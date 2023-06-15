Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Hollywood Bowl - Rob Grant ft Lana Del Rey: I Don't Think of Myself

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl yang dinyanyikan oleh Rob Grant dan Lana Del Rey berikut ini.  

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Hollywood Bowl - Rob Grant ft Lana Del Rey: I Don't Think of Myself
Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Intens Investigasi
Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl - Rob Grant ft Lana Del Rey. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl yang dinyanyikan oleh Rob Grant dan Lana Del Rey

Hollywood Bowl merupakan sebuah lagu dari Rob Grant yang menampilkan kolaborasi dengan Lana Del Rey.

Lagu ini terdapat dalam album pertamanya yang bertajuk Lost at Sea dan dirilis pada 8 Juni sebagai single keenam dari album tersebut.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl milik Rob Grant, Lana Del Rey dibawah ini: 

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Let Me In - EXO: Nareunhan Ni Pumsok Tteodanigo Sipeo

I know I'm not Joni Mitchell
But I've got a dad who plays like Billy Joel
I know I can't see the whole picture
But I like to dream about my days of gold

[Pre-Chorus]
I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface
And think about all of my memories of halt
Oh, those days of old

[Chorus]
Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl
And my dad plays just like Billy Joel

And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old
At the whims of my heart and my soul

[Verse 2]
I don't think of myself as special
But I like to live my life colorful and bold

[Pre-Chorus]
I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface
And think of the stories I've already sold
Oh
I've got a feeling, I've got a memory
Why wait for Heaven when I can have Heaven right here like I'm told?
Oh, just like I'm told

[Chorus]
Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl
And my dad plays just like Billy Joel
And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old
And I'll follow wherever you go

[Outro]
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da-da
I've got a swimming pool
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da
I like to float away
Ooh
Ah

Terjemahan 

Saya tahu saya bukan Joni Mitchell
Tapi saya punya ayah yang bermain seperti Billy Joel
Saya tahu saya tidak bisa melihat seluruh gambar
Tapi saya suka bermimpi tentang hari -hari emas saya

[Pra-chorus]
Saya punya kolam renang, saya suka mengapung di permukaan
Dan pikirkan semua ingatan saya tentang berhenti
Oh, masa lalu

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Hollywood Bowl
Rob Grant
Lana Del Rey
Terjemahan
BERITATERKAIT
  • Perfect Diet Combo by Flimty, Bantu Menurunkan Berat Badan dengan Varian Rasa yang Enak
    Body Care
    Perfect Diet Combo by Flimty, Bantu Menurunkan Berat Badan dengan Varian Rasa yang Enak
    Review EMILY Tea Maker 0.6L, Bikin Aneka Teh Nikmat Cukup 5 Menit
    Alat Elektronik
    Review EMILY Tea Maker 0.6L, Bikin Aneka Teh Nikmat Cukup 5 Menit
    5 Rekomendasi HP realme dengan Kamera Utama 50 MP, Harga Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP realme dengan Kamera Utama 50 MP, Harga Mulai Rp 1 Jutaan
    7 Bahan Alami Cerahkan Lutut yang Hitam, Murah Meriah Anti Ribet
    Tips Body Care
    7 Bahan Alami Cerahkan Lutut yang Hitam, Murah Meriah Anti Ribet
    5 Rekomendasi Payung Anti UV, Hindarkan Kulit Bayi dari Paparan Sinar Ultraviolet Saat Keluar Rumah
    Peralatan Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Payung Anti UV, Hindarkan Kulit Bayi dari Paparan Sinar Ultraviolet Saat Keluar Rumah
    HAYEJIN Blessing of Sprout Enriched Serum Jadi Solusi Cegah Keriput, Intip Reviewnya
    Skincare
    HAYEJIN Blessing of Sprout Enriched Serum Jadi Solusi Cegah Keriput, Intip Reviewnya
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Jasa Pembelian Barang dari China ke Jakarta
    Jasa Pembelian Barang dari China ke Jakarta
    Rp5.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Sepatu Sneakers Second Air Jordan 1 Low Very Berry PADS Size 36.5 Fullset - Bekasi
    Sepatu Sneakers Second Air Jordan 1 Low Very Berry PADS Size 36.5 Fullset - Bekasi
    Rp1.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Carter Travel Dari Bandara Juanda Surabaya Ke Malang
    Carter Travel Dari Bandara Juanda Surabaya Ke Malang
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Distributor Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru SS Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Sarimbit Terbaru SS Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp1.615.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    HARGA PABRIK!! KAOS SABLON SURABAYA SATUAN CUSTOM
    HARGA PABRIK!! KAOS SABLON SURABAYA SATUAN CUSTOM
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    RUMAH MEWAH SECOND SIAP HUNI DALAM PERUMAHAN ELITE DI BANGUNTAPAN BANTUL
    RUMAH MEWAH SECOND SIAP HUNI DALAM PERUMAHAN ELITE DI BANGUNTAPAN BANTUL
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    HP Samsung S23 Ultra Bekas SEIN 1TB Garansi On Nominus Mulus Like New - Jogja
    HP Samsung S23 Ultra Bekas SEIN 1TB Garansi On Nominus Mulus Like New - Jogja
    Rp21.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Travel Dari Bandara Juanda Surabaya Ke Malang
    Travel Dari Bandara Juanda Surabaya Ke Malang
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    TANAH KAVLING 100JUTAAN DEKAT JANGKAUAN KOTA MALANG
    TANAH KAVLING 100JUTAAN DEKAT JANGKAUAN KOTA MALANG
    Rp115.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Alfatih Tour and Travel ( Tour dalam dan luar negri serta Umroh )
    Alfatih Tour and Travel ( Tour dalam dan luar negri serta Umroh )
    Rp1.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarbaru
    0813-5788-5929 Grosir Sarung Pamekasan
    0813-5788-5929 Grosir Sarung Pamekasan
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Rumah Modern Style Tipe 36+ Premium!!
    Dijual Rumah Modern Style Tipe 36+ Premium!!
    Rp215.000.000
    Kalimantan Tengah, Palangka Raya
    RUMAH CANTIK MURAH TANAH LUAS DI NGEMPLAK
    RUMAH CANTIK MURAH TANAH LUAS DI NGEMPLAK
    Rp795.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    TERPERCAYA!! 0822-2874-1090, Pelatihan Tiktok Shop di Mojokerto
    TERPERCAYA!! 0822-2874-1090, Pelatihan Tiktok Shop di Mojokerto
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    TERMURAH RUMAH CANTIK TEPI JALAN BISA KPR KAMPUS ALMA ATA JOGJA BANYAK BONUS
    TERMURAH RUMAH CANTIK TEPI JALAN BISA KPR KAMPUS ALMA ATA JOGJA BANYAK BONUS
    Rp580.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah Nyaman dekat Tol Banyumanik, Semarang
    Rumah Nyaman dekat Tol Banyumanik, Semarang
    Rp2,2 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    pasang PGM DAMPER (Nose dive) pada saat pengereman, sehingga memperpendek jarak pengereman
    pasang PGM DAMPER (Nose dive) pada saat pengereman, sehingga memperpendek jarak pengereman
    Rp300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Cetak Agenda Buku Catatan Buku Tulis Buku Agenda Bahan Cover Art Carton Premium
    Cetak Agenda Buku Catatan Buku Tulis Buku Agenda Bahan Cover Art Carton Premium
    Rp17.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    0813-5788-5929 Grosir Sarung Bangkalan
    0813-5788-5929 Grosir Sarung Bangkalan
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    RUMAH MODERN MINIMALIS HARGA 200JUTAAN DEKAT JANGKAUAN KOTA MALANG
    RUMAH MODERN MINIMALIS HARGA 200JUTAAN DEKAT JANGKAUAN KOTA MALANG
    Rp295.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan