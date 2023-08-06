Chord dan Lirik Lagu Good Goodbye - ONE OK ROCK: Little Time Not A Moment, Wasted with You

ONE OK ROCK - Berikut chord gitar dan makna lagu Good Goodbye yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Lagu ini merupakan single ballad yang kerap dibawakan ONE OK ROCK dalam setlist konsernya.

Simak chord gitar Good Goodbye dalam dua versi berikut

Intro : Em C G D

Em C G D

Em C

You're the light I'm the shadow

G D

on the wall when you sleep..

Em C

Everything that I need is

G D

right here with me..

*)

Em ..C

Come to me..

G D

All that I can say's already said

Em ..C

I come to you..

G D

There is one word that I can't forget

Reff:

Em ..C

Goodbye..

G D

Good Goodbye..

Em ..C

Goodbye..

G D

Good Goodbye..

Musik : Em C G D

Em C

Little time not a moment

G D

wasted with you..

Em C

I realized to stay

G D

We had to break away..

Kembali ke: *), Reff

Musik : Em C G D (6x)

Em C

Little time not a moment

G

wasted with you..

ORIGINAL CHORD

Intro: D#m B F# C#

D#m B F# C#

D#m B

You're the light I'm the shadow

F# C#

on the wall when you sleep..

D#m B

Everything that I need is

F# C#

right here with me..

*)

D#m B

Come to me..

F# C#

All that I can say's already said

D#m B

I come to you..

F# C#

There is one word that I can't forget

Reff:

D#m B

Goodbye..

F# C#

Good Goodbye

D#m B

Goodbye..

F# C#

Good Goodbye..

Musik: D#m B F# C#

D#m B

Little time not a moment

F# C#

wasted with you..

D#m B

I realized to stay

F# C#

We had to break away

Kembali ke: *) Reff

Musik : D#m B F# C# (6x)

D#m B

Little time not a moment

F#

wasted with you..

