Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu About You - The 1975: Do You Think I Have Forgotten?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik lagu ‘About You’ yang merupakan lagu dari band asal Inggris The 1975.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 14 Oktober 2022, dan menjadi bagian dari album Being Funny In Foreign Language.

‘About You’ mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang tak pernah melupakan orang yang ia sukai, baik perasaan di kala itu maupun kenangan dan momen yang telah dilalui bersama.

Berikut chord gitar lagu 'About You'.

Intro : C.. (4x)

C G Am F

C G

i.. know a place..

Am

it's somewhere i go

F G

when i need to remember your face..

C G

we get married.. in our heads..

Am

something to do while we try to recall

F G

how we met..

Reff :

C

do you think i have forgotten..?

G

do you think i have forgotten..?

Am F G

do you think i have forgotten about you..?

C

you and i.. (don't let go)

G

were alive.. (don't let go)

Am

with nothing to do

F G

i could lay and just look in your eyes..

C

wait.. (don't let go)

G

and pretend.. (don't let go)

Am

hold on and hope

F

that we'll find our way back in the end..

G

(in the end)

Reff :

C

do you think i have forgotten..?

G

do you think i have forgotten..?

Am F G

do you think i have forgotten about you..?

C

do you think i have forgotten..?

G

do you think i have forgotten..?

Am F G

do you think i have forgotten about you..?

C

there was something about you

that now i can't remember

G

it's the same damn thing

that made my heart surrender

Am

and i'll miss you on a train

i'll miss you in the morning

F G

i never know what to think about..

C G

i think about you.. about you..

Am F G

do you think i have forgotten about you..?

C G

about you.. about you..

Am F G

do you think i have forgotten about you..?

Outro : C G Am F G

C G Am F G

C G Am F G C..

(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)