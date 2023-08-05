Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rewrite The Stars - Anne Marie dan James Arthur: You Know I Want You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu 'Rewrite The Star' ini merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh Anne Marie dan James Arthur.

Lagu bergenre pop ini diketahui dirilis pada tahun 2017.

Lagu ini awalnya adalah sebuah lagu yang dibawakan oleh Zac Efron dan Zendaya untuk film The Greatest Showman.

Kemudian lagu 'Rewrite The Star' dicover oleh penyanyi Inggris James Arthur dan Anne Marie.

Lagu ini bermakna tentang seorang pria dan wanita yang saling mencintai, tetapi tidak bisa bersama dikarenakan perbedaan.

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan chord/kunci gitar "Rewrite The Stars" Ost. film The Greatest Showman:

[Verse 1]

G

You know I want you

G

It's not a secret I try to hide

G

I know you want me

G C

So don't keep saying our hands are tied

D/F# Em

You claim it's not in the cards

C

But fate is pulling you miles away

D/F#

And out of reach from me

Em

But you're here in my heart

C

So who can stop me if I decide

That you're my destiny?

[Chorus]

Em C

What if we rewrite the stars?

G D/F#

Say you were made to be mine

Em C

Nothing could keep us apart

G D/F#

You'd be the one I was meant to find

Em C

It's up to you, and it's up to me

G D/F#

No one can say what we get to be

Em C

So why don't we rewrite the stars?

G D/F#

Maybe the world could be ours

G

Tonight

[Verse 2]

G

You think it's easy

G

You think I don't want to run to you

G

But there are mountains

G

And there are doors that we can't walk through

D/F# Em

I know you're wondering why

C

Because we're able to be

Just you and me

D/F#

Within these walls

Em

But when we go outside

C D

You're going to wake up and see that it was hopeless after all

[Chorus]

Em C

No one can rewrite the stars

G D/F#

How can you say you'll be mine?

Em C

Everything keeps us apart

G D/F#

And I'm not the one you were meant to find

Em

It's not up to you

C

It's not up to me

G D/F#

When everyone tells us what we can be

Em C

How can we rewrite the stars?

G D/F#

Say that the world can be ours

Tonight

[Bridge]

Em C

All I want is to fly with you

G D/F#

All I want is to fall with you

Em Bm C

So just give me all of you

(Zendaya)

C

It feels impossible

(Zac Efron)

C

It's not impossible

(Zendaya)

C

Is it impossible?

(Both)

C

Say that it's possible

[Chorus]

Zac Efron and Zendaya

Em C

How do we rewrite the stars?

G D/F#

Say you were made to be mine?

Em C

Nothing can keep us apart

G D/F#

Cause you are the one I was meant to find

Em

It's up to you

C

And it's up to me

G D/F#

No one can say what we get to be

Em C

And why don't we rewrite the stars?

G D/F#

Changing the world to be ours

G

[Outro]

Zendaya

G

You know I want you

G

It's not a secret I try to hide

G

But I can't have you

G

We're bound to break and

G

My hands are tied

(Tribunnews.com)