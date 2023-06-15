Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Hollywood Bowl - Rob Grant ft Lana Del Rey: I Don't Think of Myself
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl yang dinyanyikan oleh Rob Grant dan Lana Del Rey berikut ini.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl yang dinyanyikan oleh Rob Grant dan Lana Del Rey.
Hollywood Bowl merupakan sebuah lagu dari Rob Grant yang menampilkan kolaborasi dengan Lana Del Rey.
Lagu ini terdapat dalam album pertamanya yang bertajuk Lost at Sea dan dirilis pada 8 Juni sebagai single keenam dari album tersebut.
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl milik Rob Grant, Lana Del Rey dibawah ini:
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Let Me In - EXO: Nareunhan Ni Pumsok Tteodanigo Sipeo
I know I'm not Joni Mitchell
But I've got a dad who plays like Billy Joel
I know I can't see the whole picture
But I like to dream about my days of gold
[Pre-Chorus]
I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface
And think about all of my memories of halt
Oh, those days of old
[Chorus]
Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl
And my dad plays just like Billy Joel
And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old
At the whims of my heart and my soul
[Verse 2]
I don't think of myself as special
But I like to live my life colorful and bold
[Pre-Chorus]
I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface
And think of the stories I've already sold
Oh
I've got a feeling, I've got a memory
Why wait for Heaven when I can have Heaven right here like I'm told?
Oh, just like I'm told
[Chorus]
Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl
And my dad plays just like Billy Joel
And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old
And I'll follow wherever you go
[Outro]
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da-da
I've got a swimming pool
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da
I like to float away
Ooh
Ah
Terjemahan
Saya tahu saya bukan Joni Mitchell
Tapi saya punya ayah yang bermain seperti Billy Joel
Saya tahu saya tidak bisa melihat seluruh gambar
Tapi saya suka bermimpi tentang hari -hari emas saya
[Pra-chorus]
Saya punya kolam renang, saya suka mengapung di permukaan
Dan pikirkan semua ingatan saya tentang berhenti
Oh, masa lalu