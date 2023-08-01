Chord Gitar Lagu So Far Gone - ONE OK ROCK: The Weight of Your Name Gonna Keep Me Steady

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul "So Far Gone" dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu ke-6 dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Lagu ini termasuk salah satu dari single ballad di album teranyar tersebut.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "So Far Gone" dari ONE OK ROCK.

Capo 2

[Verse 1]

Em7 D C

Broken, when I thought that you were whole

Em7 D C

All the future memories, that we'll never get to know

Em7 D C

Explainin', explainin' the pain that I got when you left me in this life

Em7 D C

Tell me, I can do this, I can do this on my own

[Pre-Chorus]

C D

We're victims of love, one after one.

Em

Stuck on the dark side of the sun.

C D

Battles we lost, battles we won.

Em

I know.

[Chorus]

C G

So far gone

Am

The weight of your name gonna keep me steady

C G A

I'll be strong tonight

C G

You're never so far gone

Am

Pieces of you shining through the clouds

C G D

You live on tonight

[Verse 2]

Em7 D C

Slowly, found the road to guide me home

Em7 D C

Even though you're not here, I know we are not alone

Em7 D C

Explainin', explainin' the pain that I got when you left me in this life

Em7 D C

Yeah, it's hard sometimes

[Chorus]

C G

You're never so far gone

Am

The weight of your name gonna keep me steady

C G A

I'll be strong tonight

C G

You're never so far gone

Am

Pieces of you shining through the clouds

C G C D

You live on toniiiiiiight

[Bridge]

Gm D

I don't know what life is without you

Gm D

Still I feel you with me every move

F C

So close, yet so far

F C D

Like the moon and the stars

[Ulangi Chorus]

[Interlude]

C G

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na

Am

Na-na-na, na-na-na-na

C G

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na

A

Na-na-na, na-na-na-na

C G

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na

Am

Na-na-na, na-na-na-na

C G

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na

C D

Na-na-na, na-na-na-na

[Outro]

C G

So far gone

Am

The weight of your name gonna keep me steady

C G A

I'll be strong tonight

