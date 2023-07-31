Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Yayo - Lana Del Rey, Disertai dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Yayo yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.
Penulis:
Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk lagu Yayo yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.
Lirik Lagu Yayo - Lana Del Rey:
I like the snake on your tattoo
I like the ivy and the ink blue
Yayo
Yes, you
Yayo
You have to take me right now
From this dark trailer park life now
Yayo
How now
Yayo
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Blue Velvet - Lana Del Rey, Disertai Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Put me onto your black motorcycle
50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"
It only takes two hours to Nevada
I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama
Let me put on a show for you, daddy
Let me put on a show
Let me put on a show for you, tiger
Let me put on a show
I need you like a baby when I hold you
Like a druggy, like I told you
Yayo
Yeah, you
Yayo
Put me onto your black motorcycle
50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"
It only takes two hours to Nevada
I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama
Let me put on a show for you, daddy
Let me put on a show
Let me put on a show for you, tiger
Let me put on a show
Hello, heaven, you are a tunnel-lined
With yellow lights on a dark night
Yayo
Yes, you
Yayo
Put me onto your black motorcycle
50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"
It only takes two hours to Nevada
I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama
Let me put on a show for you, daddy
Let me put on a show
Let me put on a show for you, tiger
Let me put on a show
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey, Disertai dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Yayo - Lana Del Rey:
Saya suka ular di tato Anda
Saya suka ivy dan tinta biru
Yayo
Ya, kamu
Yayo