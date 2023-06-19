Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan It's Only Love, Nobody Dies - Sofia Carson: So If You Take Me Home

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan It's Only Love, Nobody Dies yang dinyanyikan oleh Sofia Carson.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu It's Only Love, Nobody Dies yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Sofia Carson.

Lagu It's Only Love, Nobody Dies dirilis pada 25 Maret 2022.

Namun Sofia Carson baru mengunggah video klip lagu It's Only Love, Nobody Dies satu bulan setelahnya.

Lagu bergenre musik pop dengan durasi 3 menit 7 detik milik Sofia Carson itu telah ditonton sebanyak 5 juta kali hanya dalam waktu tiga bulan setelah perilisannya.

Simak lirik lagu It's Only Love, Nobody Dies milik Sofia Carson lengkap dengan terjemahannya dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

My mind is an island out of sea

I just wanna meet, but you're going the wrong way

Midnight and the moon is testing me

So if you take me home

I hope you take the long way

'Cause I just wanna drive with you

With, drive with you

I wanna kill the lonely