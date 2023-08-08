Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes: I Know I Can Treat You Better Than He Can

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Treat You Better yang dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes.

Lagu Treat You Better dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Diketahui, lagu Treat You Better mengisahkan tentang seseorang mencintai gadis yang sudah memiliki kekasih.

Pria itu melihat gadis yang dicintainya berada dalam hubungan yang buruk.

Hal tersebut membuat sang pria menyatakan dirinya akan memperlakukan sang gadis lebih baik.

Lagu Treat You Better telah dirilis di YouTube Shawn Mendes pada 13 Juli 2016.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Believe - Shawn Mendes: Let Your Dreams Take Flight

Lirik Lagu Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes:

[Verse 1]

I won't lie to you

I know he's just not right for you

And you can tell me if I'm off

But I see it on your face

When you say that he's the one that you want

And you're spending all your time

In this wrong situation

And anytime you want it to stop

[Chorus]

I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted cryin'

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

[Verse 2]

I'll stop time for you

The second you say you'd like me to

I just wanna give you the loving that you're missing

Baby, just to wake up with you

Would be everything I need and this could be so different

Tell me what you want to do

[Chorus]

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted cryin'

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

Better than he can

[Bridge]

Give me a sign

Take my hand, we'll be fine

Promise I won't let you down

Just know that you don't

Have to do this alone

Promise I'll never let you down

[Chorus]

'Cause I know I can treat you better than he can

And any girl like you deserves a gentleman

Tell me, why are we wasting time

On all your wasted cryin'

When you should be with me instead?

I know I can treat you better

Better than he can

Better than he can

Better than he can

Terjemahan Lagu Treat You Better - Shawn Mendes: