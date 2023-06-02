Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Out Of My System - Louis Tomlinson: Gotta Get It Out Of My System

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Out Of My System yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson dan telah dirilis pada 14 Oktober 2022.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Out Of My System - Louis Tomlinson: Gotta Get It Out Of My System
Kolase Tribunnews/ Instagram @louist91
Lagu Out Of My System dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Out Of My System yang dinyanyikan oleh Louis Tomlinson.

Lagu Out Of My System ini dirilis pada 14 Oktober 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Out Of My System merupakan single kedua dari album yang bertajuk 'Faith In The Future' setelah 'Bigger Than Me'yang dirilis 1 September 2022.

Official video lagu Out Of My System telah dirilis pada 19 Oktober 2022 di YouTube Louis Tomlinson.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu High In California - Louis Tomlinson: I Wanna be In California

Lirik Lagu Out Of My System - Louis Tomlinson:

[Verse 1]
Slowly, I never wanna go slowly
I only wanna go faster
Towards disaster every time
With me, I know you wanna come with me
Take anything you can carry
And leave everythin' else behind

[Pre-Chorus]
I am only half of what
I think I can be

[Chorus]
Gotta get it out of my system
Gotta get it off of my chest
I've lived a lot of my life already
But I gotta get through the rest

[Verse 2]
Demons, I'm takin' all of my demons
Putting them where I won't see them
'Cause I just wanna feel alive

[Pre-Chorus]
I am only half of what
I think I can be

[Chorus]
Gotta get it out of my system
Gotta get it off of my chest
I've lived a lot of my life already
But I gotta get through the rest

[Post-Chorus]
Gotta get it out of my system, system
Gotta get it out of my system

[Chorus]
Gotta get it out of my system
Gotta get it out of my head
I've lived a lot of my life already
But I gotta get through the rest

[Post-Chorus]
Gotta get it out of my system, system
Gotta get it out of my system
Gotta get it out of my system, system
Gotta get it out of my system

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan
Out Of My System
Louis Tomlinson
BERITATERKAIT
  • 5 Aplikasi Edit Foto Terbaik untuk iPhone, Punya Banyak Fitur Menarik
    Aplikasi Handphone
    5 Aplikasi Edit Foto Terbaik untuk iPhone, Punya Banyak Fitur Menarik
    Gaya Make Up Kondangan Ala Syifa Hadju, Cantik Maksimal dengan Makeup Mata yang Menawan
    Tips Kecantikan
    Gaya Make Up Kondangan Ala Syifa Hadju, Cantik Maksimal dengan Makeup Mata yang Menawan
    5 Rekomendasi Sikat Kamar Mandi dari Angola, Membersihkan Kerak Membandel Lebih Tangguh
    Peralatan Rumah
    5 Rekomendasi Sikat Kamar Mandi dari Angola, Membersihkan Kerak Membandel Lebih Tangguh
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Murah untuk Komputasi Dasar Harian, Harga Mulai Rp 4 Jutaan
    Produk Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Murah untuk Komputasi Dasar Harian, Harga Mulai Rp 4 Jutaan
    avoskin Hadir dengan Banyak Pilihan Serum Wajah, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Produk Terbaiknya
    Skincare
    avoskin Hadir dengan Banyak Pilihan Serum Wajah, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Produk Terbaiknya
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Rumah Minimalis
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Rumah Minimalis
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    ISUZU TRAGA PUTIH
    ISUZU TRAGA PUTIH
    Rp200.000.000
    Jambi, Jambi
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Minimalis Elegant
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Minimalis Elegant
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    dealer resmi cctv murah full hd malang raya
    dealer resmi cctv murah full hd malang raya
    Rp3.100.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Tukang wallpaper custom mekkah
    Tukang wallpaper custom mekkah
    Rp190.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    konveksi kebutuhan perlengkapan hotel dan supplier hotel di sumedanf
    konveksi kebutuhan perlengkapan hotel dan supplier hotel di sumedanf
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Barat, Sumedang
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI SIAP KPR PROMO BESAR
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI SIAP KPR PROMO BESAR
    Rp650.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Kebuli Instan Terbaik Terdekat di Pangandaran
    Kebuli Instan Terbaik Terdekat di Pangandaran
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Barat, Pangandaran
    JASA PASANG WALLPAPER ROLL
    JASA PASANG WALLPAPER ROLL
    Rp190.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Panel Lantai Citicon Surabaya
    Panel Lantai Citicon Surabaya
    Rp710.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir HARJAMUKTI Sinyalindo
    Paket Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir HARJAMUKTI Sinyalindo
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jasa Website Sekolah dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat Kuta Utara Badung
    Jasa Website Sekolah dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat Kuta Utara Badung
    Rp3.500.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Beras Kebuli Instan Terdekat di Pangandaran
    Beras Kebuli Instan Terdekat di Pangandaran
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Barat, Pangandaran
    Kacamata Anti Radiasi Berguna Untuk ,Blitar Griya Jelita Kirani
    Kacamata Anti Radiasi Berguna Untuk ,Blitar Griya Jelita Kirani
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Supplier paving block 6 cm Lowokwaru
    Supplier paving block 6 cm Lowokwaru
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Genteng Karang Pilang Malang
    Genteng Karang Pilang Malang
    Rp9.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Deck Drain Jembatan 4 Inch, 6 inch dan 7 Inch di Indonesia Termurah Berkualitas
    Deck Drain Jembatan 4 Inch, 6 inch dan 7 Inch di Indonesia Termurah Berkualitas
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Panel Lantai Citicon Malang
    Panel Lantai Citicon Malang
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Chevrolet Spin Activ 1.5 AT
    Chevrolet Spin Activ 1.5 AT
    Rp122.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Honda Odyssey E Prestige
    Honda Odyssey E Prestige
    Rp310.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan