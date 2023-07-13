Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somebody Pleasure - Aziz Hedra: About What my Heart Actually Say

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somebody Pleasure - Aziz Hedra

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somebody Pleasure yang merupakan single pertama dari Aziz Hedra, dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somebody Pleasure yang dipopulerkan oleh Aziz Hedra.

Lagu Somebody Pleasure ini merupakan debut dari penyanyi single, bernama Aziz Hedra.

Dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023, lagu Somebody Pleasure ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang berada di titik terendah dalam hidup.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody Pleasure-Aziz Hedra

Intro: F Fm

                      C
I've been so busy
  E                     Am
ignoring, and hiding
                      C                           F     Fm
About what my heart actually say

             C
Stay awake
                  E                             Am
while I'm drowning on my thoughts
                          C
Sometimes a happiness is just
F                  Fm
a happiness

C           E                                          Am
I've never been enjoyin' my serenity
          C                                    F
Even if I've got a lot of company
                                   Fm
That makes me happy

Chorus:

                      C              E
Soul try to figure it out
                                 Am             Gm
From where I've been escapin'
C              F                       Em
Running to end all the sin
         Dm                         G
Get away from the pressure

                     C               E
Wondering to get a love
             Am      Gm
that is so pure
C                       F
Gotta have to always make sure
                                        Fm
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure

   C                 E                    Am
I always pretending and lying
                Gm
Like I'm used to feel empty
             F                Em
'Cause all I got is unhappy
Dm                                G
Happiness, can't I get happiness?

C          E                                        Am
I've never been enjoyin' my serenity
          C                                    F
Even if I've got a lot of company
                                  Fm
That makes me happy

Chorus:

                    C               E
Soul try to figure it out
                              Am               Gm
From where I've been escapin'
C              F                      Em
Running to end all the sin
         Dm                            G
Get away from the pressure

                     C                E
Wondering to get a love
            Am         Gm
that is so pure
C                       F
Gotta have to always make sure
                                         Fm
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure

Interlude: C E Am Gm -C

                F                      Em
it was in a blink of an eye
                  Dm
find a way how to say goodbay

Chorus:

-G               D                   F#
I've got to take me away
                Bm         Am
From all sadness
-D                   G
stitch all my wounds
                         F#m
confess all the sins
                             Em           A
and took all my insecure

                  D                F#
when will i got the love
             Bm       Am
that is so pure?
D                      G
gotta have to alwayas make sure
                                       Gm
that i'm not just somebody's pleasure

D   F#
gotta have
Bm                  Am          D         G
gotta have to alwayas make sure
                                        Gm
that i'm not just somebody's pleasure

