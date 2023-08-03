Chord dan Lirik Lagu July Later On - Lily Williams Viral di IG Reels: We Can Let July Just be July

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu July (Later On) yang dipopulerkan oleh Lily Williams yang sedang viral di Instagram Reels.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu July (Later On) yang dipopulerkan oleh Lily Williams.

Lagu dengan iringan musik yang sederhana ini dirilis pada tahun 2022.

July (Later On) menjadi viral setelah digunakan untuk menjadi latar musik video sinematik di media sosial.

Cuplikan lirik lagu "We can let July just be July, let the sun hang in the sky. Clear your mind of all the things. You’re waiting on".

Lagu July (Later On) kini tengah berstatus sedang tren di fitur Reels Instagram dengan pemakaian hingga 263 ribu konten.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik July (Later On) - Lily Williams

Capo: 2 fret

[Verse 1]

A F#m

We can let July just be July,

E

Let the sun hang in the sky,

D

Clear your mind of all the things,

D

You’re waiting on.

[Verse 2]

A F#m

Let there be a second you forget,

Esus4

All the work you still have left,

Dmaj7

Cuz tomorrow’s just a little later on,

A

Later on,

F#m

Later on,

Esus4

Later on,

Dmaj7

Just a little later on.

[Verse 3]

A F#m

We could let this room just be our room,

Esus4

Stay inside all afternoon,

Esus4

Easy as the tune of,

Dmaj7

All our favorite songs.

[Verse 4]

A F#m

You could let my arms be yours to hold,

Esus4

Rest assured they won’t let go,

Dmaj7

And we’ll get old but that’s a little later on,

A

Later on,

F#m

Later on,

Esus4

Later on,

Dmaj7 D Dmaj7

Just a little later on.

[Bridge]

B7 Dmaj7

No one knows where this is going,

A C#7 F#m

And the days are getting shorter now I swear,

B7 Dmaj7

I was rarely in the moment,

A C#7 F#m

Cuz something ‘bout it always made me scared,

Esus4

But now you’re there.

[Verse 5]

A F#m

I have found July is just July,

E

Rainy days will pass you by,

D

You can let go of the ways,

D Dsus2

It could’ve gone,

[Verse 6]

A F#m

Take a second, take a breath,

Esus4

Take the minutes that you get,

Dmaj7

Cuz the rest is just a little later on,

A

Later on,

F#m

Later on,

Esus4

Later on,

Dmaj7

Just a little later on.

[Outro]

A

Later on,

F#m

Later on,

Esus4

Later on,

Dmaj7

Just a little later on,

A

Later on.

