Chord dan Lirik Lagu Family - The Weeknd ft Suzanna Son: We Don't Like Each Other Very Much
Berikut ini adalah chord dan lirik lagu Family yang dinyanyikan oleh The Weeknd bersama Suzanna Son.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - The Weeknd baru-baru ini telah merilis lagu baru bersama Suzanna Son yang berjudul Family.
Lagu Family yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd bersama Suzanna Son dirilis pada Senin (12/6/2023), lalu.
Simak chord dan lirik lagu Family - Suzanna Son & The Weeknd dibawah ini :
[Verse 1]
Am
Arms like branches of a poplar tree
G#
Eyes like the ocean or the great big blue sea
F
Love just like my mother's, with a price, it's not free
Am F
Ooh, ooh-ooh-hoo
Am
Voice like my father's, when he screams the house shakes
E
Dreams like my brother's, oh, we pray for his sake
F
Hopes just like my mother's, oh, they last 'til her wake
Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
[Chorus]
Am
That's my family
Em
Oh, we don't like each other very much
Dm
Oh, I'm okay with that
Am
But it breaks my mother's heart
Em Dm
Ah-ah, ooh-ooh, ah-ooh
Am
That's my family
[Verse 2]
Am Em
When I'm alone, that's when I feel the safest
F
Don't like being touched
Dm
Please, don't give me a hug
[Bridge]
Am
That's my family (That's my family)
Em
You're my family (You're my family)
F
I found my family (I found my family)
Dm
This is my family (This is my family)
[Outro]
Am
That's my family
Em
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
F
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Dm
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Am
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Em
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
F
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Dm
Oh-oh-oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
