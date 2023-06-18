Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Elton John yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani

Editor: Nuryanti
Kolase Tribunnews
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word dari Elton John dalam artikel ini.

Tembang lawas berjudul Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word milik Elton John kembali viral pasca dinyanyikan oleh Putri Ariani dalam ajang Amerika's Got Talent (AGT) musim ke-18.

Diketahui, Putri Ariani menyanyikan dua lagu di babak penyisihan Amerika's Got Talent salah satunya tembang Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word milik Elton John.

Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word dirilis pada tahun 1976 dalam album Blue Moves.

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word menyiratkan tentang kesulitan sepasang kekasih untuk saling mengalah.

Tersirah bahwa dengan kata maaf dan saling pengertian antara dua orang yang saling cinta bisa membuat kesulitan yang ada terlewati.

Penyanyi Putri Ariani - Apa rencana Putri Ariani jika berhasil jadi pemenang dalam America's Got Talent musim ke-18? (Instagram @arianinismaputri)

Berikut chord gitar lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Elton John:

[Verse 1]

Am            C                       Dm7              

What have I got to do to make you love me?

G                              C

What have I got to do to make you care?

Am            C                    Dm7              

What do I  do when lightning strikes me?     

G                                  C

And I wake to find that you´re  not there?

[Verse 2]

Am               C             Dm7             

What do I do to make you want me?              

G                                C

What have I gotta do to be heard?

Am               C               Dm7                       

What do I say when it's all over?                    

G                                C

And sorry seems to be the hardest word?

[Chorus]

F        E     C                       F#     

It's sad, so sad    It's a sad sad situation, 

Dm               E7             Am

And it's getting more and more absurd

F        E     C               D7          F                  

It's sad, so sad    Why can't we talk it over? 

        Dm7    Hm7      E7     Am

Sorry seems to be the hardest word?

F        E     C                       F#       

It's sad, so sad    It's a sad sad situation, 

Dm               E7             Am

And it's getting more and more absurd

F        E     C               D7          F                  

It's sad, so sad    Why can't we talk it over? 

        Dm7    Hm7      E7     Am

Sorry seems to be the hardest word?

[Verse 3]

Am              C              Dm7              

What do I do to make you want me?               

G                                 C

What have I gotta do to be heard?

Am              C                Dm7                       

What do I say when it's all over?                    

G                             C

And sorry seems to be the hardest word?

Am                              Dm                

What do I do to make you love me,  Oh,

G7                          C      Hm7   E7

what have I got to do to be heard?

Am             C                  Dm7   

What do I  do when lightning strikes me?

  G                                C

And sorry seems to be the hardest word?

