Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Here Comes The Weekend - Pink: If You Know What's Better for You

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Here Comes The Weekend yang dipopulerkan oleh Pink.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Here Comes The Weekend yang dipopulerkan oleh Pink.

Lagu Here Comes The Weekend dirilis pada 18 September 2012 dalam album yang bertajuk The Truth About Love.

Lirik lagu Here Comes The Weekend ditulis langsung oleh Pink bersama Chin Injeti dan DJ Khalil.

Simak lirik lagu Here Comes The Weekend lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Belenggu - Amigdala: Ada Dawai-dawai yang Tak Bisa Dipetik

Here comes, comes the weekend

Akhir pekan pun tiba

Hear it calling like a siren oh oh

Dengarlah ia memanggil seperti sirine

We don't want no problems

Kami tak mau bikin onar

We don't like them, keep it moving

Kami tak suka mereka, teruslah bergoyang

Here comes The weekend

Akhir pekan pun tiba

Set off your sirens oh oh

Bunyikan sirinemu oh oh

Here comes The weekend

Akhir pekan pun tiba

Set off your sirens oh oh

Bunyikan sirinemu oh oh

I just wanna play, big city, holiday

Aku hanya ingin bermain, kota besar, liburan

So get out of my way

Maka jangan halangi aku