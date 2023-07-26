Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Cola - Lana Del Rey: We Can Escape To The Great Sunshine

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Cola yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Cola - Lana Del Rey: We Can Escape To The Great Sunshine
Vox
Lana Del Rey. - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Cola yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Cola yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Cola - Lana Del Rey:

My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
My eyes are wide like cherry pies
I gots a taste for men who are older
It's always been so it's no surprise

Ah, he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy
(I come alive, alive)
All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan American - Lana Del Rey: You Make Me Crazy, You Make Me Wild

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Ride - Lana Del Rey: I Hear The Birds On The Summer Breeze, I Drive Fast

Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
I know your wife and she wouldn't mind
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side

Come on, come on
Come on, come on, come on, baby
Oh, oh yeah

I fall asleep in an American flag
I wear my diamonds on Skid Row
I pledge allegiance to my dad
For teaching me everything he knows

Ah, he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy
(I come alive, alive)
All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby

Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
I know your wife and she wouldn't mind
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side

Drugs, suck it up, like vanilla icys
Don't treat me rough, treat me really niceys
Decorate my neck, diamantes ices
Why, come on, come on
(Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh yeah)

Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
I know your wife and she wouldn't mind
We made it out to the other side
Come on, baby, let's ride
We can escape to the great sunshine
We made it out to the other side
We made it out to the other side

Come on, come on, come on, baby
Come on, come on, come on, baby
Oh, oh
My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
Ooh, ah
My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola
Ooh, oh yeah

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lucky Ones - Lana Del Rey

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Cola - Lana Del Rey:

V*ginaku terasa seperti Pepsi cola
Mataku lebar seperti pai ceri
Aku menyukai pria yang lebih tua
Selalu begitu, tidak mengherankan

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Lana Del Rey
lagu Cola
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Vendor Pemetaan Drone Banyumas
    Vendor Pemetaan Drone Banyumas
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Banyumas
    KOST PAVILIUN ISTIMEWA LOKASI DEKAT DENGAN KAMPUS-KAMPUS DI BANTUL
    KOST PAVILIUN ISTIMEWA LOKASI DEKAT DENGAN KAMPUS-KAMPUS DI BANTUL
    Rp3,7 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    RUMAH CANTIK VIEW SAWAH DEKAT ABHAYAGIRI DI PRAMBANAN
    RUMAH CANTIK VIEW SAWAH DEKAT ABHAYAGIRI DI PRAMBANAN
    Rp700.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Klaten
    Ruko Gang Lombok Pecinan Kauman Orientasi Hitung Tanah Saja
    Ruko Gang Lombok Pecinan Kauman Orientasi Hitung Tanah Saja
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    disewakan villa kutat lestari sanur fully furnished private pool
    disewakan villa kutat lestari sanur fully furnished private pool
    Rp275.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Rumah type 45 luas tanah 216 M2 desa bitai jaya baru Banda Aceh
    Rumah type 45 luas tanah 216 M2 desa bitai jaya baru Banda Aceh
    Rp390.000.000
    Aceh, Banda Aceh
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Puan Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Puan Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp335.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Rumah Hoek Perumahan Pulo Gebang Permai Jakarta Timur
    Rumah Hoek Perumahan Pulo Gebang Permai Jakarta Timur
    Rp6 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Produsen Label Woven Damask Wonosobo
    Produsen Label Woven Damask Wonosobo
    Rp25.000
    Jawa Tengah, Wonosobo
    RUMAH PALING MURAH 200JTAN DEKAT PASAR PAKIS
    RUMAH PALING MURAH 200JTAN DEKAT PASAR PAKIS
    Rp280.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    DP 25 Juta Langsung Huni Villa House 2LT di KBB Padalarang Ngamprah
    DP 25 Juta Langsung Huni Villa House 2LT di KBB Padalarang Ngamprah
    Rp918.400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Tanah 108 Cantik Karangasem UMS Solo Area Kos Eksklusive dan Komersil
    Tanah 108 Cantik Karangasem UMS Solo Area Kos Eksklusive dan Komersil
    Rp6.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    WA 085 790 255 364, Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Puan Hijab Blitar Jatim
    WA 085 790 255 364, Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Puan Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp335.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Rumah Tua Hitung Tanah Mugas Semarang Tengah
    Rumah Tua Hitung Tanah Mugas Semarang Tengah
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    [FOR SALE] KEBAGUSAN NEW TOWN HOUSE | ON PROGRESS KEBAGUSAN - JAKSEL
    [FOR SALE] KEBAGUSAN NEW TOWN HOUSE | ON PROGRESS KEBAGUSAN - JAKSEL
    Rp3,2 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Dijual Rumah Type 45 LT 149 M2 Desa Payatieng Peukan Bada - Aceh Besar
    Dijual Rumah Type 45 LT 149 M2 Desa Payatieng Peukan Bada - Aceh Besar
    Rp425.000.000
    Aceh, Aceh Besar
    Cuci Stroller Graco di Mutiara Sentul |085890758688
    Cuci Stroller Graco di Mutiara Sentul |085890758688
    Rp135.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    FOR SALE - JAGAKARSA BRAND NEW AMERICAN CLASSIC JAKARTA SELATAN
    FOR SALE - JAGAKARSA BRAND NEW AMERICAN CLASSIC JAKARTA SELATAN
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Gudang Raya Lingkur Timur KM 0 Sidoarjo - The EdGe
    Gudang Raya Lingkur Timur KM 0 Sidoarjo - The EdGe
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Ngamprah Asri Strategis Tanimulya Cimahi
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Ngamprah Asri Strategis Tanimulya Cimahi
    Rp1,8 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan