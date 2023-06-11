Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love At First Fight - LANY: But It Was Love At First Fight

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight - LANY yang telah dirilis pada 7 Juni 2023 di YouTube-nya.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love At First Fight - LANY: But It Was Love At First Fight
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Love At First Fight - LANY
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight - LANY yang telah dirilis pada 7 Juni 2023 di YouTube-nya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight yang dipopulerkan oleh LANY di dalam artikel ini.

LANY telah merilis lagu 'Love At First Fight' pada 7 Juni 2023 di YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight - LANY:

[Intro]

Am F C

[Verse 1]

Am               F

  I met you in a bathroom line

C

 Dive bar on the Lower East-side

         Am                     F                   C

You were looking at me like you did, I wanna be just friends

Am                  F

  In two months and twenty-four days

C

 Toothbrush on the sink of my place

       Am              F                     C

Just a matter of time 'til we got into an argument

[Pre-Chorus]

    Dm

You never really know someone

         Dm

'Til you see the other side of 'em

[Chorus]

Am                  F

Under the moonlight

C

Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw

    Am           F

The fire in your eyes

C

Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door

    Am               F

And that's when I knew

             C

That I can't livе without you

       Am                   F

It was sparks at first sight

           C

But it was love at first fight

[Post-Chorus]

Am F

C

 At first fight

[Verse 2]

Am                F

  Flying down the flight of stairs

C

 Just hit me how much I carе

     Am                  F                        C

Even if that train ain't running I'll be running myself

Am               F

  Two months and twenty-five days

    C

You bet that toothbrush you said you'll stay

            Am                F           C

'Cause I've never fought like this for anyone else

[Chorus]

        Am                  F

We were under the moonlight

C

Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw

    Am           F

The fire in your eyes

C

Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door

    Am               F

And that's when I knew

             C

That I can't livе without you

       Am                   F

It was sparks at first sight

           C

But it was love at first fight

[Post-Chorus]

Am F

C              Am F C

 At first fight

[Bridge]

    Dm

You never really know someone

         Dm

'Til you see the other side of 'em

      F

And I didn't know you were the one

     N.C.

'Til you and I were almost done

[Chorus]

Am                  F

Under the moonlight

C

Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw

    Am           F

The fire in your eyes

C

Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door

    Am               F

And that's when I knew

             C

That I can't livе without you

       Am                   F

It was sparks at first sight

           C

But it was love at first fight

[Outro]

Am                  F

  (You never really know someone)

         C

('Til you see the other side of 'em)

      Am               F        C

(And I didn't know you were the one)

Under the moonlight

Am                  F

  (You never really know someone)

         C              Em

('Til you see the other side of 'em)

      Am               F        C

(And I didn't know you were the one)

Under the moonlight

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

