Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Super Shy – NewJeans: And I Wanna Go Out With You
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Super Shy yang dipopulerkan oleh NewJeans.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini merupakan lirik lagu dan terjemahan Super Shy yang dipopulerkan oleh girl group, NewJeans.
Super Shy milik NewJeans telah resmi dirilis dalam kanal YouTube HYBE LABELS, Jumat (7/7/2023), hari ini.
Lagu Super Shy adalah lagu pra-rilis kedua dari album mendatang NewJeans yang bertajuk, Get Up.
Untuk comeback kali ini, NewJeans diketahui akan menyapa para penggemar dengan mini album kedua Get Up.
Album Get Up itu berisi 6 lagu baru yang masing-masing berjudul, New Jeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, Get Up, dan ASAP.
Simak lirik lagu Super Shy milik NewJeans, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia dibawah ini:
I'm super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
Tteollineun jigeumdo
You're on my mind all the time
I wanna tell you but
I'm super shy, super shy
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
Tteollineun jigeumdo
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
And I wanna go out with you
Where you wanna go? (Huh?)
Find a lil spot
Just sit and talk
Looking pretty
Follow me
Uri duri naranhi
Boiji? (bwa)
Nae nuni (heh)
Gapjagi
Binnaji
When you say
I’m your dream
You don't even know my name
Do ya?
You don't even know my name
Do ya-a?
Nugubodado
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
Tteollineun jigeumdo
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
Tteollineun jigeumdo
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
Na wollae maldo jalhago geureonde wae ireonji
I don’t like that
Something odd about you
Yeah you’re special and you know it
You’re the top babe
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
Tteollineun jigeumdo
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
I’m super shy, super shy
But wait a minute while I
Make you mine, make you mine
Tteollineun jigeumdo
You’re on my mind
All the time
I wanna tell you but I’m
Super shy, super shy
You don’t even know my name
Do ya?
You don’t even know my name
Do ya-a?
Nugubodado
You don’t even know my name
Do ya?
You don’t even know my name
Do ya-a?
