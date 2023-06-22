Chord dan Lirik Lagu Family - The Weeknd ft Suzanna Son: We Don't Like Each Other Very Much

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - The Weeknd baru-baru ini telah merilis lagu baru bersama Suzanna Son yang berjudul Family.

Lagu Family yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd bersama Suzanna Son dirilis pada Senin (12/6/2023), lalu.

Simak chord dan lirik lagu Family - Suzanna Son & The Weeknd dibawah ini :

[Verse 1]

Am

Arms like branches of a poplar tree

G#

Eyes like the ocean or the great big blue sea

F

Love just like my mother's, with a price, it's not free

Am F

Ooh, ooh-ooh-hoo

Am

Voice like my father's, when he screams the house shakes

E

Dreams like my brother's, oh, we pray for his sake

F

Hopes just like my mother's, oh, they last 'til her wake

Am

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Chorus]

Am

That's my family

Em

Oh, we don't like each other very much

Dm

Oh, I'm okay with that

Am

But it breaks my mother's heart

Em Dm

Ah-ah, ooh-ooh, ah-ooh

Am

That's my family





[Verse 2]

Am Em

When I'm alone, that's when I feel the safest

F

Don't like being touched

Dm

Please, don't give me a hug





[Bridge]

Am

That's my family (That's my family)

Em

You're my family (You're my family)

F

I found my family (I found my family)

Dm

This is my family (This is my family)





[Outro]

Am

That's my family

Em

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

F

Oh-oh-oh, oh

Dm

Oh-oh-oh, oh

Am

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Em

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

F

Oh-oh-oh, oh

Dm

Oh-oh-oh, oh



Oh, oh, oh, oh

