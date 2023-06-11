Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love At First Fight - LANY: But It Was Love At First Fight
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight - LANY yang telah dirilis pada 7 Juni 2023 di YouTube-nya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight yang dipopulerkan oleh LANY di dalam artikel ini.
LANY telah merilis lagu 'Love At First Fight' pada 7 Juni 2023 di YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love At First Fight - LANY:
[Intro]
Am F C
[Verse 1]
Am F
I met you in a bathroom line
C
Dive bar on the Lower East-side
Am F C
You were looking at me like you did, I wanna be just friends
Am F
In two months and twenty-four days
C
Toothbrush on the sink of my place
Am F C
Just a matter of time 'til we got into an argument
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
You never really know someone
Dm
'Til you see the other side of 'em
[Chorus]
Am F
Under the moonlight
C
Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw
Am F
The fire in your eyes
C
Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door
Am F
And that's when I knew
C
That I can't livе without you
Am F
It was sparks at first sight
C
But it was love at first fight
[Post-Chorus]
Am F
C
At first fight
[Verse 2]
Am F
Flying down the flight of stairs
C
Just hit me how much I carе
Am F C
Even if that train ain't running I'll be running myself
Am F
Two months and twenty-five days
C
You bet that toothbrush you said you'll stay
Am F C
'Cause I've never fought like this for anyone else
[Chorus]
Am F
We were under the moonlight
C
Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw
Am F
The fire in your eyes
C
Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door
Am F
And that's when I knew
C
That I can't livе without you
Am F
It was sparks at first sight
C
But it was love at first fight
[Post-Chorus]
Am F
C Am F C
At first fight
[Bridge]
Dm
You never really know someone
Dm
'Til you see the other side of 'em
F
And I didn't know you were the one
N.C.
'Til you and I were almost done
[Chorus]
Am F
Under the moonlight
C
Clenching your jaw and that's when I saw
Am F
The fire in your eyes
C
Clothes on the floor, you stormed out the door
Am F
And that's when I knew
C
That I can't livе without you
Am F
It was sparks at first sight
C
But it was love at first fight
[Outro]
Am F
(You never really know someone)
C
('Til you see the other side of 'em)
Am F C
(And I didn't know you were the one)
Under the moonlight
Am F
(You never really know someone)
C Em
('Til you see the other side of 'em)
Am F C
(And I didn't know you were the one)
Under the moonlight
Musik video dapat diklik di sini.
