Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson: I Wanna be In California
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu High In California yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson. Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Faith In The Future.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu High In California yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson.
Lagu High In California ini termasuk dalam album yang bertajuk Faith In The Future.
Diketahui, official audio lagu High In California telah dirilis pada 26 Mei 2023 di YouTube Louis Tomlinson.
Lirik Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson:
Blue like the light surroundin' me
It all seems so different when I'm around it
See all these waves and waves of green
Keep on comin' like a dream until nothin' is the same
Sun goes down and it changes
Never holdin' on to anyone else
When you go, when you go, I can take you
Somewhere better than where you were before
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
They always said it's so bad for me
Everything I try makes me feel alive
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
Time
I could just roll the windows down
Let the golden hour wash through the room
I hope it always stays around
All the clouds of smoke come into bloom
When the sun goes down and it changes
Never holdin' on to anyone else
When you go, when you go, I can take you
Somewhere better than where you were before
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
They always said it's so bad for me
Everything I try makes me feel alive
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
Time
Time
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
They always said it's so bad for me
Everything I try makes me feel alive
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change
I wanna be in California
Smoke some weed outside in the summertime
Terjemahan Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson: