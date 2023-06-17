Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As Long As You Love Me - Keenan Te, Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu As Long As You Love Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu As Long As You Love Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te.
Lagu 'As Long As You Love Me' telah dirilis keenan Te pada 5 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Belakangan ini, lagu 'As Long As You Love Me' viral di TikTok.
Beberapa pengguna membuat konten di TikTok menggunakan lagu milik Keenan Te ini.
Berikut Lirik Lagu As Long As You Love Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te:
You said we must be doing it wrong
If we're happy when we're falling apart
When we fight, it's like we're singing a song
And it hurts just like a work of art
When it feels like we're crumbling
And we don't have to say nothing
We're running, dancing on the edge of us
And there's nowhere I'd rather belong
When you're here by my side
I swear I could see all I've wanted in your eyes
When the lights go down
We're not scared of the dark
When the world gets loud
That's the sound of our hearts
And I know, oh, that nothing can stop me
When you say you love me, yeah
We could spend all day on the roof of your car
Tryna trace our names written up in the stars
'Cause I know, oh, that nothing can stop me
As long as you love me, yeah
I'm not saying that there's only tonight
But we don't what tomorrow will hold
So, I'll pray I'll be here for the ride
'Cause I'm not ready to let you go
When you're here by my side
I swear I could see all I've wanted in your eyes
When the lights go down
We're not scared of the dark
When the world gets loud
That's the sound of our hearts
And I know, oh, that nothing can stop me
When you say you love me, yeah
We could spend all day on the roof of your car
Tryna trace our names written up in the stars
'Cause I know, oh, that nothing can stop me
As long as you love me, yeah
(Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh)
As long as you love me
As long as you love me, yeah
(Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh)
As long as you love me
As long as you love me, yeah
When the lights go down
We're not scared of the dark
When the world gets loud
That's the sound of our hearts
I know, oh, that nothing can stop me
As long as you love me, yeah
We could spend all day on the roof of your car
Tryna trace our names written up in the stars
'Cause I know, oh, that nothing can stop me
As long as you love me, yeah
