Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Here Comes The Weekend - Pink: If You Know What's Better for You
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Here Comes The Weekend yang dipopulerkan oleh Pink dalam artikel berikut.
Penulis:
Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor:
Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Here Comes The Weekend yang dipopulerkan oleh Pink.
Lagu Here Comes The Weekend dirilis pada 18 September 2012 dalam album yang bertajuk The Truth About Love.
Lirik lagu Here Comes The Weekend ditulis langsung oleh Pink bersama Chin Injeti dan DJ Khalil.
Simak lirik lagu Here Comes The Weekend lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:
Here comes, comes the weekend
Akhir pekan pun tiba
Hear it calling like a siren oh oh
Dengarlah ia memanggil seperti sirine
We don't want no problems
Kami tak mau bikin onar
We don't like them, keep it moving
Kami tak suka mereka, teruslah bergoyang
Here comes The weekend
Akhir pekan pun tiba
Set off your sirens oh oh
Bunyikan sirinemu oh oh
Here comes The weekend
Akhir pekan pun tiba
Set off your sirens oh oh
Bunyikan sirinemu oh oh
I just wanna play, big city, holiday
Aku hanya ingin bermain, kota besar, liburan
So get out of my way
Maka jangan halangi aku