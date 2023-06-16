Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Radio - Lana Del Rey: Now My Life Is Sweet Like Cinnamon

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Radio - Lana Del Rey yang belakangan ini kembali viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Radio - Lana Del Rey: Now My Life Is Sweet Like Cinnamon
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Lana Del Rey - Radio
Musik Video Radio - Lana Del Rey. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Radio - Lana Del Rey yang belakangan ini kembali viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Radio yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey di dalam artikel ini.

Lana Del Rey telah merilis lagu 'Radio' pada tahun 2012.

Lagu 'Radio' terdapat pada album Lana Del Rey yang bertajuk 'Born to Die'.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Radio' milik Lana Del Rey kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Radio - Lana Del Rey:

[Verse]

D                           A

Not even they can stop me now

                 Em    G   D

Boy, I'll be flying overhead

                                   A

Their heavy words can't bring me down

             Em                  G

Boy I've been raised from the dead

[Pre-Chorus]

Em                    F#m

No one even knows how hard life was

G

I don't even think about it now because

         D          A

I've finally found you

Oh, sing it to me

[Chorus]

G                               D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

                                A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

                                         Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G                                  D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

                                            A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

                                         Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

[Verse]

D                              A

American dreams came true somehow

            Em        G            D

I swore I'd chase them til I was dead

                         F#m

I heard the streets were paved with gold

D              Em

That's what my father said

[Pre-Chorus]

Em                     F#m

No one even knows what life was like

G

Now I'm in LA and it's paradise

         D          A

I've finally found you

Oh, sing it to me

[Chorus]

G                               D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

                                A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

                                         Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G                                  D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

                                          A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

                                       Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

               D                G

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

                                Em

like a fucking dream I'm living in

               D                         G

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

               D                G

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon                                       

                                Em

like a fucking dream I'm living in

        D        A

I finally found you

Oh, sing it to me

G                               D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

                                A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

                                        Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G                                  D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

                                          A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

                                         Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G                               D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

                                 A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

                                         Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G                                  D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

                                           A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

                                         Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
radio
Lana Del Rey
BERITATERKAIT
  • 5 Rekomendasi Kuteks Terbaik Bikin Jemari Makin Manis dan Tampak Lentik
    Produk Kecantikan
    5 Rekomendasi Kuteks Terbaik Bikin Jemari Makin Manis dan Tampak Lentik
    Kelebihan dan Kekurangan realme C53 NFC, HP Rp 2 Jutaan Desain Elegan Mirip iPhone 14 Pro
    Produk Handphone
    Kelebihan dan Kekurangan realme C53 NFC, HP Rp 2 Jutaan Desain Elegan Mirip iPhone 14 Pro
    3 Cara Memperbaiki Gagang Tutup Panci Rusak, Bisa Pakai Kemasan Pasta Gigi Bekas
    Tips Home Care
    3 Cara Memperbaiki Gagang Tutup Panci Rusak, Bisa Pakai Kemasan Pasta Gigi Bekas
    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Murah Harga Rp 2 Jutaan, Cocok untuk Eksplorasi Si Kecil
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Murah Harga Rp 2 Jutaan, Cocok untuk Eksplorasi Si Kecil
    5 Rekomendasi Tas Terbaik untuk Anak SMP hingga SMA, Salah Satunya Produk dari Smiggle
    Produk Tas
    5 Rekomendasi Tas Terbaik untuk Anak SMP hingga SMA, Salah Satunya Produk dari Smiggle
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MINIMALIS SIAP HUNI DI PIYUNGAN BANTUL
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI MINIMALIS SIAP HUNI DI PIYUNGAN BANTUL
    Rp575.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISHED HARGA MURAH DI DALAM CLUSTER DEKAT UGM
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI FULL FURNISHED HARGA MURAH DI DALAM CLUSTER DEKAT UGM
    Rp2,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    BUKU KURIKULUM MERDEKA PASURUAN, Hub. 083 833 346 777, Buku Kurikulum Merdeka Untuk Sekolahan Pasuru
    BUKU KURIKULUM MERDEKA PASURUAN, Hub. 083 833 346 777, Buku Kurikulum Merdeka Untuk Sekolahan Pasuru
    Rp200.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Dijual Cepat Rumah Kantor dekat SPBU Cebongan
    Dijual Cepat Rumah Kantor dekat SPBU Cebongan
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH MURAH, SIAP HUNI 300 JUTAAN DI PRAMBANAN, SLEMAN
    RUMAH MURAH, SIAP HUNI 300 JUTAAN DI PRAMBANAN, SLEMAN
    Rp399.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Agen Travel Surabaya Malang Murah
    Agen Travel Surabaya Malang Murah
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Surabaya Malang Agen Travel
    Surabaya Malang Agen Travel
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Ahli Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Parabola Cibinong - Bogor
    Ahli Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital Dan Parabola Cibinong - Bogor
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    RUMAH PREMIUM SUHAT MALANG
    RUMAH PREMIUM SUHAT MALANG
    Rp2,5 Triliun
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Agen Rental Travel Juanda Soehat
    Agen Rental Travel Juanda Soehat
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    RUMAH MEWAH TERBAIK NO. 1 DI YOGYAKARTA
    RUMAH MEWAH TERBAIK NO. 1 DI YOGYAKARTA
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Sedot WC Murah Jogja Wa 085727730169 Layani 24 Jam DIY dan Jateng
    Sedot WC Murah Jogja Wa 085727730169 Layani 24 Jam DIY dan Jateng
    Rp350.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rental Drop Mobil Hi-Ace dan Innova Terpercaya
    Rental Drop Mobil Hi-Ace dan Innova Terpercaya
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    PIJAT BAYI PROFESIONAL TERAPIS BATAM, Hub. 0857 0666 4344, Pijat Bayi Profesional Terapis Batam Temp
    PIJAT BAYI PROFESIONAL TERAPIS BATAM, Hub. 0857 0666 4344, Pijat Bayi Profesional Terapis Batam Temp
    Rp150.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Batam
    Rumah Nyaman Desain Kekinian di Jogja Timur Ambarukmo Plaza Sleman
    Rumah Nyaman Desain Kekinian di Jogja Timur Ambarukmo Plaza Sleman
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tas Kertas Oleh Oleh / Souvenir Haji dan Umroh Besar Jumbo Tanggung Kecil Custom 1 pack isi 10pcs
    Tas Kertas Oleh Oleh / Souvenir Haji dan Umroh Besar Jumbo Tanggung Kecil Custom 1 pack isi 10pcs
    Rp35.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Tanah jalan bypas ngurah rai utama harga murah padang galak sanur
    Tanah jalan bypas ngurah rai utama harga murah padang galak sanur
    Rp11 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    Sewa Mobil Malang Surabaya
    Sewa Mobil Malang Surabaya
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Outbound Bantul Yogyakarta Lokasi Outbound Murah
    Outbound Bantul Yogyakarta Lokasi Outbound Murah
    Rp170.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Tas Kresek Oleh Oleh / Souvenir Haji dan Umroh Besar Jumbo Tanggung Kecil Custom 1 pack isi 10pcs Ga
    Tas Kresek Oleh Oleh / Souvenir Haji dan Umroh Besar Jumbo Tanggung Kecil Custom 1 pack isi 10pcs Ga
    Rp7.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan