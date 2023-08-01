Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Teenage Dream - Stephen Dawes: You And I Will Be Young Forever

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Teenage Dream yang dipopulerkan oleh Stephen Dawes di dalam artikel ini.

Stephen Dawes telah merilis lagu 'Teenage Dream' pada Juni 2022 melalui kanal YouTube-nya.

Lagu 'Teenage Dream' kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Teenage Dream - Stephen Dawes:

[Intro]

Cmaj7 Em G D

[Verse 1]

Cmaj7

You think I'm pretty without any makeup on

Em

You think I'm funny when I tell the punchline wrong

G

I know you get me

D

So I let my walls come down, yeah come down

[Verse 2]

Cmaj7

Before you met me

Em

Yeah, I was alright, but things were kinda heavy

G

You brought me to life, now every February

D

Yeah, you'll be my Valentine, valentine

[Pre-Chorus]

Cmaj7

So let's go all the way tonight

Em

No regrets, just love

G

Yeah we can dance until we die

D

You and I will be young forever

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

'Cause you make me

Em

Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream

G

The way you turn me on, I can't sleep

D

Let's run away and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh

Cmaj7

My heart stops when you look at me

Em

Just one touch, now baby, I believe

G

This is real

D

So take a chance and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh

[Verse 3]

Cmaj7

We drove to Cali and got drunk on the beach

Em

Got a motel and built a fort out of sheets

G

I finally found you, my missing puzzle piece

D

I'm complete

[Bridge]

Cmaj7 Em

And Imma get your heart racing in my skin-tight jeans

G D

Be your teenage dream tonight

Cmaj7 Em

Let you put your hands on me, in my skin-tight jeans

G D

Be your teenage dream tonight

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

Oh, 'cause you make me

Em

Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream

G

The way you turn me on, I can't sleep

D

Let's run away and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh

Cmaj7

My heart stops when you look at me

Em

Just one touch, now baby, I believe

G

This is real

D

So take a chance and don't ever look back, ever look back, oh

(Tribunnews.com)