Lirik Lagu One of the Girls - The Weeknd, JENNIE BLACKPINK & Lily-Rose Depp, Ost Serial 'The Idol'
Berikut lirik lagu 'One of the Girls' yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weekend, Jennie (BLACKPINK), dan Lily-Rose Depp.
Penulis:
Isti Prasetya
Editor:
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Lagu ini merupakan satu dari soundtrack serial TV yang mereka bintangi, yakni 'The Idol' pada episode 4 berjudul Stars Belong to the World.
'One of the Girls' dirilis secara resmi pada 23 Juni 2023.
Lagu ini sebelumnya sudah sempat diputar di acara Jennie X Calvin Klein di Seoul.
Saat itu Jennie menghadiri acara perilisan perdana Calvin Klein sebagai brand ambassador merek tersebut.
[Intro: JENNIE]
Lock me up and throw away the key
He knows how to get the best out of me
I'm no force for the world to see
Trade my whole life just to be
[Verse 1: The Weeknd]
Tell nobody I control you
I broke you just to own you
They can't tell that I love you
'Cause you're loyal, baby
I love when you're submissive
You love it when I break skin
You feel pain without flinchin'
So say it
[Pre-Chorus: Lily-Rose Depp]
Give me tough love
Leave me with nothin' when I come down
My kind of love
Push me and choke me 'til I pass out
[Chorus: Lily-Rose Depp]
We don't gotta be in lov?, no
I don't gotta be the one, no
I just wanna b? one of your girls tonight
We don't gotta be in love, no
I don't gotta be the one, no
I just wanna be one of your girls tonight, oh-oh-oh
[Verse 2: Lily-Rose Depp]
Push me down, hold me down
Spit in my mouth while you turn me out
I wanna take your light inside
Tear me down, snuff me out
Hands on my neck while you push it up
And I'm screamin' out
[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]
Give me tough love
Leave me with nothin' when I come down
My kind of love
Force me and choke me 'til I pass out
[Chorus: The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp]
We don't gotta be in love, no
I don't gotta be the one, no
I just wanna be one of your girls tonight (Tonight)
We don't gotta be in love, no
I don't gotta be the one, no (Oh)
I just wanna be one of your girls tonight, oh-oh-oh
[Bridge: JENNIE]
Lock me up and throw away the key
He knows how to get the best out of me
I'm no force for the world to see
Trade my whole life just to be
Top of the world but I'm still not free
This is a secret that I keep
Until it's gone, I can never find peace
Waste my whole life just to be
[Chorus: The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp]
We don't gotta be in love, no
I don't gotta be the one, no
I just wanna be one of your girls tonight (Tonight)
We don't gotta be in love, no
I don't gotta be the one, no (Oh)
I just wanna be one of your girls tonight (Oh), oh-oh-oh
(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)