Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Off To The Races - Lana Del Rey
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Off To The Races yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.
Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Salma Fenty
Lirik Lagu Off To The Races - Lana Del Rey
My old man is a bad man
But I can't deny the way he holds my hand
And he grabs me, he has me by my heart
He doesn't mind I have a Las Vegas past
He doesn't mind I have a LA crass
Way about me
He loves me
With every beat of his cocaine heart
Swimming pool glimmering darling
White bikini off with my red nail polish
Watch me in the swimming pool
Bright blue ripples
You sitting sipping on your Black Cristal
Light of my life, fire of my loins
Be a good baby, do what I want
Light of my life, fire of my loins
Give me them gold coins, give me them coins
And I'm off to the races
Cases of Bacardi chasers
Chasing me all over town
'Cause he knows I'm wasted
Facing time again at Rikers Island
And I won't get out
Because I'm crazy, baby
I need you to come here and save me
I'm your little scarlet, starlet
Singing in the garden
Kiss me on my open mouth
Ready for you
My old man is a tough man
But he's got a soul as sweet as blood-red jam
And he shows me
He knows me
Every inch of my tar-black soul
He doesn't mind I have a flat broke-down life
In fact he says he thinks it's what he might like
About me
Admires me
The way I roll like a rolling stone
Likes to watch me in the glass room, bathroom, Chateau Marmont
Slipping on my red dress, putting on my make-up
Glass room, perfume, cognac, lilac
Fumes, says it feels like heaven to him
Light of his life, fire of his loins
Keep me forever, tell me you own me
Light of your life, fire of your loins
Tell me you own me, give me them coins
And I'm off to the races
Cases of Bacardi chasers
Chasing me all over town
'Cause he knows I'm wasted
Facing time again at Rikers Island
And I won't get out
Because I'm crazy, baby
I need you to come here and save me
I'm your little scarlet, starlet
Singing in the garden
Kiss me on my open mouth