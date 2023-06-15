Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Hollywood Bowl - Rob Grant ft Lana Del Rey: I Don't Think of Myself

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl yang dinyanyikan oleh Rob Grant dan Lana Del Rey.

Hollywood Bowl merupakan sebuah lagu dari Rob Grant yang menampilkan kolaborasi dengan Lana Del Rey.

Lagu ini terdapat dalam album pertamanya yang bertajuk Lost at Sea dan dirilis pada 8 Juni sebagai single keenam dari album tersebut.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Hollywood Bowl milik Rob Grant, Lana Del Rey dibawah ini:

I know I'm not Joni Mitchell

But I've got a dad who plays like Billy Joel

I know I can't see the whole picture

But I like to dream about my days of gold

[Pre-Chorus]

I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface

And think about all of my memories of halt

Oh, those days of old

[Chorus]

Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl

And my dad plays just like Billy Joel

And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old

At the whims of my heart and my soul

[Verse 2]

I don't think of myself as special

But I like to live my life colorful and bold

[Pre-Chorus]

I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface

And think of the stories I've already sold

Oh

I've got a feeling, I've got a memory

Why wait for Heaven when I can have Heaven right here like I'm told?

Oh, just like I'm told

[Chorus]

Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl

And my dad plays just like Billy Joel

And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old

And I'll follow wherever you go

[Outro]

Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da-da

I've got a swimming pool

Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da

I like to float away

Ooh

Ah

Terjemahan

Saya tahu saya bukan Joni Mitchell

Tapi saya punya ayah yang bermain seperti Billy Joel

Saya tahu saya tidak bisa melihat seluruh gambar

Tapi saya suka bermimpi tentang hari -hari emas saya

[Pra-chorus]

Saya punya kolam renang, saya suka mengapung di permukaan

Dan pikirkan semua ingatan saya tentang berhenti

Oh, masa lalu