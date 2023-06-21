Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Family - The Weeknd ft Suzanna Son: We Don't Like Each Other Very Much

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - The Weeknd baru-baru ini telah merilis lagu baru bersama Suzanna Son yang berjudul Family.

Lagu Family yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd bersama Suzanna Son dirilis pada Senin (12/6/2023), lalu.



Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Family - Suzanna Son & The Weeknd dibawah ini :

Mm, da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-dee-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-dee-da-dee-da

Arms like branches of a poplar tree

Eyes like the ocean or the great big blue sea

Love just like mother's with a price, it's not free

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Voice like my father's, when he screams the house shakes

Dreams like my brother's, oh, we pray for his dake

Hope like my mothers, they last till they wade

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh

That's my family

We don't like each other very much

Ooh, I'm okay with that

But it breaks my mother's heart

That's my family

We don't like each other very much

Oph, I'm okay with that

Bur it breaks my mother's heart

That's my family

We don't like each other very much

Ooh, I'm okay with that

But it break my mother's heart (Breaks my mother's heart)

That's my family

We don't like each other very much

Ooh, I'm okay with that

And it breaks my mother's heart

That's my family

We don't like each other very much

Ooh, I'm okay with that

But it breaks my mother's heart

That's my family

We don't like each other very much

Ooh, I'm okay with that

But it breaks my mother's heart

Mm, da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-dee-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-dee-da-dee-da

Terjemahan

Lengan seperti cabang-cabang pohon poplar

Mata seperti samudera atau lautan biru yang luas

Cinta seperti cinta ibu ada harganya, tidak gratis

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Suara seperti suara ayahku, ketika dia berteriak rumah bergetar

Mimpi seperti saudara laki-laki saya, oh, kami berdoa untuk dake-nya

Harapan seperti ibu saya, mereka bertahan sampai mereka mengarungi

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Itulah keluargaku.

Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain

Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu

Tapi itu mematahkan hati ibuku

Itulah keluargaku.

Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain

Oph, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu

Bur itu menghancurkan hati ibuku

Itulah keluargaku.

Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain.

Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu

Tapi itu menghancurkan hati ibuku

Itulah keluargaku.

Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain

Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu

(Dan itu menghancurkan hati ibuku)

Itulah keluargaku

Kami tidak menyukai satu sama lain sangat banyak

Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu

Tapi itu menghancurkan hati ibuku

Itulah keluargaku.

Kami tidak saling menyukai satu sama lain

Ooh, aku baik-baik saja dengan itu

Tapi itu menghancurkan hati ibuku

(Tribunnews.com)