Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu You - Ten 2 Five: You Did it Again You did Hurt My Heart

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Ten 2 Five.

Lagu You dirilis pada tahun 2007.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You - Ten 2 Five:

#Intro : C Am F G



C Am

You.... Did it again

F

You did hurt My heart

G

i dont know how many times

C Am

oh.. you, i dont know what to say

F

you make me so desperately in love

G

and now you let me down



Am

You said, you never lie again

G

you said, this time would be so right

F

But then i found you were lying there

G

by her side



#chorus :

C

Oh.... You,

Am

You turn My whole Life So blue

F

drowning me so deep

G

i just can't reach my self again

C

oh you...

Am

successfully tore my heart

F

now, its only pieces

Fm C

oh nothing left but pieces of you



#Intro : C Am F G (2x)



C

Oh... You

Am

Frustrated me with this love

F

i've been trying to understand

G

you know that im trying and im trying

C

Oh... You

Am

I don't know what to say

F

you make me so desperately in love

G

and now you let me down



Am

You said, you never lie again

G

you said, this time would be so right

F

But then i found you were lying there

G

by her side



#chorus :



C

Oh.... You,

Am

You turn My whole Life So blue

F

drowning me so deep

G

i just can't reach my self again

C

oh you...

Am

successfully tore my heart

F

now, its only pieces

G

oh nothing left but pieces



C

Oh.... You,

Am

You turn My whole Life So blue

F

drowning me so deep

G

i just can't reach my self again

C

oh you...

Am

successfully tore my heart

F

now, its only pieces

Fm Fm

oh nothing left but pieces of you

