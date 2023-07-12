Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Back to December - Taylor Swift Dimainkan dari Kunci C

Berikut chord gitar Back to December - Taylor Swift dimainkan dari kunci C dengan lirik So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Back to December dari Taylor Swift.

Chord Back to December pada artikel ini dimainkan dari kunci C,

Chord Gitar Back to December - Taylor Swift

[Intro] C   Am - F
C   Am - F 

C
   I'm so glad you made time to see me
Am
   How's life, tell me, how's your family
F                                             C         G
   I haven't seen them in a while
C
   You've been good, busier than ever
Am
   We small talk, work and the weather
F                                                    C       G
   Your guard is up and I know why

Am                             G
Cause the last time you saw me
            C                                               F
Is still burned in the back of your mind
                        Am             G                              F
You gave me rose and I left them there to die

[Reff]

   C                                                                              Em
So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you
                                            F
Saying I'm sorry for that night
                C                               G
And I go back to December all the time
    C
It turns out freedom ain't nothing but missing you  
Em                                                             F
Wishing I'd realized what I had when you were  mine                                              

         C                               G                                           F
I go back to December, turn around and make it alright
          Am                          G
I go back to December all the time

C  Am F
C  Am F

[*]

C
  These days I haven't been sleeping
Am
Staying up, playing back myself leaving
F                                                                        C     G
  When your birthday passed and I didn't call
            C
Then I think about summer, all the beautiful times
   Am
I watched you laughing from the passenger side
       F                                              C      G
And realized I loved you in the fall

Am                                     G
And then the cold came the dark days
           C                                F
When fear crept into my mind  
                        Am
You gave me all your love and
        G                       F
All I gave you was goodbye

[Chorus]

       C
So this is me swallowing my pride
                      Em
Standing in front of you saying
                                 F
"I'm sorry for that night" and I go
C                                 G
Back to December all the time
       C
It turns out freedom ain't
C
Nothing but missing you
Em
Wishing I'd realized what I had
              F
When you were mine

           C
I'd go back to December,
G                                                    F
Turn around and change my own mind
        Am                           G
I go back to December all the time

[Interlude] C  Am F
C  Am F

                     Am                  F
I miss your tan skin your sweet smile
      C                         G
So good to me, so right
                          Am                      F
And how you held me in your arms
                              C
That September night
                                G                   Am
The first time you ever saw me cry
                                                    F
Maybe this is wishful thinking
                                                  C
Probably mindless dreaming
C                                                                      G
If you loved again I swear I'd love you right

            Am
I'd go back in time
       G                         F
and change it but I can't
                 Am                     G
So if the chain is on your door
            F
I understand

[Chorus]

       C
But this is me swallowing my pride
                      Em
Standing in front of you saying
                                  F
"I'm sorry for that night" and I go
C                            G
Back to December..

   C
It turns out freedom ain't
C
Nothing but missing you
Em
Wishing I'd realized what I had
           F
When you were mine
           C
I'd go back to December
G                                               F
Turn around and make it all right
            Am
I'd go back to December
G                                                    F
Turn around and change my own mind
       Am                            G
I go back to December all the time
C Am F             C        Am F
             All the time

