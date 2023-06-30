Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Queen Of New York City - Matchbox Twenty: Don't You Believe Her Now?

Berikut ini lirik lagu Queen Of New York City yang dipopulerkan oleh Matchbox Twenty.

Berikut ini lirik lagu Queen Of New York City yang dipopulerkan oleh Matchbox Twenty. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Queen Of New York City yang dipopulerkan oleh Matchbox Twenty.

Lirik Lagu Queen Of New York City - Matchbox Twenty:

There's a rhythm to her heart
And a world inside her head
She'll tell you from the start
Boy, you don't know her yet
She's like a constellation
Of stars that don't connect

And she's dancing on the sidewalk
Just like all the neon signs are spotlights, she says

"Ain't I the queen of New York City?
I'll take 'em all down with me
'Cause I'm gonna run this town"
She's got some kind of way about her
One look and you don't doubt her
Seeing's believing now
Don't you believe her now?

She says, "Man, I'm gonna leave this town
'Cause I got wings under my feet"
Then she tells you she gets vertigo
When she goes above 14th Street

And then she smiles at you the way that people smile
When they're trying not to cry, and she says

"Ain't I the queen of New York City?
I'll drag 'em all down with me
'Cause I'm gonna run this town"
She's got some kind of way about her
One look and you don't doubt her
Seeing's believing now
Don't you believe her now?

"Well, ain't I the queen of New York City?
I'll take 'em all down with me
'Cause I'm gonna run this town"

"Hey, I'm the queen of New York City
I'll drag 'em all down with me
'Cause I'm gonna run this town"
She's got some kind of way about her
One look and you don't doubt her
Seeing's believing now
Don't you believe her now?

Don't you believe her now?
Yeah, don't you believe her now?
Don't you believe her now?
Hell, I believe her now, yeah
Don't you believe her now?
Queen of New York City

