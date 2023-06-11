Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love At First Fight - LANY: But It Was Love At First Fight

Musik Video Love At First Fight - LANY. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight - LANY yang telah dirilis pada 7 Juni 2023 di YouTube-nya.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Love At First Fight - LANY

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight yang dipopulerkan oleh LANY di dalam artikel ini.

LANY telah merilis lagu 'Love At First Fight' pada 7 Juni 2023 di YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight - LANY:

[Intro]

Am F C

[Verse 1]

Am F

I met you in a bathroom line

C

Dive bar on the Lower East-side

Am F C

You were looking at me like you did, I wanna be just friends

Am F

In two months and twenty-four days

C

Toothbrush on the sink of my place

Am F C

Just a matter of time 'til we got into an argument

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

You never really know someone

Dm

'Til you see the other side of 'em

[Chorus]

Am F

Under the moonlight

C

Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw

Am F

The fire in your eyes

C

Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door

Am F

And that's when I knew

C

That I can't livе without you

Am F

It was sparks at first sight

C

But it was love at first fight

[Post-Chorus]

Am F

C

At first fight

[Verse 2]

Am F

Flying down the flight of stairs

C

Just hit me how much I carе

Am F C

Even if that train ain't running I'll be running myself

Am F

Two months and twenty-five days

C

You bet that toothbrush you said you'll stay

Am F C

'Cause I've never fought like this for anyone else

[Chorus]

Am F

We were under the moonlight

C

Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw

Am F

The fire in your eyes

C

Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door

Am F

And that's when I knew

C

That I can't livе without you

Am F

It was sparks at first sight

C

But it was love at first fight

[Post-Chorus]

Am F

C Am F C

At first fight

[Bridge]

Dm

You never really know someone

Dm

'Til you see the other side of 'em

F

And I didn't know you were the one

N.C.

'Til you and I were almost done

[Chorus]

Am F

Under the moonlight

C

Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw

Am F

The fire in your eyes

C

Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door

Am F

And that's when I knew

C

That I can't livе without you

Am F

It was sparks at first sight

C

But it was love at first fight

[Outro]

Am F

(You never really know someone)

C

('Til you see the other side of 'em)

Am F C

(And I didn't know you were the one)

Under the moonlight

Am F

(You never really know someone)

C Em

('Til you see the other side of 'em)

Am F C

(And I didn't know you were the one)

Under the moonlight

