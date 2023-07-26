Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Cola - Lana Del Rey: We Can Escape To The Great Sunshine
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Cola yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.
Lirik Lagu Cola - Lana Del Rey:
My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
My eyes are wide like cherry pies
I gots a taste for men who are older
It's always been so it's no surprise
Ah, he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy
(I come alive, alive)
All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby
Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
I know your wife and she wouldn't mind
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side
Come on, come on
Come on, come on, come on, baby
Oh, oh yeah
I fall asleep in an American flag
I wear my diamonds on Skid Row
I pledge allegiance to my dad
For teaching me everything he knows
Ah, he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy
(I come alive, alive)
All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby
Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
I know your wife and she wouldn't mind
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side
Drugs, suck it up, like vanilla icys
Don't treat me rough, treat me really niceys
Decorate my neck, diamantes ices
Why, come on, come on
(Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh yeah)
Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
I know your wife and she wouldn't mind
We made it out to the other side
Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side
Come on, come on, come on, baby
Come on, come on, come on, baby
Oh, oh
My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
Ooh, ah
My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
Ooh, oh yeah
Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Cola - Lana Del Rey:
V*ginaku terasa seperti Pepsi cola
Mataku lebar seperti pai ceri
Aku menyukai pria yang lebih tua
Selalu begitu, tidak mengherankan