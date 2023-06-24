Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Barbie World - Ice Spice feat Nicki Minaj: And I'm Bad Like The Barbie
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Barbie World yang dipopulerkan oleh Ice Spice dan Nicki Minaj.
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Barbie World yang dinyanyikan oleh Ice Spice dan Nicki Minaj.
Lagu Barbie World merupakan sebuah original soundtrack atau OST untuk film Barbie yang akan dirilis pada Juni 2023 mendatang.
Selain menyanyikan Barbie World ini, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, dan Aqua pun turut menjadi salah satu pemeran film Barbie ini.
Simak makna dari lirik lagu OST Barbie dibawah ini:
I'm always yours, ooh woah (Stop playin' with 'em, RIOT)
And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie)
I'm a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)
Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend)
I'm a ten, so I pull in a Ken
Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)
All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)
All of the Barbies is bad
It girls (It girls) and we ain't playin' tag (Grrah)
Rad, but he spank me when I get bad
I'm in LA, Rodeo Drive
I'm in New York, Madison Ave
I'm a Barbie girl (Girl), Pink Barbie Dreamhouse
The way Ken be killin' shit got me yellin' out like the Scream house (Woo)
Yellin' out, we ain't sellin' out
We got money, but we ain't lendin' out
We got bars, but we ain't bailin' out
In that pink Ferrari, we peelin' out
I told Tae bring the Bob Dylan out
That pussy so cold, we just chillin' out
They be yellin', yellin', ye-yellin' out
It's Barbie, bitch, if you still in doubt (Oh)
And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie)
I'm a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)
Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend)
I'm a ten, so I pull in a Ken
Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)
All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)
All of the Barbies is bad
It girls (It girls) and we ain't playin' tag (Grrah)
Barbie ain't nothin' to play 'bout
He wanna play in the Playhouse (Playhouse)
The fuck they gon' say now? (Grrah)
I'm washin' these bitches, I'm rubbin' the stain out
Like I'm ready to bend (Grrah)
All the fake Barbies just wanna pretend (Hey)
Like hold on, let me go find me a pen (Grrah)
Look where it led, now I'ma put it to bed
She a Barbie bitch with her Barbie clique (Grrah)
I keep draggin' her, so she bald a bit (Damn)
And I see the bread, I want all of it (Damn)
And I want the green, so I olive it (Grrah)
And I throw it back, so he losin' it (Like)
And I give the box with no shoes in it (Damn)
Yeah, I know the trick, so I got him bricked (Damn)
Yeah, they know who lit, me and Barbie, bitch
And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie)
I'm a doll, but I still wanna party (Party)
Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend)
I'm a ten, so I pull in a Ken
Like Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)
All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn)
All of the Barbies is bad
It girls (It girls) and we ain't playin' tag (Grrah)
I'm a Barbie girl in the Barbie world
Life in plastic, it's fantastic
You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere
Imagination, life is your creation
Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Aku selalu milikmu, ooh woah (Berhentilah bermain dengan mereka, RIOT)
Dan aku buruk seperti Barbie (Barbie)
aku boneka, tapi aku masih ingin pesta (Pesta)
Pink 'Vette seperti aku siap untuk membungkuk (Menekuk)
aku berumur sepuluh tahun, jadi aku mengambil Ken
Seperti Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah)
Semua Barbie itu cantik (Sial)
Semua Barbie buruk
It girls (It girls) dan kami tidak main-main (Grrah)