Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon: Who Will Fix Me Now, Dive in When I’m Down

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar beserta lirik lagu Drown yang dipopulerkan grup band Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH).

Lagu ini dirilis oleh Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) pada tahun 2014.

Sedangkan lagu Drown mengartikan tentang seseorang yang punya depresi atau orang yang sedang sedih hingga takut akan pikirannya sendiri.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Drown - Bring Me The Horizon:

A C#m

[Verse 1]

A

What doesn't kill you

C#m G#m

Makes you wish you were dead

A

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

C#m G#m

And I can't take

A

One more moment of this silence

C#m G#m

The loneliness is haunting me

A C#m G#m

And the weight of the worlds getting harder to hold up

[Pre-Chorus]

A

It comes in waves

A

I close my eyes

C#m

Hold my breath

G#m

And let it bury me

A

I'm not ok

A

And it's not all right

C#m

Won't you drag the lake

G#m

And bring me home again

[Chorus]

A C#m

Who will fix me now?

A

Dive in when I'm down?

C#m

Save me from myself

G#m A

Don't let me drown

C#m

Who will make me fight?

A

Drag me out alive?

C#m

Save me from myself

G#m A

Don't let me drown

[Verse 2]

A

What doesn't destroy you

C#m G#m

Leaves you broken instead

A

Got a hole in my soul growing deeper and deeper

C#m G#m

And I can't take

A

One more moment of this silence

C#m G#m

The loneliness is haunting me

A C#m G#m

And the weight of the worlds getting harder to hold up

[Pre-Chorus]

A

It comes in waves

A

I close my eyes

C#m

Hold my breath

G#m

And let it bury me

A

I'm not ok

A

And it's not all right

C#m

Won't you drag the lake

G#m

And bring me home again

[Chorus]

A C#m

Who will fix me now?

A

Dive in when I'm down?

C#m

Save me from myself

G#m A

Don't let me drown

C#m

Who will make me fight?

A

Drag me out alive?

C#m

Save me from myself

G#m A

Don't let me drown

A C#m G#m A

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

C#m G#m A

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

C#m G#m A

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

C#m G#m A

'Cos you know that I can't do this on my own

A C#m G#m A

Who will fix me now

C#m

Who will fix me now

[Outro]

A C#m

Who will fix me now?

A

Dive in when I'm down?

C#m

Save me from myself

G#m A

Don't let me drown

