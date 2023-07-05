Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Pretty Girls - Britney Spears feat Iggy Azalea: All Around The World
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pretty Girls yang dipopulerkan oleh Britney Spears feat Iggy Azalea.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Pretty Girls yang dinyanyikan oleh Britney Spears feat Iggy Azalea.
Penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Britney Spears dan penyanyi asal Australia, Iggy Azalea berlkolaborasi dalam karya lagu yang berjudul Pretty Girls.
Lagu Pretty Girls dirilis pada 4 Mei 2015 dibawah naungan label musik RCA Records.
Britney Spears dan Iggy Azalea diketahui merekam lagu Pretty Girls pada bulan September tahun 2014 di Grove Studios and Ravenscort Studios, London dan House of Blues, California.
Simak lirik lagu Pretty Girls lengkap dengan tejemahan bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:
All around the world, pretty girls
Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik
Wipe the floor with all the boys
Menyapu lantai dengan semua cowok
Pour the drinks, bring the noise
Menuangkan minuman, membawa keramaian
(It’s Iggy-Iggs!)
(Ini Iggy)
We’re just so pretty!
Kita begitu cantik
All around the world, pretty girls
Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik
Jump the line, to the front
Melompati antrian, ke depan
Do what we like, get what we want
Lakukan yang kita suka, dapatkan yang kita mau
(Where you at, Brit?)
(Dimana kau, Brit?)
We’re just so pretty!
Kita begitu cantik
[Britney Spears]
Hey, don’t you know that it’s always the same?
Hei, tak tahukah kau bahwa selalu saja sama?
From Australia ’round to LA
Dari Australia sampai LA
You can betcha’, wherever the girls go, boys follow
Kau bisa pastikan, kemana pun gadis-gadis pergi, para cowok mengikuti
We be keeping them up on their toes
Kita membuat mereka terus memperhatikan
They can laugh, but they don’t get the jokes
Mereka bisa tertawa, tapi mereka tak bisa berkelakar
Just you watch, they’re so predictable
Lihat saja, mereka begitu mudah ditebak
(Some things don’t change…)
(Beberapa hal tak berubah)
(The girls roll up)
(Gadis-gadis sampai)
Windows roll down
Jendela-jendela ditutup
(Eyes on us)
(Mata memandangi kita)
Jaws on the ground
Semua diam
(Watch them go)
(Lihat mereka menghampiri)
It’s just so funny
Sungguh lucu
(Like bees to the honey!)
(Seperti lebah mengerubungi madu!)
All around the world, pretty girls
Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik
Wipe the floor with all the boys
Menyapu lantai dengan semua cowok
Pour the drinks, bring the noise
Menuangkan minuman, membawa keramaian
We’re just so pretty!
Kita sungguh cantik
All around the world, pretty girls
Di seluruh penjuru dunia, gadis-gadis cantik
Jump the line, to the front
Melompati barisan, ke depan
Do what we like, get what we want
Lakukan yang kita suka, dapatkan yang kita mau
We’re just so pretty!
Kita sungguh cantik!
[Britney Spears]
Tell me, is it true that these men are from Mars?
Katakan padaku, benarkah pria-pria ini dari Mars?
Is that why they be acting bizarre?
Itukah sebabnya mengapa mereka bertindak aneh?
Every time I walk out of my house it’s like, “Hey, baby!”
Tiap kali aku keluar rumah, selalu saja ada yang menyapa "Hei, baby!"
They don’t see me rolling my eyes
Mereka tak melihatku tak peduli
They buzzing around me like flies
Mereka mendengung di sekitarku seperti lalat
They got one thing on their minds
Hanya ada satu hal yang mereka pikirkan
(Some things don’t change…)
(Beberapa hal tak berubah...)
[Iggy Azalea]
If you ask me, I’m killing them softly
Jika kau bertanya padaku, kan kubunuh mereka pelan-pelan
I would spend time with you but that’d cost me
Aku ingin habiskan waktu bersamamu tapi ada harga yang harus kubayar
They pray that Iggy-Iggy give ‘em one more chance
Mereka memohon Iggy-Iggy beri mereka satu kesempatan
But busy Iggy wouldn’t even give ‘em one more glance
Tapi Iggy yang sibuk bahkan tak mau melirik
See, enter in line between the beauty and a beast
Lihat, masuk barisan antara si cantik dan si buruk rupa
Slim waist, thick cake, the whole world want a piece
Pinggang ramping, kue tebal, semua dunia ingin bagian
Bad girl, good (ooh) would make you lose your mind
Gadis nakal, akan membuatmu hilang akal
All of the boys begging Britney, hit ‘em one more time
Semua cowok memohon pada Britney, kejutkan mereka sekali lagi
