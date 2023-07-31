Lirik Lagu Yayo - Lana Del Rey, Disertai dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk lagu Yayo yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Yayo - Lana Del Rey:

I like the snake on your tattoo

I like the ivy and the ink blue

Yayo

Yes, you

Yayo

You have to take me right now

From this dark trailer park life now

Yayo

How now

Yayo

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Blue Velvet - Lana Del Rey, Disertai Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Put me onto your black motorcycle

50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"

It only takes two hours to Nevada

I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama

Let me put on a show for you, daddy

Let me put on a show

Let me put on a show for you, tiger

Let me put on a show

I need you like a baby when I hold you

Like a druggy, like I told you

Yayo

Yeah, you

Yayo

Put me onto your black motorcycle

50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"

It only takes two hours to Nevada

I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama

Let me put on a show for you, daddy

Let me put on a show

Let me put on a show for you, tiger

Let me put on a show

Hello, heaven, you are a tunnel-lined

With yellow lights on a dark night

Yayo

Yes, you

Yayo

Put me onto your black motorcycle

50s' baby doll dress for my "I do"

It only takes two hours to Nevada

I wear your sparkle, you call me your mama

Let me put on a show for you, daddy

Let me put on a show

Let me put on a show for you, tiger

Let me put on a show

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Gods & Monsters - Lana Del Rey, Disertai dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Yayo - Lana Del Rey:

Saya suka ular di tato Anda

Saya suka ivy dan tinta biru

Yayo

Ya, kamu

Yayo