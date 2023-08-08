Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You - Ten 2 Five: You Did it Again You did Hurt My Heart
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Ten 2 Five.
Lagu You dirilis pada tahun 2007.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You - Ten 2 Five:
#Intro : C Am F G
C Am
You.... Did it again
F
You did hurt My heart
G
i dont know how many times
C Am
oh.. you, i dont know what to say
F
you make me so desperately in love
G
and now you let me down
Am
You said, you never lie again
G
you said, this time would be so right
F
But then i found you were lying there
G
by her side
#chorus :
C
Oh.... You,
Am
You turn My whole Life So blue
F
drowning me so deep
G
i just can't reach my self again
C
oh you...
Am
successfully tore my heart
F
now, its only pieces
Fm C
oh nothing left but pieces of you
#Intro : C Am F G (2x)
C
Oh... You
Am
Frustrated me with this love
F
i've been trying to understand
G
you know that im trying and im trying
C
Oh... You
Am
I don't know what to say
F
you make me so desperately in love
G
and now you let me down
Am
You said, you never lie again
G
you said, this time would be so right
F
But then i found you were lying there
G
by her side
#chorus :
C
Oh.... You,
Am
You turn My whole Life So blue
F
drowning me so deep
G
i just can't reach my self again
C
oh you...
Am
successfully tore my heart
F
now, its only pieces
G
oh nothing left but pieces
C
Oh.... You,
Am
You turn My whole Life So blue
F
drowning me so deep
G
i just can't reach my self again
C
oh you...
Am
successfully tore my heart
F
now, its only pieces
Fm Fm
oh nothing left but pieces of you
