Chord Gitar Always - Bon Jovi, Dimainkan dari Kunci C

Berikut chord gitar Always - Bon Jovi mudah dimainkan dari kunci C dengan lirik and i will love you baby always and i'll be there.

Pixabay/harutmovsisyan
Ilustrasi chord gitar Always - Bon Jovi mudah dimainkan dari kunci C dengan lirik and i will love you baby always and i'll be there. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Always dari Bon Jovi.

Chord Gitar Always - Bon Jovi

[Intro] C..G..Am G F..

Am
 this romeo is bleeding

G
 but you can't see his blood

F
 it's nothing but some feelings

                Em
that this old dog kicked up..

Am
 it's been raining since you left me

                G
now i'm drowning in the flood

F
 You see i've always been a fighter

               Em                     F -G
but without you i give up..

Am
 now i can't sing a love song

                G
like the way it's meant to be

            F
well, i guess i'm not that good anymore

       G                              F  -G
but baby, that's just me..

[Reff]

         C        G 
 and i.. will love you..

     Dm  Am  G
 baby.. al..ways..

         C
 and i'll.. be there..

     G                      F       Am   G
 forever and.. a day.. al..ways..

 C
 i'll be there till the stars don't shine

             G
 till the heavens burst and the words don't rhyme

                     F
 and i know when i die you'll be on my mind

               G              F -G  Am 
 and i'll love you, al..ways..

[Int] Am F -G

                  Am
now your pictures that you left behind

                G
are just memories of a different life

                     F
some that made us laugh some that made us cry

                  Em                                            G
one that made you have to say goodbye..

               Am
what i'd give to run my fingers
through your hair

G
touch your lips, to hold you near

                    F
when you say your prayers
try to understand

        Em                               F          -G
i've made mistakes, i'm just a man..

                 Am
when he holds you close
when he pulls you near

                  G
when he says the words
you've been needing to hear

              F
i'll wish i was him
cause those words are mine

     G                                F       -G
to say to you till the end of time..

[Reff]

        C          G 
 and i.. will love you..

    Dm   Am  G
 baby.. al..ways..

         C
 and i'll.. be there..

     G                       F       Am   G
 forever and.. a day.. al..ways..

A#                           D#
 if you told me to cry for you

F  A#
 i could..

                               D#         F
if you told me to die for you

  Gm
i would..

                                 D#
take a look at my face

                                              F
there's no price i won't pay

       F
to say these words to you..

[Musik] C..G..Dm..Am G
        C..G..F..G F -G

                     F
well, there ain't no luck
in these loaded dice

        G
but baby if you give me just
one more try

              F
we can pack up our old dreams
and our old lives

         G
we'll find a place

                     F             G
where the sun still shines..

[Reff]

        C          G 
 and i.. will love you..

    Dm   Am  G
 baby.. al..ways..

         C
 and i'll.. be there..

     G                      F      Am   G
 forever and.. a day.. al..ways..

 C
 i'll be there
 till the stars don't shine

               G
 till the heavens burst
 and The words don't rhyme

                       F
 and i know when i die
 you'll be on my mind

                G            F  -G  C     G
 and i'll love you, al..ways..

      Am   G F
 al..ways..

[Outro] C..G..Am G F..
        C..G..Am G F..
            huwoo yeyeyeye..

        C..G..Am G F..
        C..G..Am G F..
        [fadeout]

