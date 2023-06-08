Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Blue ft Elton John

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia untuk Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word yang dinyanyikan oleh Blue feat Elton John.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Blue ft Elton John
Tangkap layar YouTube
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia untuk Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word yang dinyanyikan oleh Blue feat Elton John. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia untuk Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word yang dinyanyikan oleh Blue feat Elton John.

Untuk diketahui, Blue merupakan boyband asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada 2000 yang lalu.

Blue merupakan kelompok grup musik yang beranggotakan Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa dan Lee Ryan.

Sementara, Sir Reginald Kenneth Dwight, CBE, (lahir 25 Maret 1947) merupakan penyanyi berkebangsaan Inggris yang dikenal luas dengan nama beken Elton John.

Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Blue ft Elton John:

Sorry seems to be the hardest word
na na na na

What I gotta do to make you love me
What I gotta do to make you care
What do I do when lightning strikes me
And I wake to find your not there

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Always - Daniel Caesar: Its All Fine, Youll Always be Mine

What I gotta do to make you want me
What I gotta do to be hurt
What do I say when it's all over
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's getting more and more obserd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Always seems to me
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

What do I do to make you want me
What I gotta do to be hurt
What say when it's all over
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's getting more and more obserd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Always seems to me
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

What do I do to make you love me
What I gotta do to be hurt
What do I do when lightning strikes me
What have I gotta do
What have I gotta do
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Maaf tampaknya menjadi kata yang paling sulit
na na na na

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
Elton John
Blue
BERITATERKAIT
  • Punya Harga Jual Hampir Sama, Simak 5 Perbedaan vivo Y02, Y02s, dan Y02t
    Produk Handphone
    Punya Harga Jual Hampir Sama, Simak 5 Perbedaan vivo Y02, Y02s, dan Y02t
    5 Rekomendasi Hand Cream yang Bikin Tangan Bebas Keriput, Ada yang Dijual 30 Ribuan Aja
    Body Care
    5 Rekomendasi Hand Cream yang Bikin Tangan Bebas Keriput, Ada yang Dijual 30 Ribuan Aja
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop AMD Ryzen 7020 Series, Bertenaga dan Hemat Daya Mulai Rp 6 Jutaan
    Produk Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Laptop AMD Ryzen 7020 Series, Bertenaga dan Hemat Daya Mulai Rp 6 Jutaan
    Review ERHAIR Scalperfect Allantoin & Aloe Vera Dry Shampoo, Atasi Rambut Lepek Tanpa Sering Keramas
    Hair Care
    Review ERHAIR Scalperfect Allantoin & Aloe Vera Dry Shampoo, Atasi Rambut Lepek Tanpa Sering Keramas
    Selain untuk Dibuat Minuman, Jeruk Nipis Bisa Dipakai untuk Membersihkan Peralatan Rumah Tangga
    Tips Home Care
    Selain untuk Dibuat Minuman, Jeruk Nipis Bisa Dipakai untuk Membersihkan Peralatan Rumah Tangga
    Battle Produk Bedak Tabur MOP vs SOMETHINC, Klaim Bikin Wajah Halus dan Mulus
    Produk Makeup
    Battle Produk Bedak Tabur MOP vs SOMETHINC, Klaim Bikin Wajah Halus dan Mulus
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Distributor Bollard Curved - Bollard Dermaga Tipe Curve - Harbour Bollard Murah di Indonesia
    Distributor Bollard Curved - Bollard Dermaga Tipe Curve - Harbour Bollard Murah di Indonesia
    Rp5.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Distributor Bollard Tee - Bollard Tipe Tee Dermaga Pelabuhan Termurah di Indonesia
    Distributor Bollard Tee - Bollard Tipe Tee Dermaga Pelabuhan Termurah di Indonesia
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Distributor Rubber Loading Dock Bumper Temurah dan Terlengkap di Indonesia
    Distributor Rubber Loading Dock Bumper Temurah dan Terlengkap di Indonesia
    Rp1.350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Distributor Bollard Bitt - Bollard Dermaga Tipe Bitt - Bolder Kapal Murah di Indonesia
    Distributor Bollard Bitt - Bollard Dermaga Tipe Bitt - Bolder Kapal Murah di Indonesia
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    DISKON!!!, 0819-4654-8000, asa Motivator Karyawan Wonosobo
    DISKON!!!, 0819-4654-8000, asa Motivator Karyawan Wonosobo
    Rp1.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    DIJUAL RUMAH MEWAH CANTIK 2 LANTAI HARGA TERJANGKAU DI WIROKERTEN
    DIJUAL RUMAH MEWAH CANTIK 2 LANTAI HARGA TERJANGKAU DI WIROKERTEN
    Rp700.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MEWAH, 1O MENIT KE KAMPUS UGM JOGJA
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MEWAH, 1O MENIT KE KAMPUS UGM JOGJA
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Agen Ahli Pasang Ac 1/2 Pk s/d 1 Pk Termurah
    Agen Ahli Pasang Ac 1/2 Pk s/d 1 Pk Termurah
    Rp450.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Distributor Deck Drain Besi Cor - Saringan Air Jalan Tol Termurah di Indonesia
    Distributor Deck Drain Besi Cor - Saringan Air Jalan Tol Termurah di Indonesia
    Rp1.380.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    RUMAH MURAH SIAP HUNI DI BANTUL, AKSES DEKAT UMY
    RUMAH MURAH SIAP HUNI DI BANTUL, AKSES DEKAT UMY
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Distributor Rubber Fender Tipe V - Karet Dermaga Tipe V Murah di Indonesia
    Distributor Rubber Fender Tipe V - Karet Dermaga Tipe V Murah di Indonesia
    Rp2.750.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Distributor Rubber Fender Tipe D - Karet Fender Dermaga Tipe D Murah di Indonesia
    Distributor Rubber Fender Tipe D - Karet Fender Dermaga Tipe D Murah di Indonesia
    Rp1.250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Kepulauan Seribu
    PGM SPORT DAMPER peredam suara bising karena fender dengan ban yang saling beradu
    PGM SPORT DAMPER peredam suara bising karena fender dengan ban yang saling beradu
    Rp300.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Kost murah di kota Malang, harga cuman 1,1 M dengan 10 kamar dekat kampus dijamin paling murah
    Kost murah di kota Malang, harga cuman 1,1 M dengan 10 kamar dekat kampus dijamin paling murah
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    RUMAH MINIMALIS SIAP HUNI MURAH 300 JUTAAN DEKAT STASIUN SENTOLO BANTUL BONUS KANOPI
    RUMAH MINIMALIS SIAP HUNI MURAH 300 JUTAAN DEKAT STASIUN SENTOLO BANTUL BONUS KANOPI
    Rp399.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah Siap Huni Cluster Ultima Perumahan The Address Cibubur
    Rumah Siap Huni Cluster Ultima Perumahan The Address Cibubur
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    RUKO MURAH DALAM RING ROAD MADUKISMO BUGISAN
    RUKO MURAH DALAM RING ROAD MADUKISMO BUGISAN
    Rp795.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Meja Kursi Kantor Minimalis Jakarta Utara
    Meja Kursi Kantor Minimalis Jakarta Utara
    Rp2.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    SAINS KACAMATA
    SAINS KACAMATA
    Rp400.000
    Bangka Belitung, Pangkal Pinang
    RUMAH 300 JUTAAN, KONSEP ECO LIVING, RAMAH LINGKUNGAN DI SEDAYU
    RUMAH 300 JUTAAN, KONSEP ECO LIVING, RAMAH LINGKUNGAN DI SEDAYU
    Rp385.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan