Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu SWINE - Demi Lovato: My Life, My Voice, My Rights, My Choice
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu SWINE yang dinyanyikan oleh Demi Lovato dan telah dirilis pada 22 Juni 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu SWINE yang dinyanyikan oleh Demi Lovato.
Lagu SWINE ini dirilis pada 22 Juni 2023.
Diketahui, lagu SWINE ditulis sebagai bentuk protes akan kebebasan hidup seseorang.
Demi Lovato ingin menyuarakan rasa khawatir dan gelisahnya atas berbagai aturan yang membuat kebebasan hidup seseorang terhambat.
Official musik video lagu SWINE telah diunggah di YouTube Demi Lovato pada 22 Juni 2023.
Hingga Jumat (30/6/2023), official musik video lagu SWINE telah ditonton lebih dari 501.3 ribu kali.
Lirik Lagu SWINE - Demi Lovato:
[Verse 1]
God forbid, I wanna suck whatever the fuck I wanna
God forbid, I wanna fuck whoever the fuck I want
And if he cums, I guess I gotta be a mother
Fuck what I think, I don't know a thing
The government knows my body
No it's okay, it's better this way
I'm only a carbon copy
Even if I'm dying, they'll still try to stop me
[Pre-Chorus]
Do we even hear ourselves?
[Chorus]
My life, my voice
My rights, my choice
It's mine
Or I'm just swine
My blood, my loins
My lungs, my noise
It's mine
Or I'm just swine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
[Verse 2]
Picture your faith, imagine your God and even your Holy Bible
Is suddenly banned, do you understand?
Now doesn't that sound entitled?
It's your book, but it's my survival
We gotta grow 'em, we gotta raise 'em, we gotta feed and bathe 'em
And if you won't, they call you a witch to burn at the stake in Salem
Thought by now they'd change, but we're still waiting
[Pre-Chorus]
Give these motherfuckers hell
[Chorus]
My life, my voice
My rights, my choice
It's mine
Or I'm just swine
My blood, my loins
My lungs, my noise
It's mine
Or I'm just swine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
[Bridge]
Under compensated, too domesticated (The fuck)
Under estimated, over regulated (The fuck)
Under celebrated, hated dominated (The fuck)
We're infuriated, got us activated (Get up)
Ever dedicated, newly motivated (Get up)
And if you're awake, then I'm so glad you made it