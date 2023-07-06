Lirik Lagu One of the Girls - The Weeknd, JENNIE BLACKPINK & Lily-Rose Depp, Ost Serial 'The Idol'

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu 'One of the Girls' yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd, Jennie (BLACKPINK), dan Lily-Rose Depp.

Lagu ini merupakan satu dari soundtrack serial TV yang mereka bintangi, yakni 'The Idol' pada episode 4 berjudul Stars Belong to the World.

'One of the Girls' dirilis secara resmi pada 23 Juni 2023.

Lagu ini sebelumnya sudah sempat diputar di acara Jennie X Calvin Klein di Seoul.

Saat itu Jennie menghadiri acara perilisan perdana Calvin Klein sebagai brand ambassador merek tersebut.

Baca juga: Main di The Idol, Jennie BLACKPINK Diundang dalam Festival Film Cannes ke-76, Agensi Buka Suara

[Intro: JENNIE]

Lock me up and throw away the key

He knows how to get the best out of me

I'm no force for the world to see

Trade my whole life just to be

[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

Tell nobody I control you

I broke you just to own you

They can't tell that I love you

'Cause you're loyal, baby

I love when you're submissive

You love it when I break skin

You feel pain without flinchin'

So say it

[Pre-Chorus: Lily-Rose Depp]

Give me tough love

Leave me with nothin' when I come down

My kind of love

Push me and choke me 'til I pass out

[Chorus: Lily-Rose Depp]

We don't gotta be in lov?, no

I don't gotta be the one, no

I just wanna b? one of your girls tonight

We don't gotta be in love, no

I don't gotta be the one, no

I just wanna be one of your girls tonight, oh-oh-oh

[Verse 2: Lily-Rose Depp]

Push me down, hold me down

Spit in my mouth while you turn me out

I wanna take your light inside

Tear me down, snuff me out

Hands on my neck while you push it up

And I'm screamin' out

[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]

Give me tough love

Leave me with nothin' when I come down

My kind of love

Force me and choke me 'til I pass out

[Chorus: The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp]

We don't gotta be in love, no

I don't gotta be the one, no

I just wanna be one of your girls tonight (Tonight)

We don't gotta be in love, no

I don't gotta be the one, no (Oh)

I just wanna be one of your girls tonight, oh-oh-oh

[Bridge: JENNIE]

Lock me up and throw away the key

He knows how to get the best out of me

I'm no force for the world to see

Trade my whole life just to be

Top of the world but I'm still not free

This is a secret that I keep

Until it's gone, I can never find peace

Waste my whole life just to be

[Chorus: The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp]

We don't gotta be in love, no

I don't gotta be the one, no

I just wanna be one of your girls tonight (Tonight)

We don't gotta be in love, no

I don't gotta be the one, no (Oh)

I just wanna be one of your girls tonight (Oh), oh-oh-oh

(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)