Chord Gitar Lagu Starving - Hailee Steinfeld, Grey feat Zedd, Kunci dari C Mudah Dimainkan

Lagu Starving dirilis Hailee Steinfeld bersama Grey dan Zedd di tahun 2015 silam.

Tembang Starving tergabung dalam album extended play (EP) milik Hailee Steinfeld yang bertajuk Haiz. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Starving dari Hailee Steinfeld, Grey feat Zedd dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Starving dirilis Hailee Steinfeld bersama Grey dan Zedd di tahun 2015 silam.

Tembang Starving tergabung dalam album extended play (EP) milik Hailee Steinfeld yang bertajuk Haiz.

Chord lagu Starving - Hailee Steinfeld, Grey feat Zedd:

[Verse 1]

C              Dm            Am

You know just what to say

G

Things, that scare me

C           Dm              Am        G

I should just walk away but I can't move my feet

C                   Dm                          Am             G

The more that I know you, the more I want to

C               Dm        Am

Something inside me's changed

        G                          C

I was so much younger yesterday, oh

[Chorus]

C          Dm                     Am                G

I didn't know that I was starving 'til I tasted you

C                      Dm                      Am                        G

Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo

C                 Dm                Am                   G

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

C          Dm                     Am               G

I didn't know that I was starving 'til I tasted you

C                Dm                      Am                G

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

C          Dm                     Am              G        C

I didn't know that I was starving 'til I tasted you

[Verse 2]

C              Dm           Am               G

You know just how to make my heart beat faster

C    Dm      Am                         G

Emotional earthquake, bring on disaster

C               Dm                   Am                   G

You hit me head on, got me weak in my knees

         C               Dm        Am

Yeah, something inside me's changed

         G                         C

I was so much younger yesterday, aye

G                         C

So much younger yesterday, oh, yeah

[Chorus]

C          Dm                     Am                G

I didn't know that I was starving 'til I tasted you

C                      Dm                        Am                      G

Don't need no butterflies when you give me the whole damn zoo

C                Dm                      Am              G

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

C          Dm                    Am                 G

I didn't know that I was starving 'til I tasted you

C                Dm                   Am                    G

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

C          Dm                     Am               G

I didn't know that I was starving 'til I tasted you

You, yeah, 'til I tasted you

C                Dm                      Am                 G

By the way, right away, you do things to my body

C         Dm                       Am               G          C

I didn't know that I was starving 'til I tasted you

[Outro]

C                    Dm                         Am             G

The more that I know you, the more I want to

C                Dm        Am

Something inside me's changed

          G                        C

I was so much younger yesterday

