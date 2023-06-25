Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur: I Wish It Was A Year Ago, Viral di TikTok

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur yang tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur: I Wish It Was A Year Ago, Viral di TikTok
Instagram @jamesarthur23
James Arthur, Penyanyi Asal Inggris. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur yang tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago yang dipopulerkan oleh James Arthur di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu 'A Year Ago' telah dirilis James Arthur pada 12 Mei 2023 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu 'A Year Ago' tengah viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu A Year Ago - James Arthur:

[Verse 1]

   G

I miss you

Your name's still on my coffee cup

   Em

I miss you

The way you chose the films we watched

  C

I miss you, babe

                            D

If only I had told you that before

                            G

Maybe I would never have to miss you

Singing by the kitchen sink

   Em

I miss you

Not knowing I was listening

  C

I miss you, babe

                               D

You embody everything that I am not

                                  G

And, now, I'm just somebody you forgot

[Chorus]

G

I wish it was a year ago

Em

I wish that I could hold you close

         C

Now I'm driving past your house, I know

     D

The lights are on, you're not alone

G

I wonder if you're making eyes

Em

I wonder if he loves you like

   C                           D

The way you said that only I could do

                                    G

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

[Verse 2]

  G

I miss you

The way you left my car a mess

  Em

I miss you

The way you took up half the bed

    C

That empty space

                                      D

You remind me of the things that I am not

                                  Em

And, now, I'm just somebody you forgot

[Pre-Chorus]

D  G          C

I hope you're well

       Em   D    G       C

Oh, and I can't help myself

D

Oh-oh, no

[Chorus]

G

I wish it was a year ago

Em

I wish that I could hold you close

        C

Now I'm driving past your house, I know

     D

The lights are on, you're not alone

G

I wonder if you're making eyes

Em

I wonder if he loves you like

    C                           D

The way you said that only I could do

                                       Em      D  G   C

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you, oh-ohh

                                       Em      D  G   C   D

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you, oh, I-I-I-I

[Outro]

G

I wish it was a year ago

Em

I wish that I could hold you close

    C                          D

The way you said that only I could do

                                   G

I wish that I could tell you that I miss you

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
