Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Radio - Lana Del Rey: Now My Life Is Sweet Like Cinnamon

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Radio yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey di dalam artikel ini.

Lana Del Rey telah merilis lagu 'Radio' pada tahun 2012.

Lagu 'Radio' terdapat pada album Lana Del Rey yang bertajuk 'Born to Die'.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Radio' milik Lana Del Rey kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Radio - Lana Del Rey:

[Verse]

D A

Not even they can stop me now

Em G D

Boy, I'll be flying overhead

A

Their heavy words can't bring me down

Em G

Boy I've been raised from the dead

[Pre-Chorus]

Em F#m

No one even knows how hard life was

G

I don't even think about it now because

D A

I've finally found you

Oh, sing it to me

[Chorus]

G D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

[Verse]

D A

American dreams came true somehow

Em G D

I swore I'd chase them til I was dead

F#m

I heard the streets were paved with gold

D Em

That's what my father said

[Pre-Chorus]

Em F#m

No one even knows what life was like

G

Now I'm in LA and it's paradise

D A

I've finally found you

Oh, sing it to me

[Chorus]

G D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

D G

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

Em

like a fucking dream I'm living in

D G

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

D G

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

Em

like a fucking dream I'm living in

D A

I finally found you

Oh, sing it to me

G D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G D

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon

A

like a fucking dream I'm living in

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

G D

Pick me up and take me like a vitamin

A

'Cause my body's sweet like sugar venom oh yeah

Em

Baby love me cause I'm playing on the radio

(How do you like me now?)

Musik video dapat diklik di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)