Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Barbie World - Ice Spice feat Nicki Minaj: And I'm Bad Like The Barbie

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Barbie World yang dinyanyikan oleh Ice Spice dan Nicki Minaj.

Lagu Barbie World merupakan sebuah original soundtrack atau OST untuk film Barbie yang akan dirilis pada Juni 2023 mendatang.

Selain menyanyikan Barbie World ini, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, dan Aqua pun turut menjadi salah satu pemeran film Barbie ini.

Simak makna dari lirik lagu OST Barbie dibawah ini:

I'm always yours, ooh woah (Stop playin' with 'em, RIOT)

And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie)

I'm a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)

Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend)

I'm a ten, so I pull in a Ken

Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)

All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)

All of the Barbies is bad

It girls (It girls) and we ain't playin' tag (Grrah)

Rad, but he spank me when I get bad

I'm in LA, Rodeo Drive

I'm in New York, Madison Ave

I'm a Barbie girl (Girl), Pink Barbie Dreamhouse

The way Ken be killin' shit got me yellin' out like the Scream house (Woo)

Yellin' out, we ain't sellin' out

We got money, but we ain't lendin' out

We got bars, but we ain't bailin' out

In that pink Ferrari, we peelin' out

I told Tae bring the Bob Dylan out

That pussy so cold, we just chillin' out

They be yellin', yellin', ye-yellin' out

It's Barbie, bitch, if you still in doubt (Oh)

And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie)

I'm a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)

Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend)

I'm a ten, so I pull in a Ken

Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)

All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)

All of the Barbies is bad

It girls (It girls) and we ain't playin' tag (Grrah)

Barbie ain't nothin' to play 'bout

He wanna play in the Playhouse (Playhouse)

The fuck they gon' say now? (Grrah)

I'm washin' these bitches, I'm rubbin' the stain out

Like I'm ready to bend (Grrah)

All the fake Barbies just wanna pretend (Hey)

Like hold on, let me go find me a pen (Grrah)

Look where it led, now I'ma put it to bed

She a Barbie bitch with her Barbie clique (Grrah)

I keep draggin' her, so she bald a bit (Damn)

And I see the bread, I want all of it (Damn)

And I want the green, so I olive it (Grrah)

And I throw it back, so he losin' it (Like)

And I give the box with no shoes in it (Damn)

Yeah, I know the trick, so I got him bricked (Damn)

Yeah, they know who lit, me and Barbie, bitch

And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie)

I'm a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)

Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend)

I'm a ten, so I pull in a Ken

Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)

All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)

All of the Barbies is bad

It girls (It girls) and we ain't playin' tag (Grrah)

I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world

Life in plastic, it's fantastic

You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere

Imagination, life is your creation

Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Aku selalu milikmu, ooh woah (Berhentilah bermain dengan mereka, RIOT)

Dan aku buruk seperti Barbie (Barbie)

aku boneka, tapi aku masih ingin pesta (Pesta)

Pink 'Vette seperti aku siap untuk membungkuk (Menekuk)

aku berumur sepuluh tahun, jadi aku mengambil Ken

Seperti Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)

Semua Barbie itu cantik (Sial)

Semua Barbie buruk

It girls (It girls) dan kami tidak main-main (Grrah)