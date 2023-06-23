Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar The Beginning ONE OK ROCK, Just Give Me a Reason to Keep My Heart Beating

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Beginning ONE OK ROCK di track 4 album Jinsei x Boku. Lagu ini jadi Ost live action movie Rurouni Kenshin.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Beginning ONE OK ROCK di track 4 album Jinsei x Boku.

The Beginning menjadi single yang dirilis pada 2012 silam.

Single tersebut berisi tiga track yakni The Beginning, Ketsuraku Automation, dan Notes'n'Words.

Lagu yang ditulis oleh Takahiro Moriuchi ini menjadi salah satu lagu yang membesarkan nama ONE OK ROCK.

Sebab lagu ini menjadi soundtrack action movie Rurouni Kenshin atau dikenal dengan judul Samurai X.

Lagu ini hampir diputar dalam setiap tur konser ONE OK ROCK baik di Asia maupun Amerika.

Intro: Am..

               Am
just give me a reason
                 F
to keep my heart beating
                C
dont worry its safe
                  G
right here in my arms

             Am
as the world falls
                 F
apart around us all
                  C
we can do is hold on,
     G
hold on..

Am F           C  G
..... take my hand
Am  F               C   G
......and bring me back

Musik : Am F C G
        F G

   Am                    F
I risk everything if its for you
                    C
I whisper into the night
                G
telling me its not
my time and dont give up
Am
ive never stood up
    F
before this time
             C
demo yuzurenai mono
          G
itta kono te wo hanasanai

*)
F
so stand up, stand up
(just gotta keep on running)
G
wake up, wake up
(just tell me how I can)
F
never give up
               E
kuru wa shimi hodo setsunai...

Reff:
                    Am
  just tell me why baby
                     F
  they might call me crazy
                 C
  for saying Id fight
                    G
  until there is no more
              Am
  fureri wo fukunda senkougankou
      F
  wa kankakiteki shoudou
   C                       G
  blinded, I cant see the end
                  Am
  so where do I begin?

Int. Am F C G (3x)
     F G

Am
say another word,
       F
I cant hear you
             C
the silence between us
         G
nanimo nai you ni utsuteru dake
Am
I take this chance that
    F
I make you mine
            C
tada kakusenai mono
             G
kattate yori misekakete

*)
F
so stand up, stand up
(just gotta keep on running)
G
wake up, wake up
(just tell me how I can)
F
never give up
              E
kanashimi to setsunasa

Reff:
                 Am
  just give me a reason
                   F
  to keep my heart beating
                  C
  dont worry its safe
                    G
  right here in my arms

             Am
  kudaketenaide saite jita
   F
  kono omoi wa
       C
  so blinded I cant
           G
  see the end

                 Am
look how far we made it
                  F
the pain i cant escape it
       C
kono mamajya mada owarase
  G
koto wa dekinai deshou
Am             F
nando kutabarisou demo
           C                 G
kuchi hateyou tomo owariwanaisa

Musik : F E Am (3x)
        G
        Am G C (3x)
        E

         Am              F
nigirishimeta ushinawanu youni to
          C                 G
te wo hirogereba koboreochisou de
         Am                F
ushinau mono nado nakatta hibino
             C        G
dasei wo sutete ..... kimi wo

Reff:
                    Am
  just tell me why baby
                     F
  they might call me crazy
                 C
  for saying Id fight
                    G
  until there is no more
              Am
  fureri wo fukunda senkougankou
      F
  wa kankakiteki shoudou
   C                       G
  blinded, I cant see the end

                 Am
look how far we made it
                  F
the pain i cant escape it
       C
kono mamajya mada owarase
  G
koto wa dekinai deshou
Am             F
nando kutabarisou demo
           C                 G
kuchi hateyou tomo owariwanaisa
                    F
it finally begins..

