I was just wondering

Bm

Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?

Are you leaving my love behind?

G D

Baby, say the word and let me know

Em

You gotta give me something

Bm

I swear that I won't try to change your mind

If you're leaving my love behind

G Bm

Baby, say the word and let me go

[Bridge]

A G D Bm

Just let me go, let me go

A G

Just let me go, just let me go

D

Baby, say the word and let me go

[Chorus]

D Em

'Cause I was just wondering

Bm

Could you tell me, is it all a waste of time?

Are you leaving my love behind?

G

Baby, say the word and let me know

D Em

You gotta give me something

Bm

I swear that I won't try to change your mind

If you're leaving my love behind

G D

Baby, say the word and let me go

[Outro]

Em Bm

Just let me go, just let me go

G D

Baby, say the word and let me go

Lirik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)