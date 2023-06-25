Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur: I Wish It Was A Year Ago, Viral di TikTok
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur yang tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu 'A Year Ago' telah dirilis James Arthur pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu 'A Year Ago' tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur:
[Verse 1]
G
I miss you
Your name's still on my coffee cup
Em
I miss you
The way you chose the films we watched
C
I miss you, babe
D
If only I had told you that before
G
Maybe I would never have to miss you
Singing by the kitchen sink
Em
I miss you
Not knowing I was listening
C
I miss you, babe
D
You embody everything that I am not
G
And, now, I'm just somebody you forgot
[Chorus]
G
I wish it was a year ago
Em
I wish that I could hold you close
C
Now I'm driving past your house, I know
D
The lights are on, you're not alone
G
I wonder if you're making eyes
Em
I wonder if he loves you like
C D
The way you said that only I could do
G
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
[Verse 2]
G
I miss you
The way you left my car a mess
Em
I miss you
The way you took up half the bed
C
That empty space
D
You remind me of the things that I am not
Em
And, now, I'm just somebody you forgot
[Pre-Chorus]
D G C
I hope you're well
Em D G C
Oh, and I can't help myself
D
Oh-oh, no
[Chorus]
G
I wish it was a year ago
Em
I wish that I could hold you close
C
Now I'm driving past your house, I know
D
The lights are on, you're not alone
G
I wonder if you're making eyes
Em
I wonder if he loves you like
C D
The way you said that only I could do
Em D G C
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you, oh-ohh
Em D G C D
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you, oh, I-I-I-I
[Outro]
G
I wish it was a year ago
Em
I wish that I could hold you close
C D
The way you said that only I could do
G
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
