Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Rewrite The Stars - Anne Marie dan James Arthur: You Know I Want You
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Rewrite The Stars yang dinyanyikan oleh Anne Marie dan James Arthur.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Rewrite The Stars yang dinyanyikan oleh Anne Marie dan James Arthur.
Anne Marie dan James Arthur telah merilis lagu 'Rewrite The Stars' pada November 2018, lalu.
Lagu 'Rewrite The Stars' merupakan riginal sountrack (OST) dari film The Greatest Showman.
Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Rewrite The Stars' kembali viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anne Marie dan James Arthur:
You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
You know you want me
So don’t keep saying our hands are tied
You claim it's not in the cards
And fate is pulling you miles away
And out of reach from me
But you're here in my heart
So who can stop me if I decide
That you’re my destiny?
What if we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine
Nothing could keep us apart
You'd be the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one can say what we get to be
So why don't we rewrite the stars?
Maybe the world could be ours
Tonight
You think it's easy
You think I don't want to run to you, yeah
But there are mountains (There are mountains)
And there are doors that we can't walk through
I know you’re wondering why
Because we’re able to be
Just you and me
Within these walls
But when we go outside
You're gonna wake up and see that it was hopeless after all
No one can rewrite the stars (Rewrite the stars)
How can you say you’ll be mine?
Everything keeps us apart
And I'm not the one you were meant to find
(The one you were meant to find)
It's not up to you, it's not up to me, yeah
When everyone tells us what we can be (Tells us what we can)
And how can we rewrite the stars?
Say that the world can be ours tonight (Be ours)
All I want is to fly with you
All I want is to fall with you
So just give me all of you
It feels impossible
It’s not impossible
Is it impossible?
Say that it's possible
And how do we rewrite the stars?
Say you were made to be mine
And nothing can keep us apart
'Cause you are the one I was meant to find
It's up to you, and it's up to me
No one could say what we get to be
And why don't we rewrite the stars?
Changing the world to be ours
You know I want you
It's not a secret I try to hide
But I can't have you
We're bound to break and my hands are tied
Terjemahan Lagu Rewrite The Stars yang Dinyanyikan oleh Anne Marie dan James Arthur:
Kamu tahu aku menginginkanmu
Ini bukan rahasia yang coba ku sembunyikan
Kamu tahu kamu menginginkanku
Jadi jangan terus mengatakan tangan kita terikat
Kamu mengklaim itu tidak ada dalam kartu
Dan takdir menarikmu bermil-mil jauhnya
Dan jauh dari jangkauanku
Tapi kau ada di sini di hatiku
Jadi siapa yang bisa menghentikanku jika aku memutuskan
Bahwa kau adalah takdirku?