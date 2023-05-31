Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice - Karma Remix: Cause Karma is My Boyfriend

Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu Karma dari Taylor Swift yang berkolaborasi dengan rapper Ice Spice.

Instagram @taylorswift
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord kunci gitar Karma dari Taylor Swift yang berkolaborasi dengan rapper Ice Spice.

Lagu ini baru saja rilis pada Jumat (26/5/2023) tengah malam, menyusul versi original yang dinyanyikan solo oleh Taylor Swift pada 21 Oktober 2022, lalu.

Karma (Remix) dimuat dalam album Swift bertajuk Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).

Berikut chord kunci gitar Karma Taylor Swift: 

[Intro]
D Am7 C G

[Verse]

D
You're talking shit for the hell of it
Am7
Addicted to betrayal, but you're relevant
C                                              G
You're terrified to look down
D
'Cause if you dare, you'll see the glare
Am7
Of everyone you burned just to get there
C                                     G
It's coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]
D                                            Am7
And I keep my side of the street clean
C                                                 G
You wouldn't know what I mean

[Chorus]
D                                                                         Am7
'Cause karma is my boyfriend, Karma is a god
                                                                          C
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
                                        G
Karma's a relaxing thought
                                                                D
Aren't you envious that for you it's not?
                                                Am7
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
                                                       C
Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me
                                                 G
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Verse 2]
D
Spider boy, king of thieves
Am7
Weave your little webs of opacity
C                                             G
My pennies made your crown
D
Trick me once, trick me twice
Am7
Don't you know that cash ain't the only price?
C                                    G
It's coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]
D                                              Am7
And I keep my side of the street clean
C                                                  G
You wouldn't know what I mean

[Chorus]
D                                                                       Am7
'Cause karma is my boyfriend, Karma is a god
                                                                         C
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
                                       G
Karma's a relaxing thought
                                                                D
Aren't you envious that for you it's not?
                                                 Am7
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
                                                       C
Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me
                                                     G
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Bridge]
Bm                                                                   G
Ask me what I learned from all those years
                                                                        F#m
Ask me what I earned from all those tears
                                                                 A
Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here
(I'm still here, I'm still here)

[Post-Bridge]
D                                                                          Am7
'Cause karma is the thunder Rattling your ground
                                                                    C
Karma's on your scent like a bounty hunter
                                                 G
Karma's gonna track you down
                                         D
Step by step, from town to town
                                                 Am7
Sweet like justice, karma is a queen
                                                                C
Karma takes all my friends to the summit
                                                 G
Karma is the guy on the screen

Coming straight home to me

[Chorus]
D                                                                        Am7
'Cause karma is my boyfriend, Karma is a god
                                                                         C
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
                                      G
Karma's a relaxing thought
                                                             D
Aren't you envious that for you it's not?
                                        Am7
Sweet like honey, karma is a cat
                                                       C
Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me
                                                   G
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Outro]
D                 Am7
Karma is my boyfriend
           C
Karma is a god (Ah)
G D
Uh-huh, mm
C
Karma's a relaxing thought

