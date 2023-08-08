Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes: I Know I Can Treat You Better Than He Can

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Treat You Better yang dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Tangkapan layar YouTube Shawn Mendes
Lagu Treat You Better dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Treat You Better yang dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes.

Lagu Treat You Better dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Diketahui, lagu Treat You Better mengisahkan tentang seseorang mencintai gadis yang sudah memiliki kekasih.

Pria itu melihat gadis yang dicintainya berada dalam hubungan yang buruk.

Hal tersebut membuat sang pria menyatakan dirinya akan memperlakukan sang gadis lebih baik.

Lagu Treat You Better telah dirilis di YouTube Shawn Mendes pada 13 Juli 2016.

Lirik Lagu Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes:

[Verse 1]
I won't lie to you
I know he's just not right for you
And you can tell me if I'm off
But I see it on your face
When you say that he's the one that you want
And you're spending all your time
In this wrong situation
And anytime you want it to stop

[Chorus]
I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted cryin'
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can

[Verse 2]
I'll stop time for you
The second you say you'd like me to
I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing
Baby, just to wake up with you
Would be everything I need and this could be so different
Tell me what you want to do

[Chorus]
'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted cryin'
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can
Better than he can

[Bridge]
Give me a sign
Take my hand, we'll be fine
Promise I won't let you down
Just know that you don't
Have to do this alone
Promise I'll never let you down

[Chorus]
'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can
And any girl like you deserves a gentleman
Tell me, why are we wasting time
On all your wasted cryin'
When you should be with me instead?
I know I can treat you better
Better than he can
Better than he can
Better than he can

Terjemahan Lagu Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes:

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
