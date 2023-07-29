Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey, Disertai dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Gods & Monsters yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Gods & Monsters yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.
Lirik Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey:
L.A., L.A
L.A., L.A
In the land of gods and monsters
I was an angel living in the garden of evil
Screwed up, scared, doing anything that I needed
Shining like a fiery beacon
You got that medicine I need
Fame, liquor, love, give it to me slowly
Put your hands on my waist, do it softly
Me and God, we don't get along, so now I sing
No one's gonna take my soul away
I'm living like Jim Morrison
Headed towards a fucked up holiday
Motel sprees, sprees and I'm singing
"Fuck yeah, give it to me, this is Heaven, what I truly want"
It's innocence lost, innocence lost
In the land of gods and monsters
I was an angel looking to get fucked hard
Like a groupie incognito, posing as a real singer
Life imitates art
You got that medicine I need
Dope, shoot it up, straight to the heart, please
I don't really wanna know what's good for me
God's dead, I said, "Baby, that's alright with me"
No one's gonna take my soul away
I'm living like Jim Morrison
Headed towards a fucked up holiday
Motel sprees, sprees and I'm singing
"Fuck yeah, give it to me, this is Heaven, what I truly want"
It's innocence lost, innocence lost
When you talk, it's like a movie and you're making me crazy
'Cause life imitates art
If I get a little prettier, can I be your baby?
You tell me life isn't that hard
No one's gonna take my soul away
I'm living like Jim Morrison
Headed towards a fucked up holiday
Motel sprees, sprees and I'm singing
"Fuck yeah, give it to me, this is Heaven, what I truly want"
It's innocence lost, innocence lost
Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey:
LA, LA
LA, LA
Di tanah para dewa dan monster
Aku adalah seorang malaikat yang tinggal di taman kejahatan
Kacau, ketakutan, melakukan apapun yang kubutuhkan
Bersinar seperti suar yang menyala-nyala