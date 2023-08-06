Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Good Goodbye - ONE OK ROCK: Little Time Not A Moment, Wasted with You

Berikut chord gitar dan makna lagu Good Goodbye yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Good Goodbye - ONE OK ROCK: Little Time Not A Moment, Wasted with You
oneokrock.com
ONE OK ROCK - Berikut chord gitar dan makna lagu Good Goodbye yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan makna lagu Good Goodbye yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK, track ke-10 pada album 35xxxv Deluxe Edition.

Lagu ini merupakan single ballad yang kerap dibawakan ONE OK ROCK dalam setlist konsernya.

Simak chord gitar Good Goodbye dalam dua versi berikut

Intro : Em C G D
        Em C G D

Em                       C
You're the light I'm the shadow
                        G  D
on the wall when you sleep..
Em                 C
Everything that I need is
            G       D
right here with me..

*)
Em       ..C
Come to me..
G                             D
All that I can say's already said
  Em        ..C
I come to you..
G                              D
There is one word that I can't forget

Reff:
  Em    ..C
  Goodbye..
       G       D
  Good Goodbye..
  Em    ..C
  Goodbye..
       G       D
  Good Goodbye..

Musik : Em C G D

Em                C
Little time not a moment
             G   D
wasted with you..
Em             C
I realized to stay
          G       D
We had to break away..

Kembali ke: *), Reff

Musik : Em C G  D (6x)

Em              C
Little time not a moment
            G
wasted with you..

ORIGINAL CHORD

Intro: D#m B F# C#
       D#m B F# C#

D#m                      B
You're the light I'm the shadow
                       F#   C#
on the wall when you sleep..
D#m                B
Everything that I need is
           F#       C#
right here with me..

*)
D#m        B
Come to me..
F#                            C#
All that I can say's already said
  D#m         B
I come to you..
F#                             C#
There is one word that I can't forget

Reff:
  D#m     B
  Goodbye..
       F#      C#
  Good Goodbye
  D#m     B
  Goodbye..
       F#     C#
  Good Goodbye..

Musik: D#m B F# C#

D#m               B
Little time not a moment
             F#  C#
wasted with you..
D#m             B
I realized to stay
           F#     C#
We had to break away

Kembali ke: *) Reff

Musik : D#m B F# C# (6x)

D#m               B
Little time not a moment
             F#
wasted with you..

(Tribunnews.com/Isti Prasetya)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
ONE OK ROCK
Good Goodbye - ONE OK ROCK
Lirik Lagu
chord gitar
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Tangga Fiberglass PLN Sliding Denko 12 Meter
    Tangga Fiberglass PLN Sliding Denko 12 Meter
    Rp2.300
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Yamaha mio m3 2016
    Yamaha mio m3 2016
    Rp6.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Tempat sampah 120 liter Dustbin Dalton LXD-120C
    Tempat sampah 120 liter Dustbin Dalton LXD-120C
    Rp4.500
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Sewa Mobil Jogja
    Sewa Mobil Jogja
    Rp400.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Motor Honda Pcx thu 2019
    Motor Honda Pcx thu 2019
    Rp15.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    Mitsubishi CANTER 125PS bak besi
    Mitsubishi CANTER 125PS bak besi
    Rp465.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    Motor Yamah Aerox thun 2019 Merah Surat Lengkap - Bandung
    Motor Yamah Aerox thun 2019 Merah Surat Lengkap - Bandung
    Rp13.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Motor Honda Beat FiI tahun 2013 Hitam
    Motor Honda Beat FiI tahun 2013 Hitam
    Rp5.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    Mitsubishi CANTER Bak Besi 2019
    Mitsubishi CANTER Bak Besi 2019
    Rp465.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    Batu Bacan Doko Super Giwang BC039 Body Glass Ikatan Perak Mewah
    Batu Bacan Doko Super Giwang BC039 Body Glass Ikatan Perak Mewah
    Rp4.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Hape Outdoor HotWav Cyber 9 Pro 4G LTE RAM 8/128 NFC IP68 IP69K Certified 7500mAh
    Hape Outdoor HotWav Cyber 9 Pro 4G LTE RAM 8/128 NFC IP68 IP69K Certified 7500mAh
    Rp3.300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mic Microphone Sony Ericsson K300 K310 K500 K510 K700 W200 J300 New Original
    Mic Microphone Sony Ericsson K300 K310 K500 K510 K700 W200 J300 New Original
    Rp5.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Hape Outdoor Unihertz Tank 2 4G LTE RAM 22/256 Laser Projector 108MP Night Vision Camera 15500mAh
    Hape Outdoor Unihertz Tank 2 4G LTE RAM 22/256 Laser Projector 108MP Night Vision Camera 15500mAh
    Rp7.750.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Hape Jadul Sony Ericsson W595 Walkman Seken Mulus Normal
    Hape Jadul Sony Ericsson W595 Walkman Seken Mulus Normal
    Rp500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Mitsubishi CANTER Dump 2018
    Mitsubishi CANTER Dump 2018
    Rp425.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    LCD Touchscreen Hape Outdoor Oukitel WP26 New Original Oukitel Display
    LCD Touchscreen Hape Outdoor Oukitel WP26 New Original Oukitel Display
    Rp850.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Jl. Tamangapa Raya 3 Makassar Indah
    Jl. Tamangapa Raya 3 Makassar Indah
    Rp500.000.000
    Sulawesi Selatan, Makassar
    Hape Seken Samsung Galaxy A51 4G LTE RAM 6/128 NFC Quad Main Camera
    Hape Seken Samsung Galaxy A51 4G LTE RAM 6/128 NFC Quad Main Camera
    Rp850.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    LCD Hape Outdoor Sonim A8 Landrover A8 Original 100% New
    LCD Hape Outdoor Sonim A8 Landrover A8 Original 100% New
    Rp125.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Yamaha Mio sporty STNK Plat EB Ende, Flores , NTT
    Yamaha Mio sporty STNK Plat EB Ende, Flores , NTT
    Rp5.000.000
    NTT, Ende
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan