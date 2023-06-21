Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Family - The Weeknd ft Suzanna Son: We Don't Like Each Other Very Much
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Family yang dinyanyikan oleh The Weeknd bersama Suzanna Son.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - The Weeknd baru-baru ini telah merilis lagu baru bersama Suzanna Son yang berjudul Family.
Lagu Family yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd bersama Suzanna Son dirilis pada Senin (12/6/2023), lalu.
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Family - Suzanna Son & The Weeknd dibawah ini :
Mm, da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-dee-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-dee-da-dee-da
Arms like branches of a poplar tree
Eyes like the ocean or the great big blue sea
Love just like mother's with a price, it's not free
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Voice like my father's, when he screams the house shakes
Dreams like my brother's, oh, we pray for his dake
Hope like my mothers, they last till they wade
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh
That's my family
We don't like each other very much
Ooh, I'm okay with that
But it breaks my mother's heart
That's my family
We don't like each other very much
Oph, I'm okay with that
Bur it breaks my mother's heart
That's my family
We don't like each other very much
Ooh, I'm okay with that
But it break my mother's heart (Breaks my mother's heart)
That's my family
We don't like each other very much
Ooh, I'm okay with that
And it breaks my mother's heart
That's my family
We don't like each other very much
Ooh, I'm okay with that
But it breaks my mother's heart
That's my family
We don't like each other very much
Ooh, I'm okay with that
But it breaks my mother's heart
Mm, da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-dee-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-dee-da-dee-da
Terjemahan
Lengan seperti cabang-cabang pohon poplar
Mata seperti samudera atau lautan biru yang luas
Cinta seperti cinta ibu ada harganya, tidak gratis
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Suara seperti suara ayahku, ketika dia berteriak rumah bergetar
Mimpi seperti saudara laki-laki saya, oh, kami berdoa untuk dake-nya
Harapan seperti ibu saya, mereka bertahan sampai mereka mengarungi
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Itulah keluargaku.
Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain
Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu
Tapi itu mematahkan hati ibuku
Itulah keluargaku.
Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain
Oph, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu
Bur itu menghancurkan hati ibuku
Itulah keluargaku.
Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain.
Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu
Tapi itu menghancurkan hati ibuku
Itulah keluargaku.
Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain
Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu
(Dan itu menghancurkan hati ibuku)
Itulah keluargaku
Kami tidak menyukai satu sama lain sangat banyak
Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu
Tapi itu menghancurkan hati ibuku
Itulah keluargaku.
Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain
Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu
Tapi itu menghancurkan hati ibuku
(Tribunnews.com)