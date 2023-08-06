Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Good Goodbye - ONE OK ROCK: Little Time Not A Moment, Wasted with You
Berikut chord gitar dan makna lagu Good Goodbye yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.
Isti Prasetya
Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan makna lagu Good Goodbye yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK, track ke-10 pada album 35xxxv Deluxe Edition.
Lagu ini merupakan single ballad yang kerap dibawakan ONE OK ROCK dalam setlist konsernya.
Simak chord gitar Good Goodbye dalam dua versi berikut
Intro : Em C G D
Em C G D
Em C
You're the light I'm the shadow
G D
on the wall when you sleep..
Em C
Everything that I need is
G D
right here with me..
*)
Em ..C
Come to me..
G D
All that I can say's already said
Em ..C
I come to you..
G D
There is one word that I can't forget
Reff:
Em ..C
Goodbye..
G D
Good Goodbye..
Em ..C
Goodbye..
G D
Good Goodbye..
Musik : Em C G D
Em C
Little time not a moment
G D
wasted with you..
Em C
I realized to stay
G D
We had to break away..
Kembali ke: *), Reff
Musik : Em C G D (6x)
Em C
Little time not a moment
G
wasted with you..
ORIGINAL CHORD
Intro: D#m B F# C#
D#m B F# C#
D#m B
You're the light I'm the shadow
F# C#
on the wall when you sleep..
D#m B
Everything that I need is
F# C#
right here with me..
*)
D#m B
Come to me..
F# C#
All that I can say's already said
D#m B
I come to you..
F# C#
There is one word that I can't forget
Reff:
D#m B
Goodbye..
F# C#
Good Goodbye
D#m B
Goodbye..
F# C#
Good Goodbye..
Musik: D#m B F# C#
D#m B
Little time not a moment
F# C#
wasted with you..
D#m B
I realized to stay
F# C#
We had to break away
Kembali ke: *) Reff
Musik : D#m B F# C# (6x)
D#m B
Little time not a moment
F#
wasted with you..
