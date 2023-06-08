Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Blue ft Elton John
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia untuk Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word yang dinyanyikan oleh Blue feat Elton John.
Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Salma Fenty
Untuk diketahui, Blue merupakan boyband asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada 2000 yang lalu.
Blue merupakan kelompok grup musik yang beranggotakan Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa dan Lee Ryan.
Sementara, Sir Reginald Kenneth Dwight, CBE, (lahir 25 Maret 1947) merupakan penyanyi berkebangsaan Inggris yang dikenal luas dengan nama beken Elton John.
Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Blue ft Elton John:
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
na na na na
What I gotta do to make you love me
What I gotta do to make you care
What do I do when lightning strikes me
And I wake to find your not there
What I gotta do to make you want me
What I gotta do to be hurt
What do I say when it's all over
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's getting more and more obserd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Always seems to me
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
What do I do to make you want me
What I gotta do to be hurt
What say when it's all over
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's getting more and more obserd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Always seems to me
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
What do I do to make you love me
What I gotta do to be hurt
What do I do when lightning strikes me
What have I gotta do
What have I gotta do
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
Maaf tampaknya menjadi kata yang paling sulit
na na na na