Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Super Shy – NewJeans: And I Wanna Go Out With You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini merupakan lirik lagu dan terjemahan Super Shy yang dipopulerkan oleh girl group, NewJeans.

Super Shy milik NewJeans telah resmi dirilis dalam kanal YouTube HYBE LABELS, Jumat (7/7/2023), hari ini.

Lagu Super Shy adalah lagu pra-rilis kedua dari album mendatang NewJeans yang bertajuk, Get Up.

Untuk comeback kali ini, NewJeans diketahui akan menyapa para penggemar dengan mini album kedua Get Up.

Album Get Up itu berisi 6 lagu baru yang masing-masing berjudul, New Jeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, Get Up, dan ASAP.

Simak lirik lagu Super Shy milik NewJeans, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia dibawah ini:

I'm super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I

Make you mine, make you mine

Tteollineun jigeumdo

You're on my mind all the time

I wanna tell you but

I'm super shy, super shy

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I

Make you mine, make you mine

Tteollineun jigeumdo

You’re on my mind

All the time

I wanna tell you but I’m

Super shy, super shy

And I wanna go out with you

Where you wanna go? (Huh?)

Find a lil spot

Just sit and talk

Looking pretty

Follow me

Uri duri naranhi

Boiji? (bwa)

Nae nuni (heh)

Gapjagi

Binnaji

When you say

I’m your dream

You don't even know my name

Do ya?

You don't even know my name

Do ya-a?

Nugubodado

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I

Make you mine, make you mine

Tteollineun jigeumdo

You’re on my mind

All the time

I wanna tell you but I’m

Super shy, super shy

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I

Make you mine, make you mine

Tteollineun jigeumdo

You’re on my mind

All the time

I wanna tell you but I’m

Super shy, super shy

Na wollae maldo jalhago geureonde wae ireonji

I don’t like that

Something odd about you

Yeah you’re special and you know it

You’re the top babe

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I

Make you mine, make you mine

Tteollineun jigeumdo

You’re on my mind

All the time

I wanna tell you but I’m

Super shy, super shy

I’m super shy, super shy

But wait a minute while I

Make you mine, make you mine

Tteollineun jigeumdo

You’re on my mind

All the time

I wanna tell you but I’m

Super shy, super shy

You don’t even know my name

Do ya?

You don’t even know my name

Do ya-a?

Nugubodado

You don’t even know my name

Do ya?

You don’t even know my name

Do ya-a?

Terjemahan