Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur: I Wish It Was A Year Ago, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu 'A Year Ago' telah dirilis James Arthur pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu 'A Year Ago' tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur:

[Verse 1]

G

I miss you

Your name's still on my coffee cup

Em

I miss you

The way you chose the films we watched

C

I miss you, babe

D

If only I had told you that before

G

Maybe I would never have to miss you

Singing by the kitchen sink

Em

I miss you

Not knowing I was listening

C

I miss you, babe

D

You embody everything that I am not

G

And, now, I'm just somebody you forgot

[Chorus]

G

I wish it was a year ago

Em

I wish that I could hold you close

C

Now I'm driving past your house, I know

D

The lights are on, you're not alone

G

I wonder if you're making eyes

Em

I wonder if he loves you like

C D

The way you said that only I could do

G

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

[Verse 2]

G

I miss you

The way you left my car a mess

Em

I miss you

The way you took up half the bed

C

That empty space

D

You remind me of the things that I am not

Em

And, now, I'm just somebody you forgot

[Pre-Chorus]

D G C

I hope you're well

Em D G C

Oh, and I can't help myself

D

Oh-oh, no

[Chorus]

G

I wish it was a year ago

Em

I wish that I could hold you close

C

Now I'm driving past your house, I know

D

The lights are on, you're not alone

G

I wonder if you're making eyes

Em

I wonder if he loves you like

C D

The way you said that only I could do

Em D G C

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you, oh-ohh

Em D G C D

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you, oh, I-I-I-I

[Outro]

G

I wish it was a year ago

Em

I wish that I could hold you close

C D

The way you said that only I could do

G

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

(Tribunnews.com)