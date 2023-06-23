Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Empty Space - James Arthur: I Don't Know Who I Am Without You

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Empty Space - James Arthur yang tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Tangkapan Layar YouTube James Arthur - Empty Space (Live)
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Empty Space yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu 'Empty Space' telah dirilis James Arthur pada tahun 2018.

Meskipun sudah lama dirilis, lagu 'Empty Space' tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Empty Space - James Arthur:

[Verse 1]

C

I don't see you

C

You're not in every window I look through

    G/B

And I don't miss you

G/B

You're not in every single thing I do

        F

I don't think we're meant to be

            G

And you are not the missing piece

[Verse 2]

C

I won't hear it

C

Whenever anybody says your name

    G/B

And I won't feel it

G/B

Even when I'm burstin' into flames

           F

I don't regret the day I left

          G

I don't believe that I was blessed

             F                      G

I'm probably lyin' to myself, again

[Chorus]

C

I'm alone in my head

C                       G/B

Looking for love in a stranger's bed

G/B

But I don't think I'll find it

       F              G

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

C

I wanna tell all my friends

C                            G/B

But I don't think they would understand

G/B

It's somethin' l've decided

       F              G

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

[Post-Chorus]

C

Space, space

C                G/B

This empty space

G/B

Space, space

G/B

This—

       F              G

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

[Verse 3]

C

I've been drinking

C

I've been doin' things I shouldn't do

G/B

Overthinking

G/B

I don't know who I am without you

      F

I'm a liar and a cheat

         G

I let my ego swallow me

               F                           G

And that's why I might never see you again

[Chorus]

C

I'm alone in my head

C                       G/B

Looking for love in a stranger's bed

G/B

But I don't think I'll find it

       F              G

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

C

I wanna tell all my friends

C                            G/B

But I don't think they would understand

G/B

It's somethin' l've decided

       F              G

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

[Post-Chorus]

C

Space, space

C                G/B

This empty space

G/B

Space, space

G/B

This—

       F              G

'Cause only you could fill this empty space

[Bridge]

C

How could I make you love me?

C

How could I make you love me?

G/B

How could I make you love me?

G/B

How could I make you love me?

F

How could I make you love me?

G

How could I make you love me?

C

How could I make you love me? (space, space)

C

How could I make you love me?

G/B

How could I make you love me? (space, space)

G/B

How could I make you love me?

F

How could I make you love me?

G                         N.C.

How could I make you love me?

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
James Arthur
Empty Space
