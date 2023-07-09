Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Off To The Races - Lana Del Rey

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Off To The Races yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Off To The Races - Lana Del Rey
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images untuk Variety/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - 04 DESEMBER: Lana Del Rey menerima Penghargaan Dekade di atas panggung saat menghadiri Variety's Hitmakers Brunch yang dipersembahkan oleh Peacock | Girls5eva pada 04 Desember 2021 di Pusat Kota Los Angeles. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Off To The Races yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Off To The Races - Lana Del Rey

My old man is a bad man
But I can't deny the way he holds my hand
And he grabs me, he has me by my heart

He doesn't mind I have a Las Vegas past
He doesn't mind I have a LA crass
Way about me
He loves me
With every beat of his cocaine heart

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Young And Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

Swimming pool glimmering darling
White bikini off with my red nail polish
Watch me in the swimming pool
Bright blue ripples
You sitting sipping on your Black Cristal

Light of my life, fire of my loins
Be a good baby, do what I want
Light of my life, fire of my loins
Give me them gold coins, give me them coins

And I'm off to the races
Cases of Bacardi chasers
Chasing me all over town
'Cause he knows I'm wasted
Facing time again at Rikers Island
And I won't get out

Because I'm crazy, baby
I need you to come here and save me
I'm your little scarlet, starlet
Singing in the garden
Kiss me on my open mouth
Ready for you

My old man is a tough man
But he's got a soul as sweet as blood-red jam
And he shows me
He knows me
Every inch of my tar-black soul

He doesn't mind I have a flat broke-down life
In fact he says he thinks it's what he might like
About me
Admires me
The way I roll like a rolling stone

Likes to watch me in the glass room, bathroom, Chateau Marmont
Slipping on my red dress, putting on my make-up
Glass room, perfume, cognac, lilac
Fumes, says it feels like heaven to him

Light of his life, fire of his loins
Keep me forever, tell me you own me
Light of your life, fire of your loins
Tell me you own me, give me them coins

And I'm off to the races
Cases of Bacardi chasers
Chasing me all over town
'Cause he knows I'm wasted
Facing time again at Rikers Island
And I won't get out

Because I'm crazy, baby
I need you to come here and save me
I'm your little scarlet, starlet
Singing in the garden
Kiss me on my open mouth

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Lana Del Rey
Lagu Off to the races
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Jual Rumah Baru Harga Murah Free Kanopi Naufal Regency Tahap 2 - Malang
    Jual Rumah Baru Harga Murah Free Kanopi Naufal Regency Tahap 2 - Malang
    Rp669.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Tanah dan Rumah Murah Malang
    Tanah dan Rumah Murah Malang
    Rp35.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Ruko 3 Lantai Jl. Kyai Caringin, Cideng, Gambir, Jakarta Pusat
    Ruko 3 Lantai Jl. Kyai Caringin, Cideng, Gambir, Jakarta Pusat
    Rp2,1 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Rumah scandinavian dengan ruang mezzanine di bogor! Lokasi strategis dekat tol harga 300jtan
    Rumah scandinavian dengan ruang mezzanine di bogor! Lokasi strategis dekat tol harga 300jtan
    Rp369.997.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Dijual Hotel Ternama Legalitas ShM dan SHGB Lokasi Strategis - Cimahi
    Dijual Hotel Ternama Legalitas ShM dan SHGB Lokasi Strategis - Cimahi
    Rp91,8 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    Rumah 2 Lantai Termurah Bisa Custom Denah 700 jutaan D'Heuveul Padasuka Bandung
    Rumah 2 Lantai Termurah Bisa Custom Denah 700 jutaan D'Heuveul Padasuka Bandung
    Rp725.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    RUMAH MURAH JOGJA SIAP HUNI DEKAT PASAR PIYUNGAN
    RUMAH MURAH JOGJA SIAP HUNI DEKAT PASAR PIYUNGAN
    Rp355.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah Belakang Bidakara, Jl Jaya Mandala VII, Tebet, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Belakang Bidakara, Jl Jaya Mandala VII, Tebet, Jakarta Selatan
    Rp20,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    JUAL CEPAT SCANNER CANON DR-F120 masih seperti baru edisi BU 3,5jt
    JUAL CEPAT SCANNER CANON DR-F120 masih seperti baru edisi BU 3,5jt
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    RUMAH CANTIK, BISA KPR DI KASIHAN, BANTUL
    RUMAH CANTIK, BISA KPR DI KASIHAN, BANTUL
    Rp580.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Kertas Missprint Tulisan Arab
    Kertas Missprint Tulisan Arab
    Rp7.200
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    Termurah, Ruko Tanah Abang Komplek Gropek, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat
    Termurah, Ruko Tanah Abang Komplek Gropek, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat
    Rp5,3 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    HINO Dutro Baru
    HINO Dutro Baru
    Rp475.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    Mesin Stone Crusher Batubara Fabrikasi Plant Bucket
    Mesin Stone Crusher Batubara Fabrikasi Plant Bucket
    Rp100.000.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Penajam Paser Utara
    Termurah! Ruko JL. Mangga Besar Raya, Tamansari, Jakarta Barat
    Termurah! Ruko JL. Mangga Besar Raya, Tamansari, Jakarta Barat
    Rp12,8 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Ruko Gudang Cimahi Selatan Jual Cepat 8,1M Nego Tipis
    Ruko Gudang Cimahi Selatan Jual Cepat 8,1M Nego Tipis
    Rp8,1 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Ahli Tukang Layani Instalasi Antena Tv & Parabola Cibubur
    Ahli Tukang Layani Instalasi Antena Tv & Parabola Cibubur
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Garden Family Malakasari Rumah Ready Stok Harga Terjangkau
    Garden Family Malakasari Rumah Ready Stok Harga Terjangkau
    Rp210.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah Baru minimalis Taman indah Wiyung
    Rumah Baru minimalis Taman indah Wiyung
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mercedes-Benz CLA200 AMG Line ⁣ NIK 2017⁣
    Mercedes-Benz CLA200 AMG Line ⁣ NIK 2017⁣
    Rp635.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan