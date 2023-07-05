Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Pretty Girls - Britney Spears feat Iggy Azalea: All Around The World

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pretty Girls yang dinyanyikan oleh Britney Spears feat Iggy Azalea.

Penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Britney Spears dan penyanyi asal Australia, Iggy Azalea berlkolaborasi dalam karya lagu yang berjudul Pretty Girls.

Lagu Pretty Girls dirilis pada 4 Mei 2015 dibawah naungan label musik RCA Records.

Britney Spears dan Iggy Azalea diketahui merekam lagu Pretty Girls pada bulan September tahun 2014 di Grove Studios and Ravenscort Studios, London dan House of Blues, California.

Simak lirik lagu Pretty Girls lengkap dengan tejemahan bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hanya Satu Persinggahan - Iklim: Hubungan Kita Suatu Persinggahan

All around the world, pretty girls

Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik

Wipe the floor with all the boys

Menyapu lantai dengan semua cowok

Pour the drinks, bring the noise

Menuangkan minuman, membawa keramaian

(It’s Iggy-Iggs!)

(Ini Iggy)

We’re just so pretty!

Kita begitu cantik

All around the world, pretty girls

Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik

Jump the line, to the front

Melompati antrian, ke depan

Do what we like, get what we want

Lakukan yang kita suka, dapatkan yang kita mau

(Where you at, Brit?)

(Dimana kau, Brit?)

We’re just so pretty!

Kita begitu cantik

[Britney Spears]

Hey, don’t you know that it’s always the same?

Hei, tak tahukah kau bahwa selalu saja sama?

From Australia ’round to LA

Dari Australia sampai LA

You can betcha’, wherever the girls go, boys follow

Kau bisa pastikan, kemana pun gadis-gadis pergi, para cowok mengikuti

We be keeping them up on their toes

Kita membuat mereka terus memperhatikan

They can laugh, but they don’t get the jokes

Mereka bisa tertawa, tapi mereka tak bisa berkelakar

Just you watch, they’re so predictable

Lihat saja, mereka begitu mudah ditebak

(Some things don’t change…)

(Beberapa hal tak berubah)

(The girls roll up)

(Gadis-gadis sampai)

Windows roll down

Jendela-jendela ditutup

(Eyes on us)

(Mata memandangi kita)

Jaws on the ground

Semua diam

(Watch them go)

(Lihat mereka menghampiri)

It’s just so funny

Sungguh lucu

(Like bees to the honey!)

(Seperti lebah mengerubungi madu!)

All around the world, pretty girls

Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik

Wipe the floor with all the boys

Menyapu lantai dengan semua cowok

Pour the drinks, bring the noise

Menuangkan minuman, membawa keramaian

We’re just so pretty!

Kita sungguh cantik

All around the world, pretty girls

Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik

Jump the line, to the front

Melompati barisan, ke depan

Do what we like, get what we want

Lakukan yang kita suka, dapatkan yang kita mau

We’re just so pretty!

Kita sungguh cantik!

[Britney Spears]

Tell me, is it true that these men are from Mars?

Katakan padaku, benarkah pria-pria ini dari Mars?

Is that why they be acting bizarre?

Itukah sebabnya mengapa mereka bertindak aneh?

Every time I walk out of my house it’s like, “Hey, baby!”

Tiap kali aku keluar rumah, selalu saja ada yang menyapa "Hei, baby!"

They don’t see me rolling my eyes

Mereka tak melihatku tak peduli

They buzzing around me like flies

Mereka mendengung di sekitarku seperti lalat

They got one thing on their minds

Hanya ada satu hal yang mereka pikirkan

(Some things don’t change…)

(Beberapa hal tak berubah...)

[Iggy Azalea]

If you ask me, I’m killing them softly

Jika kau bertanya padaku, kan kubunuh mereka pelan-pelan

I would spend time with you but that’d cost me

Aku ingin habiskan waktu bersamamu tapi ada harga yang harus kubayar

They pray that Iggy-Iggy give ‘em one more chance

Mereka memohon Iggy-Iggy beri mereka satu kesempatan

But busy Iggy wouldn’t even give ‘em one more glance

Tapi Iggy yang sibuk bahkan tak mau melirik

See, enter in line between the beauty and a beast

Lihat, masuk barisan antara si cantik dan si buruk rupa

Slim waist, thick cake, the whole world want a piece

Pinggang ramping, kue tebal, semua dunia ingin bagian

Bad girl, good (ooh) would make you lose your mind

Gadis nakal, akan membuatmu hilang akal

All of the boys begging Britney, hit ‘em one more time

Semua cowok memohon pada Britney, kejutkan mereka sekali lagi

(Tribunnews.com)