Chord Gitar Lagu So Far Gone - ONE OK ROCK: The Weight of Your Name Gonna Keep Me Steady

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul So Far Gone dari ONE OK ROCK. Lagu ballad di album Luxury Disease.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut chord gitar lagu berjudul "So Far Gone" dari band asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.
Lagu ke-6 dari setlist album Luxury Disease ini dirilis pada 9 September 2022.
Lagu ini termasuk salah satu dari single ballad di album teranyar tersebut.
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "So Far Gone" dari ONE OK ROCK.
Capo 2
[Verse 1]
Em7 D C
Broken, when I thought that you were whole
Em7 D C
All the future memories, that we'll never get to know
Em7 D C
Explainin', explainin' the pain that I got when you left me in this life
Em7 D C
Tell me, I can do this, I can do this on my own
[Pre-Chorus]
C D
We're victims of love, one after one.
Em
Stuck on the dark side of the sun.
C D
Battles we lost, battles we won.
Em
I know.
[Chorus]
C G
So far gone
Am
The weight of your name gonna keep me steady
C G A
I'll be strong tonight
C G
You're never so far gone
Am
Pieces of you shining through the clouds
C G D
You live on tonight
[Verse 2]
Em7 D C
Slowly, found the road to guide me home
Em7 D C
Even though you're not here, I know we are not alone
Em7 D C
Explainin', explainin' the pain that I got when you left me in this life
Em7 D C
Yeah, it's hard sometimes
[Chorus]
C G
You're never so far gone
Am
The weight of your name gonna keep me steady
C G A
I'll be strong tonight
C G
You're never so far gone
Am
Pieces of you shining through the clouds
C G C D
You live on toniiiiiiight
[Bridge]
Gm D
I don't know what life is without you
Gm D
Still I feel you with me every move
F C
So close, yet so far
F C D
Like the moon and the stars
[Ulangi Chorus]
[Interlude]
C G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
Am
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
C G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
A
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
C G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
Am
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
C G
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na
C D
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
[Outro]
C G
So far gone
Am
The weight of your name gonna keep me steady
C G A
I'll be strong tonight
