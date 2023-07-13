Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Somebody Pleasure - Aziz Hedra: About What my Heart Actually Say
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somebody Pleasure yang merupakan single pertama dari Aziz Hedra, dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023.
Penulis:
Pondra Puger Tetuko
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somebody Pleasure yang dipopulerkan oleh Aziz Hedra.
Lagu Somebody Pleasure ini merupakan debut dari penyanyi single, bernama Aziz Hedra.
Dirilis pada 27 Januari 2023, lagu Somebody Pleasure ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang berada di titik terendah dalam hidup.
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Somebody Pleasure-Aziz Hedra
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sleep Well - d4vd, Kunci dari G Mudah Dimainkan
Intro: F Fm
C
I've been so busy
E Am
ignoring, and hiding
C F Fm
About what my heart actually say
C
Stay awake
E Am
while I'm drowning on my thoughts
C
Sometimes a happiness is just
F Fm
a happiness
C E Am
I've never been enjoyin' my serenity
C F
Even if I've got a lot of company
Fm
That makes me happy
Chorus:
C E
Soul try to figure it out
Am Gm
From where I've been escapin'
C F Em
Running to end all the sin
Dm G
Get away from the pressure
C E
Wondering to get a love
Am Gm
that is so pure
C F
Gotta have to always make sure
Fm
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Interaksi - Tulus, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
C E Am
I always pretending and lying
Gm
Like I'm used to feel empty
F Em
'Cause all I got is unhappy
Dm G
Happiness, can't I get happiness?
C E Am
I've never been enjoyin' my serenity
C F
Even if I've got a lot of company
Fm
That makes me happy
Chorus:
C E
Soul try to figure it out
Am Gm
From where I've been escapin'
C F Em
Running to end all the sin
Dm G
Get away from the pressure
C E
Wondering to get a love
Am Gm
that is so pure
C F
Gotta have to always make sure
Fm
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure
Interlude: C E Am Gm -C
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cikini Gondangdia - Duo Anggrek: Ku Jadi Begini Gara-Gara Dia
F Em
it was in a blink of an eye
Dm
find a way how to say goodbay
Chorus:
-G D F#
I've got to take me away
Bm Am
From all sadness
-D G
stitch all my wounds
F#m
confess all the sins
Em A
and took all my insecure
D F#
when will i got the love
Bm Am
that is so pure?
D G
gotta have to alwayas make sure
Gm
that i'm not just somebody's pleasure
D F#
gotta have
Bm Am D G
gotta have to alwayas make sure
Gm
that i'm not just somebody's pleasure
(Tribunnews.com/Pondra)