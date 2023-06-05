Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Always - Bon Jovi, Dimainkan dari Kunci C
Berikut chord gitar Always - Bon Jovi mudah dimainkan dari kunci C dengan lirik and i will love you baby always and i'll be there.
Penulis:
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Editor:
Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Always dari Bon Jovi.
Chord Gitar Always - Bon Jovi
[Intro] C..G..Am G F..
Am
this romeo is bleeding
G
but you can't see his blood
F
it's nothing but some feelings
Em
that this old dog kicked up..
Am
it's been raining since you left me
G
now i'm drowning in the flood
F
You see i've always been a fighter
Em F -G
but without you i give up..
Am
now i can't sing a love song
G
like the way it's meant to be
F
well, i guess i'm not that good anymore
G F -G
but baby, that's just me..
[Reff]
C G
and i.. will love you..
Dm Am G
baby.. al..ways..
C
and i'll.. be there..
G F Am G
forever and.. a day.. al..ways..
C
i'll be there till the stars don't shine
G
till the heavens burst and the words don't rhyme
F
and i know when i die you'll be on my mind
G F -G Am
and i'll love you, al..ways..
[Int] Am F -G
Am
now your pictures that you left behind
G
are just memories of a different life
F
some that made us laugh some that made us cry
Em G
one that made you have to say goodbye..
Am
what i'd give to run my fingers
through your hair
G
touch your lips, to hold you near
F
when you say your prayers
try to understand
Em F -G
i've made mistakes, i'm just a man..
Am
when he holds you close
when he pulls you near
G
when he says the words
you've been needing to hear
F
i'll wish i was him
cause those words are mine
G F -G
to say to you till the end of time..
[Reff]
C G
and i.. will love you..
Dm Am G
baby.. al..ways..
C
and i'll.. be there..
G F Am G
forever and.. a day.. al..ways..
A# D#
if you told me to cry for you
F A#
i could..
D# F
if you told me to die for you
Gm
i would..
D#
take a look at my face
F
there's no price i won't pay
F
to say these words to you..
[Musik] C..G..Dm..Am G
C..G..F..G F -G
F
well, there ain't no luck
in these loaded dice
G
but baby if you give me just
one more try
F
we can pack up our old dreams
and our old lives
G
we'll find a place
F G
where the sun still shines..
[Reff]
C G
and i.. will love you..
Dm Am G
baby.. al..ways..
C
and i'll.. be there..
G F Am G
forever and.. a day.. al..ways..
C
i'll be there
till the stars don't shine
G
till the heavens burst
and The words don't rhyme
F
and i know when i die
you'll be on my mind
G F -G C G
and i'll love you, al..ways..
Am G F
al..ways..
[Outro] C..G..Am G F..
C..G..Am G F..
huwoo yeyeyeye..
C..G..Am G F..
C..G..Am G F..
[fadeout]
