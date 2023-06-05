Chord Gitar Always - Bon Jovi, Dimainkan dari Kunci C

Ilustrasi chord gitar Always - Bon Jovi mudah dimainkan dari kunci C dengan lirik and i will love you baby always and i'll be there.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Always dari Bon Jovi.

Chord Gitar Always - Bon Jovi

[Intro] C..G..Am G F..

Am

this romeo is bleeding

G

but you can't see his blood

F

it's nothing but some feelings

Em

that this old dog kicked up..

Am

it's been raining since you left me

G

now i'm drowning in the flood

F

You see i've always been a fighter

Em F -G

but without you i give up..

Am

now i can't sing a love song

G

like the way it's meant to be

F

well, i guess i'm not that good anymore

G F -G

but baby, that's just me..

[Reff]

C G

and i.. will love you..

Dm Am G

baby.. al..ways..

C

and i'll.. be there..

G F Am G

forever and.. a day.. al..ways..

C

i'll be there till the stars don't shine

G

till the heavens burst and the words don't rhyme

F

and i know when i die you'll be on my mind

G F -G Am

and i'll love you, al..ways..

[Int] Am F -G

Am

now your pictures that you left behind

G

are just memories of a different life

F

some that made us laugh some that made us cry

Em G

one that made you have to say goodbye..

Am

what i'd give to run my fingers

through your hair

G

touch your lips, to hold you near

F

when you say your prayers

try to understand

Em F -G

i've made mistakes, i'm just a man..

Am

when he holds you close

when he pulls you near

G

when he says the words

you've been needing to hear

F

i'll wish i was him

cause those words are mine

G F -G

to say to you till the end of time..

[Reff]

C G

and i.. will love you..

Dm Am G

baby.. al..ways..

C

and i'll.. be there..

G F Am G

forever and.. a day.. al..ways..

A# D#

if you told me to cry for you

F A#

i could..

D# F

if you told me to die for you

Gm

i would..

D#

take a look at my face

F

there's no price i won't pay

F

to say these words to you..

[Musik] C..G..Dm..Am G

C..G..F..G F -G

F

well, there ain't no luck

in these loaded dice

G

but baby if you give me just

one more try

F

we can pack up our old dreams

and our old lives

G

we'll find a place

F G

where the sun still shines..

[Reff]

C G

and i.. will love you..

Dm Am G

baby.. al..ways..

C

and i'll.. be there..

G F Am G

forever and.. a day.. al..ways..

C

i'll be there

till the stars don't shine

G

till the heavens burst

and The words don't rhyme

F

and i know when i die

you'll be on my mind

G F -G C G

and i'll love you, al..ways..

Am G F

al..ways..

[Outro] C..G..Am G F..

C..G..Am G F..

huwoo yeyeyeye..

C..G..Am G F..

C..G..Am G F..

[fadeout]

(Tribunnews.com)