Lirik Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey, Disertai dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Gods & Monsters yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey:

L.A., L.A

L.A., L.A

In the land of gods and monsters

I was an angel living in the garden of evil

Screwed up, scared, doing anything that I needed

Shining like a fiery beacon

You got that medicine I need

Fame, liquor, love, give it to me slowly

Put your hands on my waist, do it softly

Me and God, we don't get along, so now I sing

No one's gonna take my soul away

I'm living like Jim Morrison

Headed towards a fucked up holiday

Motel sprees, sprees and I'm singing

"Fuck yeah, give it to me, this is Heaven, what I truly want"

It's innocence lost, innocence lost

In the land of gods and monsters

I was an angel looking to get fucked hard

Like a groupie incognito, posing as a real singer

Life imitates art

You got that medicine I need

Dope, shoot it up, straight to the heart, please

I don't really wanna know what's good for me

God's dead, I said, "Baby, that's alright with me"

No one's gonna take my soul away

I'm living like Jim Morrison

Headed towards a fucked up holiday

Motel sprees, sprees and I'm singing

"Fuck yeah, give it to me, this is Heaven, what I truly want"

It's innocence lost, innocence lost

When you talk, it's like a movie and you're making me crazy

'Cause life imitates art

If I get a little prettier, can I be your baby?

You tell me life isn't that hard

No one's gonna take my soul away

I'm living like Jim Morrison

Headed towards a fucked up holiday

Motel sprees, sprees and I'm singing

"Fuck yeah, give it to me, this is Heaven, what I truly want"

It's innocence lost, innocence lost

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey:

LA, LA

LA, LA

Di tanah para dewa dan monster

Aku adalah seorang malaikat yang tinggal di taman kejahatan

Kacau, ketakutan, melakukan apapun yang kubutuhkan

Bersinar seperti suar yang menyala-nyala