Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As Long As You Love Me - Keenan Te, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu As Long As You Love Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te.

Lagu 'As Long As You Love Me' telah dirilis keenan Te pada 5 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'As Long As You Love Me' viral di TikTok.

Beberapa pengguna membuat konten di TikTok menggunakan lagu milik Keenan Te ini.

Berikut Lirik Lagu As Long As You Love Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te:

You said we must be doing it wrong

If we're happy when we're falling apart

When we fight, it's like we're singing a song

And it hurts just like a work of art

When it feels like we're crumbling

And we don't have to say nothing

We're running, dancing on the edge of us

And there's nowhere I'd rather belong

When you're here by my side

I swear I could see all I've wanted in your eyes

When the lights go down

We're not scared of the dark

When the world gets loud

That's the sound of our hearts

And I know, oh, that nothing can stop me

When you say you love me, yeah

We could spend all day on the roof of your car

Tryna trace our names written up in the stars

'Cause I know, oh, that nothing can stop me

As long as you love me, yeah

I'm not saying that there's only tonight

But we don't what tomorrow will hold

So, I'll pray I'll be here for the ride

'Cause I'm not ready to let you go

When you're here by my side

I swear I could see all I've wanted in your eyes

When the lights go down

We're not scared of the dark

When the world gets loud

That's the sound of our hearts

And I know, oh, that nothing can stop me

When you say you love me, yeah

We could spend all day on the roof of your car

Tryna trace our names written up in the stars

'Cause I know, oh, that nothing can stop me

As long as you love me, yeah

(Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh)

As long as you love me

As long as you love me, yeah

(Oh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-ooh-ooh)

As long as you love me

As long as you love me, yeah

When the lights go down

We're not scared of the dark

When the world gets loud

That's the sound of our hearts

I know, oh, that nothing can stop me

As long as you love me, yeah

We could spend all day on the roof of your car

Tryna trace our names written up in the stars

'Cause I know, oh, that nothing can stop me

As long as you love me, yeah

Terjemahan Lagu As Long As You Love Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Keenan Te: