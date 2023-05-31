Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson: I Wanna be In California

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu High In California yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson. Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Faith In The Future.

Tangkapan layar YouTube Louis Tomlinson
Lagu High In California dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu High In California yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson.

Lagu High In California ini termasuk dalam album yang bertajuk Faith In The Future.

Diketahui, official audio lagu High In California telah dirilis pada 26 Mei 2023 di YouTube Louis Tomlinson.

Lirik Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson:

Blue like the light surroundin' me
It all seems so different when I'm around it
See all these waves and waves of green
Keep on comin' like a dream until nothin' is the same

Sun goes down and it changes
Never holdin' on to anyone else
When you go, when you go, I can take you
Somewhere better than where you were before

I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
They always said it's so bad for me
Everything I try makes me feel alive
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

Time

I could just roll the windows down
Let the golden hour wash through the room
I hope it always stays around
All the clouds of smoke come into bloom

When the sun goes down and it changes
Never holdin' on to anyone else
When you go, when you go, I can take you
Somewhere better than where you were before

I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
They always said it's so bad for me
Everything I try makes me feel alive
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

Time
Time

I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
They always said it's so bad for me
Everything I try makes me feel alive
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

Terjemahan Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson:

