Lirik Lagu Yayo - Lana Del Rey, Disertai dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Yayo yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey.
Vox
Lana Del Rey. - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Yayo yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk lagu Yayo yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Yayo - Lana Del Rey:

I like the snake on your tattoo
I like the ivy and the ink blue
Yayo
Yes, you
Yayo

You have to take me right now
From this dark trailer park life now
Yayo
How now
Yayo

Put me onto your black motorcycle
50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"
It only takes two hours to Nevada
I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama

Let me put on a show for you, daddy
Let me put on a show
Let me put on a show for you, tiger
Let me put on a show

I need you like a baby when I hold you
Like a druggy, like I told you
Yayo
Yeah, you
Yayo

Put me onto your black motorcycle
50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"
It only takes two hours to Nevada
I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama

Let me put on a show for you, daddy
Let me put on a show
Let me put on a show for you, tiger
Let me put on a show

Hello, heaven, you are a tunnel-lined
With yellow lights on a dark night
Yayo
Yes, you
Yayo

Put me onto your black motorcycle
50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"
It only takes two hours to Nevada
I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama

Let me put on a show for you, daddy
Let me put on a show
Let me put on a show for you, tiger
Let me put on a show

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Yayo - Lana Del Rey:

Saya suka ular di tato Anda
Saya suka ivy dan tinta biru
Yayo
Ya, kamu
Yayo

TribunSolo.com
