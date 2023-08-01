Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Teenage Dream - Stephen Dawes: You And I Will Be Young Forever
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Teenage Dream - Stephen Dawes yang kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Teenage Dream yang dipopulerkan oleh Stephen Dawes di dalam artikel ini.
Stephen Dawes telah merilis lagu 'Teenage Dream' pada Juni 2022 melalui kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu 'Teenage Dream' kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Teenage Dream - Stephen Dawes:
[Intro]
Cmaj7 Em G D
[Verse 1]
Cmaj7
You think I'm pretty without any makeup on
Em
You think I'm funny when I tell the punchline wrong
G
I know you get me
D
So I let my walls come down, yeah come down
[Verse 2]
Cmaj7
Before you met me
Em
Yeah, I was alright, but things were kinda heavy
G
You brought me to life, now every February
D
Yeah, you'll be my Valentine, valentine
[Pre-Chorus]
Cmaj7
So let's go all the way tonight
Em
No regrets, just love
G
Yeah we can dance until we die
D
You and I will be young forever
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
'Cause you make me
Em
Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream
G
The way you turn me on, I can't sleep
D
Let's run away and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh
Cmaj7
My heart stops when you look at me
Em
Just one touch, now baby, I believe
G
This is real
D
So take a chance and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh
[Verse 3]
Cmaj7
We drove to Cali and got drunk on the beach
Em
Got a motel and built a fort out of sheets
G
I finally found you, my missing puzzle piece
D
I'm complete
[Bridge]
Cmaj7 Em
And Imma get your heart racing in my skin-tight jeans
G D
Be your teenage dream tonight
Cmaj7 Em
Let you put your hands on me, in my skin-tight jeans
G D
Be your teenage dream tonight
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
Oh, 'cause you make me
Em
Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream
G
The way you turn me on, I can't sleep
D
Let's run away and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh
Cmaj7
My heart stops when you look at me
Em
Just one touch, now baby, I believe
G
This is real
D
So take a chance and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh
