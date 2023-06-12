Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Midnight in Chelsea - Bon Jovi, Dimainkan dari Kunci F

Berikut chord gitar Midnight in Chelsea dari Bon Jovi dimainkan dengan kunci dasar F dengan lirik The kids round here look just like sticks.

Berikut chord gitar Midnight in Chelsea dari Bon Jovi.

Chord Gitar Midnight in Chelsea - Bon Jovi

[Intro] F  Am  F  C   (2x)

[Verse I]

        F
The kids round here look just like sticks

         F
They trade old licks with a beat up six

Bb
I just smile and catch the groove

Gm
Gothic girls all dressed in black

Gm
Serious as heart attacks

   C
It takes a little bit of getting used to

       F
The old man with the whisky stains

F
Lost the night, forgot his name

Bb
   His poor wife will sleep alone again

Dm                                          Bb
And it ain't hard to understand

          C                                                  Bb
Why she's holding onto her own hand

[Chorus I]

                                   F
It's midnight in Chelsea
                   (shalalala, shalala)

                           Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
             (shalalala, shalala)

               Gm
No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior
        (shalalala,                    shalala)

                     C                                  F  Am  F  C
They're too busy ...         saving me
            (shalalala, shalala)

[Verse II]

        F
I've seen a lone sloane ranger drive

F
Seems her chauffeur took a dive

Bb
   And sold her secrets to the Sun

      Gm
And later in a magazine

  Gm
I finally figured what it means

C
  To be a saint, not a queen

         F
Two lustful lovers catch a spark

F
Chase their shadows in the dark

Bb
   Someone's getting off tonight

   Dm
A big red bus that's packed so tight

Bb
disappears in a trail of light

C                                                                    Bb
Somewhere someone's dreaming baby it's alright

[Chorus II]

                                  F
It's midnight in Chelsea
                   (shalalala, shalala)

                           Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
             (shalalala, shalala)

                 Gm
No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior
         (shalalala,                    shalala)

                     C
They're too busy saving me
            (shalalala,  shalala)

 F
(shalalala, shalala)

                           Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
             (shalalala, shalala)

               Dm                                                               F
No one's pinned their dreams on me, No one's asking me to bleed
         (shalalala,                         shalala)

              Gm                  C
I'm the man I wanna be, when Chelsea girls sing           

[Interlude]

Bb             F
Shalalala, shalalala

Gm           F              C
Shalalala, shalala, oh

Bb             F
Shalalala, shalalala

Gm            F              C
Shalalala, shalala, oh

[Bridge]

        Dm
It's morning when I go to sleep

            Dm
In the distant dawn a church bell rings

Bb
   Another day is coming on

    Gm
A baby's born, an old man dies

         Gm
Somewhere young lovers kiss good bye

C
   I leave my soul and just move on

                        Bb
And wish that I was there to sing this song

[Solo] F  Am  F  Am

F
(shalalala, shalala)

Bb
(shalalala, shalala)

[Chorus III]

                                  F
It's midnight in Chelsea
                   (shalalala, shalala)

                           Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
             (shalalala, shalala)

                Gm
No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior
         (shalalala,                    shalala)

                     C
They're too busy saving me
            (shalalala,  shalala)

                                  F
It's midnight in Chelsea
                   (shalalala, shalala)

                        Bb
Oh oh oh-oh  oh
             (shalalala, shalala)

                 Dm                                                            F
No one's pinned their dreams on me, no one's asking me to bleed

              Gm
I'm the man I wanna be

        C
The man I wanna be

[Outro]

        F
The man I wanna be
    (shalalala, shalala)

                          Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
             (shalalala, shalala)

Gm
(shalalala, shalala)

C
(shalalala, shalala)

// (fade out, end on F)

