Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Out Of My System - Louis Tomlinson: Gotta Get It Out Of My System

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Out Of My System yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson.

Lagu Out Of My System ini dirilis pada 14 Oktober 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Out Of My System merupakan single kedua dari album yang bertajuk 'Faith In The Future' setelah 'Bigger Than Me'yang dirilis 1 September 2022.

Official video lagu Out Of My System telah dirilis pada 19 Oktober 2022 di YouTube Louis Tomlinson.

Lirik Lagu Out Of My System - Louis Tomlinson:

[Verse 1]

Slowly, I never wanna go slowly

I only wanna go faster

Towards disaster every time

With me, I know you wanna come with me

Take anything you can carry

And leave everythin' else behind

[Pre-Chorus]

I am only half of what

I think I can be

[Chorus]

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it off of my chest

I've lived a lot of my life already

But I gotta get through the rest

[Verse 2]

Demons, I'm takin' all of my demons

Putting them where I won't see them

'Cause I just wanna feel alive

[Pre-Chorus]

I am only half of what

I think I can be

[Chorus]

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it off of my chest

I've lived a lot of my life already

But I gotta get through the rest

[Post-Chorus]

Gotta get it out of my system, system

Gotta get it out of my system

[Chorus]

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it out of my head

I've lived a lot of my life already

But I gotta get through the rest

[Post-Chorus]

Gotta get it out of my system, system

Gotta get it out of my system

Gotta get it out of my system, system

Gotta get it out of my system