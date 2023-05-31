Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson: I Wanna be In California

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu High In California yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson.

Lagu High In California ini termasuk dalam album yang bertajuk Faith In The Future.

Diketahui, official audio lagu High In California telah dirilis pada 26 Mei 2023 di YouTube Louis Tomlinson.

Lirik Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson:

Blue like the light surroundin' me

It all seems so different when I'm around it

See all these waves and waves of green

Keep on comin' like a dream until nothin' is the same

Sun goes down and it changes

Never holdin' on to anyone else

When you go, when you go, I can take you

Somewhere better than where you were before

I wanna be in California

Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

They always said it's so bad for me

Everything I try makes me feel alive

Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change

Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change

I wanna be in California

Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

Time

I could just roll the windows down

Let the golden hour wash through the room

I hope it always stays around

All the clouds of smoke come into bloom

When the sun goes down and it changes

Never holdin' on to anyone else

When you go, when you go, I can take you

Somewhere better than where you were before

I wanna be in California

Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

They always said it's so bad for me

Everything I try makes me feel alive

Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change

Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change

I wanna be in California

Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

Time

Time

I wanna be in California

Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

I wanna be in California

Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

They always said it's so bad for me

Everything I try makes me feel alive

Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change

Spent my whole life just thinkin' I had to change

I wanna be in California

Smoke some weed outside in the summertime

Terjemahan Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson: