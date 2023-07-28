Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Party Favor - Billie Eilish: I'm Not Your Party Favor

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Party Favor yang dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish.

Lagu Party Favor ini dirilis pada tahun 2017 dan merupakan lagu kelima di EP debut, Don't Smile at Me.

Diketahui, lagu Party Favor mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang dengan sekuat tenaga mengirimkan pesan suara kepada kekasihnya yang memperlakukannya kurang begitu baik dan berusaha untuk mengakhiri hubungan mereka.

Audio lagu Party Favor telah diunggah di YouTube Billie Eilish pada 11 Agustus 2017.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I Didnt Change My Number - Billie Eilish: Im Out of Sympathy for You

Lirik Lagu Party Favor - Billie Eilish:

[Intro]

Hey, leave a message

[Verse 1]

Hey, call me back when ya get this

Or when you've got a minute

We really need to talk

Wait, you know what?

Maybe just forget it

'Cause by the time you get this

Your number might be blocked

[Pre-Chorus]

"Stay" and "blah blah blah"

You just want what you can't have

No way

I'll call the cops

If you don't stop, I'll call your dad

[Chorus]

And I hate to do this to you on your birthday

Happy birthday, by the way

"It's not you, it's me" and all that other bullshit

You know that's bullshit

Don'tcha, babe?

I'm not your party favor

[Verse 2]

Look, now I know we coulda done it better

But we can't change the weather

When the weather's come and gone

Books don't make sense if you read 'em backwards

You'll single out the wrong words

Like you mishear all my songs

[Pre-Chorus]

You'll hear "stay" and "blah blah blah"

You just want what you can't have

No way

I'll call the cops

If you don't stop, I'll call your dad

[Chorus]

And I hate to do this to you on your birthday

Happy birthday by the way

"It's not you, it's me" and all that other bullshit

You know that's bullshit

Don'tcha, babe?

I'm not your party favor

Terjemahan Lagu Party Favor - Billie Eilish:

Hei, tinggalkan pesan