Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somebody Pleasure - Aziz Hedra: About What my Heart Actually Say

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somebody Pleasure yang dipopulerkan oleh Aziz Hedra.

Lagu Somebody Pleasure ini merupakan debut dari penyanyi single, bernama Aziz Hedra.

Dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023, lagu Somebody Pleasure ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang berada di titik terendah dalam hidup.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody Pleasure-Aziz Hedra

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sleep Well - d4vd, Kunci dari G Mudah Dimainkan

Intro: F Fm

C

I've been so busy

E Am

ignoring, and hiding

C F Fm

About what my heart actually say

C

Stay awake

E Am

while I'm drowning on my thoughts

C

Sometimes a happiness is just

F Fm

a happiness

C E Am

I've never been enjoyin' my serenity

C F

Even if I've got a lot of company

Fm

That makes me happy

Chorus:

C E

Soul try to figure it out

Am Gm

From where I've been escapin'

C F Em

Running to end all the sin

Dm G

Get away from the pressure

C E

Wondering to get a love

Am Gm

that is so pure

C F

Gotta have to always make sure

Fm

That I'm not just somebody's pleasure

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Interaksi - Tulus, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

C E Am

I always pretending and lying

Gm

Like I'm used to feel empty

F Em

'Cause all I got is unhappy

Dm G

Happiness, can't I get happiness?

C E Am

I've never been enjoyin' my serenity

C F

Even if I've got a lot of company

Fm

That makes me happy

Chorus:

C E

Soul try to figure it out

Am Gm

From where I've been escapin'

C F Em

Running to end all the sin

Dm G

Get away from the pressure

C E

Wondering to get a love

Am Gm

that is so pure

C F

Gotta have to always make sure

Fm

That I'm not just somebody's pleasure

Interlude: C E Am Gm -C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cikini Gondangdia - Duo Anggrek: Ku Jadi Begini Gara-Gara Dia

F Em

it was in a blink of an eye

Dm

find a way how to say goodbay

Chorus:

-G D F#

I've got to take me away

Bm Am

From all sadness

-D G

stitch all my wounds

F#m

confess all the sins

Em A

and took all my insecure

D F#

when will i got the love

Bm Am

that is so pure?

D G

gotta have to alwayas make sure

Gm

that i'm not just somebody's pleasure

D F#

gotta have

Bm Am D G

gotta have to alwayas make sure

Gm

that i'm not just somebody's pleasure

(Tribunnews.com/Pondra)