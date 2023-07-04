Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Good Grief - Bastille: Every Minute and Every Hour, I Miss You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Good Grief yang dipopulerkan oleh Bastille di dalam artikel ini.

Bastille telah merilis lagu 'Good Grief' pada tahun 2016.

Lagu 'Good Grief' terdapat pada album Bastille yang bertajuk 'Wild World'.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Good Grief' milik Bastille viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Good Grief - Bastille:

[INTRO]

(So.. what would you little maniacs like to do first?)

G G F C

G G

Watching through my fingers

F C

Watching through my fingers

[VERSE 1]

G G

Shuts my eyes and count to ten

F C

It goes in one ear out the other oh, one ear out the other oh

G G

Burning bright right till the end

F C

Now you’ll be missing from the photographs, missing from the photographs

G G

Watching through my fingers

F C

Watching through my fingers

[VERSE 2]

G G

In my thoughts you’re far away

F C

and you are whistling a melody, whistling a melody

G G

Crystallizing clear as day

F C

Oh I can picture you so easily, picture you so easily

[PRE-CHORUS]

Em C

What’s gonna be left of the world, if you’re not in it?

Em D

What’s gonna be left of the world? Oh

[CHORUS]

G C G

Every minute and every hour

Em C G

I miss you, I miss you, I miss you more

G C G

Every stumble and each misfire

Em C G

I miss you, I miss you, I miss you more

G C G

Watching through my fingers

Em C G

Watching through my fingers

[VERSE 3]

G G

Caught off guard by your favorite song

F C

Oh I’ll be dancing at a funeral, dancing at a funeral

G G

Sleeping in the clothes you love

F C

It’s such a shame we have to see them burn, shame we have to see them burn

[PRE-CHORUS]

Em C

What’s gonna be left of the world, if you’re not in it?

Em D G

What’s gonna be left of the world? Oh

[CHORUS]

G C G

Every minute and every hour

Em C G

I miss you, I miss you, I miss you more

G C G

Every stumble and each misfire

Em C G

I miss you, I miss you, I miss you more

[BRIDGE]

G G

(If you wanna be a party animal, you have to learn to live in the jungle)

F C

Oh (Now stop worrying and go and get dressed!) Ba da ba bap ba

G G

You might have to excuse me

F C

I’ve lost control of all my senses

G G

And you might have to excuse me

F C

I’ve lost control of all my words

G C Em C

So get drunk, call me a fool, put me in my place, put me in my place

G C Em C

Pick me up, up off the floor, put me in my place, put me in my place

[CHORUS]

G C G

Every minute and every hour

Em C G

I miss you, I miss you, I miss you more

G C G

Every stumble and each misfire

Em C G

I miss you, I miss you, I miss you more

G C G

Watching through my fingers

Em C G

Watching through my fingers

G C G

Cause every minute and every hour

Em C G

I miss you, I miss you, I miss you more

(Tribunnews.com)