Chord Gitar Midnight in Chelsea - Bon Jovi, Dimainkan dari Kunci F

Chord Gitar Midnight in Chelsea - Bon Jovi
Berikut chord gitar Midnight in Chelsea dari Bon Jovi dimainkan dengan kunci dasar F
[Intro] F Am F C (2x)
[Verse I]
F
The kids round here look just like sticks
F
They trade old licks with a beat up six
Bb
I just smile and catch the groove
Gm
Gothic girls all dressed in black
Gm
Serious as heart attacks
C
It takes a little bit of getting used to
F
The old man with the whisky stains
F
Lost the night, forgot his name
Bb
His poor wife will sleep alone again
Dm Bb
And it ain't hard to understand
C Bb
Why she's holding onto her own hand
[Chorus I]
F
It's midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Gm
No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior
(shalalala, shalala)
C F Am F C
They're too busy ... saving me
(shalalala, shalala)
[Verse II]
F
I've seen a lone sloane ranger drive
F
Seems her chauffeur took a dive
Bb
And sold her secrets to the Sun
Gm
And later in a magazine
Gm
I finally figured what it means
C
To be a saint, not a queen
F
Two lustful lovers catch a spark
F
Chase their shadows in the dark
Bb
Someone's getting off tonight
Dm
A big red bus that's packed so tight
Bb
disappears in a trail of light
C Bb
Somewhere someone's dreaming baby it's alright
[Chorus II]
F
It's midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Gm
No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior
(shalalala, shalala)
C
They're too busy saving me
(shalalala, shalala)
F
(shalalala, shalala)
Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Dm F
No one's pinned their dreams on me, No one's asking me to bleed
(shalalala, shalala)
Gm C
I'm the man I wanna be, when Chelsea girls sing
[Interlude]
Bb F
Shalalala, shalalala
Gm F C
Shalalala, shalala, oh
Bb F
Shalalala, shalalala
Gm F C
Shalalala, shalala, oh
[Bridge]
Dm
It's morning when I go to sleep
Dm
In the distant dawn a church bell rings
Bb
Another day is coming on
Gm
A baby's born, an old man dies
Gm
Somewhere young lovers kiss good bye
C
I leave my soul and just move on
Bb
And wish that I was there to sing this song
[Solo] F Am F Am
F
(shalalala, shalala)
Bb
(shalalala, shalala)
[Chorus III]
F
It's midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Gm
No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior
(shalalala, shalala)
C
They're too busy saving me
(shalalala, shalala)
F
It's midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Bb
Oh oh oh-oh oh
(shalalala, shalala)
Dm F
No one's pinned their dreams on me, no one's asking me to bleed
Gm
I'm the man I wanna be
C
The man I wanna be
[Outro]
F
The man I wanna be
(shalalala, shalala)
Bb
Midnight in Chelsea
(shalalala, shalala)
Gm
(shalalala, shalala)
C
(shalalala, shalala)
// (fade out, end on F)
