Ilustrasi berikut chord gitar Back to December - Taylor Swift dimainkan dari kunci C dengan lirik So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you.

[Intro] C Am - F

C Am - F

C

I'm so glad you made time to see me

Am

How's life, tell me, how's your family

F C G

I haven't seen them in a while

C

You've been good, busier than ever

Am

We small talk, work and the weather

F C G

Your guard is up and I know why

Am G

Cause the last time you saw me

C F

Is still burned in the back of your mind

Am G F

You gave me rose and I left them there to die

[Reff]

C Em

So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you

F

Saying I'm sorry for that night

C G

And I go back to December all the time

C

It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you

Em F

Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were mine

C G F

I go back to December, turn around and make it alright

Am G

I go back to December all the time

C Am F

C Am F

[*]

C

These days I haven't been sleeping

Am

Staying up, playing back myself leaving

F C G

When your birthday passed and I didn't call

C

Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times

Am

I watched you laughing from the passenger side

F C G

And realized I loved you in the fall

Am G

And then the cold came the dark days

C F

When fear crept into my mind

Am

You gave me all your love and

G F

All I gave you was goodbye

[Chorus]

C

So this is me swallowing my pride

Em

Standing in front of you saying

F

"I'm sorry for that night" and I go

C G

Back to December all the time

C

It turns out freedom ain't

C

Nothing but missing you

Em

Wishing I'd realized what I had

F

When you were mine

C

I'd go back to December,

G F

Turn around and change my own mind

Am G

I go back to December all the time

[Interlude] C Am F

C Am F

Am F

I miss your tan skin your sweet smile

C G

So good to me, so right

Am F

And how you held me in your arms

C

That September night

G Am

The first time you ever saw me cry

F

Maybe this is wishful thinking

C

Probably mindless dreaming

C G

If you loved again I swear I'd love you right

Am

I'd go back in time

G F

and change it but I can't

Am G

So if the chain is on your door

F

I understand

[Chorus]

C

But this is me swallowing my pride

Em

Standing in front of you saying

F

"I'm sorry for that night" and I go

C G

Back to December..

C

It turns out freedom ain't

C

Nothing but missing you

Em

Wishing I'd realized what I had

F

When you were mine

C

I'd go back to December

G F

Turn around and make it all right

Am

I'd go back to December

G F

Turn around and change my own mind

Am G

I go back to December all the time

C Am F C Am F

All the time

(Tribunnews.com)