Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu SWINE - Demi Lovato: My Life, My Voice, My Rights, My Choice

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu SWINE yang dinyanyikan oleh Demi Lovato dan telah dirilis pada 22 Juni 2023.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu SWINE - Demi Lovato: My Life, My Voice, My Rights, My Choice
Tangkapan layar YouTube Demi Lovato
Lagu SWINE dinyanyikan oleh Demi Lovato. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu SWINE yang dinyanyikan oleh Demi Lovato.

Lagu SWINE ini dirilis pada 22 Juni 2023.

Diketahui, lagu SWINE ditulis sebagai bentuk protes akan kebebasan hidup seseorang.

Demi Lovato ingin menyuarakan rasa khawatir dan gelisahnya atas berbagai aturan yang membuat kebebasan hidup seseorang terhambat.

Official musik video lagu SWINE telah diunggah di YouTube Demi Lovato pada 22 Juni 2023.

Hingga Jumat (30/6/2023), official musik video lagu SWINE telah ditonton lebih dari 501.3 ribu kali.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Still Alive ost. Scream VI - Demi Lovato

Lirik Lagu SWINE - Demi Lovato:

[Verse 1]
God forbid, I wanna suck whatever the fuck I wanna
God forbid, I wanna fuck whoever the fuck I want
And if he cums, I guess I gotta be a mother
Fuck what I think, I don't know a thing
The government knows my body
No it's okay, it's better this way
I'm only a carbon copy
Even if I'm dying, they'll still try to stop me

[Pre-Chorus]
Do we even hear ourselves?

[Chorus]
My life, my voice
My rights, my choice
It's mine
Or I'm just swine
My blood, my loins
My lungs, my noise
It's mine
Or I'm just swine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

[Verse 2]
Picture your faith, imagine your God and even your Holy Bible
Is suddenly banned, do you understand?
Now doesn't that sound entitled?
It's your book, but it's my survival
We gotta grow 'em, we gotta raise 'em, we gotta feed and bathe 'em
And if you won't, they call you a witch to burn at the stake in Salem
Thought by now they'd change, but we're still waiting

[Pre-Chorus]
Give these motherfuckers hell

[Chorus]
My life, my voice
My rights, my choice
It's mine
Or I'm just swine
My blood, my loins
My lungs, my noise
It's mine
Or I'm just swine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

[Bridge]
Under compensated, too domesticated (The fuck)
Under estimated, over regulated (The fuck)
Under celebrated, hated dominated (The fuck)
We're infuriated, got us activated (Get up)
Ever dedicated, newly motivated (Get up)
And if you're awake, then I'm so glad you made it

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
SWINE
Demi Lovato
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Peredam Guncangan Mobil Spring Buffer PGM Damper - Malang
    Peredam Guncangan Mobil Spring Buffer PGM Damper - Malang
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Rumah Kos Eksklusif Dekat Unika Karangrejo Jatingaleh
    Rumah Kos Eksklusif Dekat Unika Karangrejo Jatingaleh
    Rp4 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Agen Spesialis Anti Petir 1 Tombak Atas Murah Bergaransi
    Agen Spesialis Anti Petir 1 Tombak Atas Murah Bergaransi
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Kursi Kantor Warna Biru Jakarta Pusat
    Kursi Kantor Warna Biru Jakarta Pusat
    Rp3.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    RUMAH CANTIK DALAM PERUMAHAN TERBESAR DENPASAR BALI
    RUMAH CANTIK DALAM PERUMAHAN TERBESAR DENPASAR BALI
    Rp2,6 Milyar
    Bali, Denpasar
    MURAH!!0813 2737 6886, Jasa Sewa Laptop Di Solo,
    MURAH!!0813 2737 6886, Jasa Sewa Laptop Di Solo,
    Rp200.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    RUMAH CANTIK MEWAH HARGA TERJANGKAU DI KOTA MALANG
    RUMAH CANTIK MEWAH HARGA TERJANGKAU DI KOTA MALANG
    Rp2,4 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Sepatu Import Second brand
    Sepatu Import Second brand
    Rp320.000
    Jambi, Jambi
    WA 0811-3791-1115, Toko Kursi Kantor Untuk Staff Jakarta Selatan
    WA 0811-3791-1115, Toko Kursi Kantor Untuk Staff Jakarta Selatan
    Rp1.900.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    PGM Sport Damper Mobil Spring Buffer Damper Stabilizer Anti Guncangan - Malang
    PGM Sport Damper Mobil Spring Buffer Damper Stabilizer Anti Guncangan - Malang
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Disewakan Apartemen Studio Full Furnished City Light Ciputat - Tangerang Selatan
    Disewakan Apartemen Studio Full Furnished City Light Ciputat - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp2.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Dijual Rumah Cisauk Ready 2 Unit 2KT 2KM Lokasi Akses Stasiun, 10 menit ke BSD - Tangerang
    Dijual Rumah Cisauk Ready 2 Unit 2KT 2KM Lokasi Akses Stasiun, 10 menit ke BSD - Tangerang
    Rp290.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    HP Samsung Note 10 Bekas SEIN RAM 12/256GB Super Mulus Nominus Fullset - Bogor
    HP Samsung Note 10 Bekas SEIN RAM 12/256GB Super Mulus Nominus Fullset - Bogor
    Rp6.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    HP OPPO Reno 8Z 54 Bekas RAM 8/256GB Super Mulus Normal Nominus - Bogor
    HP OPPO Reno 8Z 54 Bekas RAM 8/256GB Super Mulus Normal Nominus - Bogor
    Rp4.050.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Motor Bekas Honda Vario 125 2015 Mesin Sehat Ori Pabrik Siap Pakai Surat Lengkap - Bekasi
    Motor Bekas Honda Vario 125 2015 Mesin Sehat Ori Pabrik Siap Pakai Surat Lengkap - Bekasi
    Rp10.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Mobil Bekas Suzuki Ertiga 2014 GL Matic Terawat No PR Dokumen Lengkap - Bogor
    Mobil Bekas Suzuki Ertiga 2014 GL Matic Terawat No PR Dokumen Lengkap - Bogor
    Rp125.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Mobil Bekas Toyota Avanza 2010 Tipe G 1.3 MT Istimewa Surat Lengkap Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Selatan
    Mobil Bekas Toyota Avanza 2010 Tipe G 1.3 MT Istimewa Surat Lengkap Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp92.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Jual Rumah Tipe 50/80, Dekat Kampus Ngudi Waluyo Ungaran - Semarang
    Jual Rumah Tipe 50/80, Dekat Kampus Ngudi Waluyo Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp250.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Jual Rumah Tipe 40/80 Modern Minimalis Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Jual Rumah Tipe 40/80 Modern Minimalis Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp550.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Mobil Bekas Honda CRV 2007 Interior Ori Normal Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Honda CRV 2007 Interior Ori Normal Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Timur
    Rp105.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan