Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You - Ten 2 Five: You Did it Again You did Hurt My Heart

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Ten 2 Five.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You - Ten 2 Five: You Did it Again You did Hurt My Heart
Tangkapan layar YouTube GP Records.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Ten 2 Five. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Ten 2 Five.

Lagu You dirilis pada tahun 2007.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You - Ten 2 Five:

#Intro : C Am F G

C            Am
You.... Did it again
F
You did hurt My heart
G
i dont know how many times
C               Am
oh.. you, i dont know what to say
F
you make me so desperately in love
G
and now you let me down

Am
You said, you never lie again
G
you said, this time would be so right
F
But then i found you were lying there
G
by her side

#chorus :
C
Oh.... You,
Am
You turn My whole Life So blue
F
drowning me so deep
G
i just can't reach my self again
C
oh you...
Am
successfully tore my heart
F
now, its only pieces
Fm                                 C
oh nothing left but pieces of you

#Intro : C Am F G (2x)

C
Oh... You
Am
Frustrated me with this love
F
i've been trying to understand
G
you know that im trying and im trying
C
Oh... You
Am
I don't know what to say
F
you make me so desperately in love
G
and now you let me down

Am
You said, you never lie again
G
you said, this time would be so right
F
But then i found you were lying there
G
by her side

#chorus :

C
Oh.... You,
Am
You turn My whole Life So blue
F
drowning me so deep
G
i just can't reach my self again
C
oh you...
Am
successfully tore my heart
F
now, its only pieces
G
oh nothing left but pieces

C
Oh.... You,
Am
You turn My whole Life So blue
F
drowning me so deep
G
i just can't reach my self again
C
oh you...
Am
successfully tore my heart
F
now, its only pieces
Fm                    Fm
oh nothing left but pieces of you

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
