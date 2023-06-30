Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu SWINE - Demi Lovato: My Life, My Voice, My Rights, My Choice

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu SWINE yang dinyanyikan oleh Demi Lovato.

Lagu SWINE ini dirilis pada 22 Juni 2023.

Diketahui, lagu SWINE ditulis sebagai bentuk protes akan kebebasan hidup seseorang.

Demi Lovato ingin menyuarakan rasa khawatir dan gelisahnya atas berbagai aturan yang membuat kebebasan hidup seseorang terhambat.

Official musik video lagu SWINE telah diunggah di YouTube Demi Lovato pada 22 Juni 2023.

Hingga Jumat (30/6/2023), official musik video lagu SWINE telah ditonton lebih dari 501.3 ribu kali.

Lirik Lagu SWINE - Demi Lovato:

[Verse 1]

God forbid, I wanna suck whatever the fuck I wanna

God forbid, I wanna fuck whoever the fuck I want

And if he cums, I guess I gotta be a mother

Fuck what I think, I don't know a thing

The government knows my body

No it's okay, it's better this way

I'm only a carbon copy

Even if I'm dying, they'll still try to stop me

[Pre-Chorus]

Do we even hear ourselves?

[Chorus]

My life, my voice

My rights, my choice

It's mine

Or I'm just swine

My blood, my loins

My lungs, my noise

It's mine

Or I'm just swine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

[Verse 2]

Picture your faith, imagine your God and even your Holy Bible

Is suddenly banned, do you understand?

Now doesn't that sound entitled?

It's your book, but it's my survival

We gotta grow 'em, we gotta raise 'em, we gotta feed and bathe 'em

And if you won't, they call you a witch to burn at the stake in Salem

Thought by now they'd change, but we're still waiting

[Pre-Chorus]

Give these motherfuckers hell

[Chorus]

My life, my voice

My rights, my choice

It's mine

Or I'm just swine

My blood, my loins

My lungs, my noise

It's mine

Or I'm just swine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

[Bridge]

Under compensated, too domesticated (The fuck)

Under estimated, over regulated (The fuck)

Under celebrated, hated dominated (The fuck)

We're infuriated, got us activated (Get up)

Ever dedicated, newly motivated (Get up)

And if you're awake, then I'm so glad you made it