Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Party Favor - Billie Eilish: I'm Not Your Party Favor
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Party Favor yang dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2017.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Party Favor yang dinyanyikan oleh Billie Eilish.
Lagu Party Favor ini dirilis pada tahun 2017 dan merupakan lagu kelima di EP debut, Don't Smile at Me.
Diketahui, lagu Party Favor mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang dengan sekuat tenaga mengirimkan pesan suara kepada kekasihnya yang memperlakukannya kurang begitu baik dan berusaha untuk mengakhiri hubungan mereka.
Audio lagu Party Favor telah diunggah di YouTube Billie Eilish pada 11 Agustus 2017.
Lirik Lagu Party Favor - Billie Eilish:
[Intro]
Hey, leave a message
[Verse 1]
Hey, call me back when ya get this
Or when you've got a minute
We really need to talk
Wait, you know what?
Maybe just forget it
'Cause by the time you get this
Your number might be blocked
[Pre-Chorus]
"Stay" and "blah blah blah"
You just want what you can't have
No way
I'll call the cops
If you don't stop, I'll call your dad
[Chorus]
And I hate to do this to you on your birthday
Happy birthday, by the way
"It's not you, it's me" and all that other bullshit
You know that's bullshit
Don'tcha, babe?
I'm not your party favor
[Verse 2]
Look, now I know we coulda done it better
But we can't change the weather
When the weather's come and gone
Books don't make sense if you read 'em backwards
You'll single out the wrong words
Like you mishear all my songs
[Pre-Chorus]
You'll hear "stay" and "blah blah blah"
You just want what you can't have
No way
I'll call the cops
If you don't stop, I'll call your dad
[Chorus]
And I hate to do this to you on your birthday
Happy birthday by the way
"It's not you, it's me" and all that other bullshit
You know that's bullshit
Don'tcha, babe?
I'm not your party favor
Terjemahan Lagu Party Favor - Billie Eilish:
Hei, tinggalkan pesan