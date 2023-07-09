Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Off To The Races - Lana Del Rey

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Off To The Races yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Off To The Races - Lana Del Rey

My old man is a bad man

But I can't deny the way he holds my hand

And he grabs me, he has me by my heart

He doesn't mind I have a Las Vegas past

He doesn't mind I have a LA crass

Way about me

He loves me

With every beat of his cocaine heart

Swimming pool glimmering darling

White bikini off with my red nail polish

Watch me in the swimming pool

Bright blue ripples

You sitting sipping on your Black Cristal

Light of my life, fire of my loins

Be a good baby, do what I want

Light of my life, fire of my loins

Give me them gold coins, give me them coins

And I'm off to the races

Cases of Bacardi chasers

Chasing me all over town

'Cause he knows I'm wasted

Facing time again at Rikers Island

And I won't get out

Because I'm crazy, baby

I need you to come here and save me

I'm your little scarlet, starlet

Singing in the garden

Kiss me on my open mouth

Ready for you

My old man is a tough man

But he's got a soul as sweet as blood-red jam

And he shows me

He knows me

Every inch of my tar-black soul

He doesn't mind I have a flat broke-down life

In fact he says he thinks it's what he might like

About me

Admires me

The way I roll like a rolling stone

Likes to watch me in the glass room, bathroom, Chateau Marmont

Slipping on my red dress, putting on my make-up

Glass room, perfume, cognac, lilac

Fumes, says it feels like heaven to him

Light of his life, fire of his loins

Keep me forever, tell me you own me

Light of your life, fire of your loins

Tell me you own me, give me them coins

And I'm off to the races

Cases of Bacardi chasers

Chasing me all over town

'Cause he knows I'm wasted

Facing time again at Rikers Island

And I won't get out

Because I'm crazy, baby

I need you to come here and save me

I'm your little scarlet, starlet

Singing in the garden

Kiss me on my open mouth