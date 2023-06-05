Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Harold Song - Kesha: I See Your Face in Strangers on The Street

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Harold Song yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Kesha.

Lagu The Harold Song dirilis pada 10 September 2020.

Sejak pertama kali dirilis lagu The Harold Song milik Kesha telah ditonton 294,9 ribu kali di YouTube.

Lirik lagu The Harold Song ditulis oleh Joshua Coleman Kesha Sebert.

Lagu pop berduarasi 3 menit 58 detik milik Kesha itu diproduseri oleh Ammo.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Harold Song yang dinyanyikan oleh Kesha dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

[Verse 1]

I miss your soft lips, I miss your white sheets

I miss the scratch of your unshaved face on my cheek

And this is so hard, 'cause I didn't see

That you were the love of my life and it kills me

I see your face in strangers on the street

I still say your name when I'm talkin' in my sleep

And in the limelight, I play it off fine

But I can't handle it when I turn off my nightlight

[Pre-Chorus]

(Ah-ah-ah)

But I can't handle it when I turn off my nightlight

(Ah-ah-ah)

[Chorus]

They say that true love hurts, well, this could almost kill me

Young love murder, that is what this must be

I would give it all to not be sleepin' alone, -lone

The life is fading from me while you watch my heart bleed

Young love murder, that is what this must be

I would give it all to not be sleepin' alone, -lone

[Verse 2]