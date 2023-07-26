Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Cola - Lana Del Rey: We Can Escape To The Great Sunshine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Cola yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Cola - Lana Del Rey:

My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola

My eyes are wide like cherry pies

I gots a taste for men who are older

It's always been so it's no surprise

Ah, he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy

(I come alive, alive)

All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby

Come on, baby, let's ride

We can escape to the great sunshine

I know your wife and she wouldn't mind

We made it out to the other side

We made it out to the other side

We made it out to the other side

Come on, come on

Come on, come on, come on, baby

Oh, oh yeah

I fall asleep in an American flag

I wear my diamonds on Skid Row

I pledge allegiance to my dad

For teaching me everything he knows

Ah, he's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy

(I come alive, alive)

All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby

Come on, baby, let's ride

We can escape to the great sunshine

I know your wife and she wouldn't mind

We made it out to the other side

We made it out to the other side

We made it out to the other side

Drugs, suck it up, like vanilla icys

Don't treat me rough, treat me really niceys

Decorate my neck, diamantes ices

Why, come on, come on

(Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh yeah)

Come on, baby, let's ride

We can escape to the great sunshine

I know your wife and she wouldn't mind

We made it out to the other side

Come on, baby, let's ride

We can escape to the great sunshine

We made it out to the other side

We made it out to the other side

Come on, come on, come on, baby

Come on, come on, come on, baby

Oh, oh

My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola

Ooh, ah

My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My p*ssy tastes like Pepsi cola

Ooh, oh yeah

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Cola - Lana Del Rey:

V*ginaku terasa seperti Pepsi cola

Mataku lebar seperti pai ceri

Aku menyukai pria yang lebih tua

Selalu begitu, tidak mengherankan