Chord Gitar Midnight in Chelsea - Bon Jovi, Dimainkan dari Kunci F

Ilustrasi chord gitar Midnight in Chelsea dari Bon Jovi dimainkan dengan kunci dasar F dengan lirik The kids round here look just like sticks.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Midnight in Chelsea dari Bon Jovi.

Chord Gitar Midnight in Chelsea - Bon Jovi

[Intro] F Am F C (2x)

[Verse I]

F

The kids round here look just like sticks

F

They trade old licks with a beat up six

Bb

I just smile and catch the groove

Gm

Gothic girls all dressed in black

Gm

Serious as heart attacks

C

It takes a little bit of getting used to

F

The old man with the whisky stains

F

Lost the night, forgot his name

Bb

His poor wife will sleep alone again

Dm Bb

And it ain't hard to understand

C Bb

Why she's holding onto her own hand

[Chorus I]

F

It's midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Bb

Midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Gm

No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior

(shalalala, shalala)

C F Am F C

They're too busy ... saving me

(shalalala, shalala)

[Verse II]

F

I've seen a lone sloane ranger drive

F

Seems her chauffeur took a dive

Bb

And sold her secrets to the Sun

Gm

And later in a magazine

Gm

I finally figured what it means

C

To be a saint, not a queen

F

Two lustful lovers catch a spark

F

Chase their shadows in the dark

Bb

Someone's getting off tonight

Dm

A big red bus that's packed so tight

Bb

disappears in a trail of light

C Bb

Somewhere someone's dreaming baby it's alright

[Chorus II]

F

It's midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Bb

Midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Gm

No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior

(shalalala, shalala)

C

They're too busy saving me

(shalalala, shalala)

F

(shalalala, shalala)

Bb

Midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Dm F

No one's pinned their dreams on me, No one's asking me to bleed

(shalalala, shalala)

Gm C

I'm the man I wanna be, when Chelsea girls sing

[Interlude]

Bb F

Shalalala, shalalala

Gm F C

Shalalala, shalala, oh

Bb F

Shalalala, shalalala

Gm F C

Shalalala, shalala, oh

[Bridge]

Dm

It's morning when I go to sleep

Dm

In the distant dawn a church bell rings

Bb

Another day is coming on

Gm

A baby's born, an old man dies

Gm

Somewhere young lovers kiss good bye

C

I leave my soul and just move on

Bb

And wish that I was there to sing this song

[Solo] F Am F Am

F

(shalalala, shalala)

Bb

(shalalala, shalala)

[Chorus III]

F

It's midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Bb

Midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Gm

No one's asking me for favors, no one's looking for a savior

(shalalala, shalala)

C

They're too busy saving me

(shalalala, shalala)

F

It's midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Bb

Oh oh oh-oh oh

(shalalala, shalala)

Dm F

No one's pinned their dreams on me, no one's asking me to bleed

Gm

I'm the man I wanna be

C

The man I wanna be

[Outro]

F

The man I wanna be

(shalalala, shalala)

Bb

Midnight in Chelsea

(shalalala, shalala)

Gm

(shalalala, shalala)

C

(shalalala, shalala)

// (fade out, end on F)

