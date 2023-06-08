Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Blue ft Elton John

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia untuk Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word yang dinyanyikan oleh Blue feat Elton John.

Untuk diketahui, Blue merupakan boyband asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada 2000 yang lalu.

Blue merupakan kelompok grup musik yang beranggotakan Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa dan Lee Ryan.

Sementara, Sir Reginald Kenneth Dwight, CBE, (lahir 25 Maret 1947) merupakan penyanyi berkebangsaan Inggris yang dikenal luas dengan nama beken Elton John.

Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Blue ft Elton John:

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

na na na na

What I gotta do to make you love me

What I gotta do to make you care

What do I do when lightning strikes me

And I wake to find your not there

What I gotta do to make you want me

What I gotta do to be hurt

What do I say when it's all over

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad

It's a sad sad situation

And it's getting more and more obserd

It's sad, so sad

Why can't we talk it over

Always seems to me

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

What do I do to make you want me

What I gotta do to be hurt

What say when it's all over

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad

It's a sad sad situation

And it's getting more and more obserd

It's sad, so sad

Why can't we talk it over

Always seems to me

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

What do I do to make you love me

What I gotta do to be hurt

What do I do when lightning strikes me

What have I gotta do

What have I gotta do

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Maaf tampaknya menjadi kata yang paling sulit

na na na na