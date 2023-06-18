Chord Gitar Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Elton John yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani

Simak chord gitar lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word dari Elton John dalam artikel ini. Lagu ini kembali hits pasca dinyanyikan Putri Ariani.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word dari Elton John dalam artikel ini.

Tembang lawas berjudul Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word milik Elton John kembali viral pasca dinyanyikan oleh Putri Ariani dalam ajang Amerika's Got Talent (AGT) musim ke-18.

Diketahui, Putri Ariani menyanyikan dua lagu di babak penyisihan Amerika's Got Talent salah satunya tembang Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word milik Elton John.

Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word dirilis pada tahun 1976 dalam album Blue Moves.

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word menyiratkan tentang kesulitan sepasang kekasih untuk saling mengalah.

Tersirah bahwa dengan kata maaf dan saling pengertian antara dua orang yang saling cinta bisa membuat kesulitan yang ada terlewati.

Penyanyi Putri Ariani - Apa rencana Putri Ariani jika berhasil jadi pemenang dalam America's Got Talent musim ke-18? (Instagram @arianinismaputri)

Baca juga: Jawaban Kocak Putri Ariani saat Sifatnya Dipuji Rudy Salim: Kalau Dikasih Supercar Terkesima Sih

Berikut chord gitar lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word - Elton John:

[Verse 1]

Am C Dm7

What have I got to do to make you love me?

G C

What have I got to do to make you care?

Am C Dm7

What do I do when lightning strikes me?

G C

And I wake to find that you´re not there?

[Verse 2]

Am C Dm7

What do I do to make you want me?

G C

What have I gotta do to be heard?

Am C Dm7

What do I say when it's all over?

G C

And sorry seems to be the hardest word?

[Chorus]

F E C F#

It's sad, so sad It's a sad sad situation,

Dm E7 Am

And it's getting more and more absurd

F E C D7 F

It's sad, so sad Why can't we talk it over?

Dm7 Hm7 E7 Am

Sorry seems to be the hardest word?

F E C F#

It's sad, so sad It's a sad sad situation,

Dm E7 Am

And it's getting more and more absurd

F E C D7 F

It's sad, so sad Why can't we talk it over?

Dm7 Hm7 E7 Am

Sorry seems to be the hardest word?

[Verse 3]

Am C Dm7

What do I do to make you want me?

G C

What have I gotta do to be heard?

Am C Dm7

What do I say when it's all over?

G C

And sorry seems to be the hardest word?

Am Dm

What do I do to make you love me, Oh,

G7 C Hm7 E7

what have I got to do to be heard?

Am C Dm7

What do I do when lightning strikes me?

G C

And sorry seems to be the hardest word?

(Tribunnews.com)