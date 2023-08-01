Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu So Far Gone - ONE OK ROCK: The Weight of Your Name Gonna Keep Me Steady

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul So Far Gone dari ONE OK ROCK. Lagu ballad di album Luxury Disease.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
Editor: Suci BangunDS
oneokrock.com
ONE OK ROCK akhirnya kembali meluncurkan karya 'Luxury Disease' setelah 3,5 tahun dari album terakhir 'Eye of the Storm. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul "So Far Gone" dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu ke-6 dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Lagu ini termasuk salah satu dari single ballad di album teranyar tersebut.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "So Far Gone" dari ONE OK ROCK.

Capo 2

[Verse 1]

Em7                       D                                  C
Broken, when I thought that you were whole
                             Em7                       D                   C
All the future memories, that we'll never get to know
Em7                                      D                        C
Explainin', explainin' the pain that I got when you left me in this life
Em7                D                    C
Tell me, I can do this, I can do this on my own

[Pre-Chorus]

                           C                       D
We're victims of love, one after one.
                          Em
Stuck on the dark side of the sun.
                  C                        D
Battles we lost, battles we won.
    Em
I know.

[Chorus]

C           G
So far gone
Am
The weight of your name gonna keep me steady
C        G             A
I'll be strong tonight
                     C           G
You're never so far gone
Am
Pieces of you shining through the clouds
C      G            D
You live on tonight

[Verse 2]

Em7                      D                             C
Slowly, found the road to guide me home
                                     Em7       D                         C
Even though you're not here, I know we are not alone
   Em7                                    D                      C
Explainin', explainin' the pain that I got when you left me in this life
Em7     D          C
Yeah, it's hard sometimes

[Chorus]
                     C          G
You're never so far gone
Am
The weight of your name gonna keep me steady
C         G            A
I'll be strong tonight
                     C           G
You're never so far gone
Am
Pieces of you shining through the clouds
C            G        C       D
You live on toniiiiiiight

[Bridge]

Gm                                                D
I don't know what life is without you
Gm                                           D
Still I feel you with me every move
F                         C
So close, yet so far
F                                     C     D
Like the moon and the stars

[Ulangi Chorus]

[Interlude]
C                      G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
Am
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
C                      G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
A
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
C                      G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
Am
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
C                      G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
       C                              D
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na

[Outro]
C     G
So far gone
Am
The weight of your name gonna keep me steady
C         G            A
I'll be strong tonight

