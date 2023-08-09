Chord Gitar Lagu My Life When Suck Without You - Kelly Clarkson, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari G

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu My Life When Suck Without You - Kelly Clarkson

Lagu My Life When Suck Without You dirilis Kelly Clarkson pada tahun 2009. Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya dalam artikel ini.

Chord Gitar Lagu My Life When Suck Without You - Kelly Clarkson
Instagram @kellyclarkson
Lagu My Life When Suck Without You dirilis Kelly Clarkson pada tahun 2009. 

TRIBUNENWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Life When Suck Without You dari Kelly Clarkson dalam artikel ini.

Lagu My Life When Suck Without You dirilis pada tahun 2009.

My Life When Suck Without You merupakan salah satu singel Kelly Clarkson dari albumnya yang berjudul All I Ever Wanted.

Selain dinyanyikan oleh Kelly Clarkson, lagu My Life When Suck Without You juga dipopulerkan oleh Glee.

Tembang ini juga tergabung dalam album soundtrack Glee Volume 2.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu My Life When Suck Without You - Kelly Clarkson:

Kelly Clarkson menghadiri upacara bintangnya di The Hollywood Walk Of Fame pada 19 September 2022 di Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Kelly Clarkson menghadiri upacara bintangnya di The Hollywood Walk Of Fame pada 19 September 2022 di Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP/KEVIN WINTER)

[Intro]

G C G Bm Em C D

[Verse]

G

Guess this means you're sorry

           C                      G

You're standing at my door

Bm                              Em

Guess this means you take back

C                      D

All you said before

G

Like how much you wanted

C                 G

Anyone but me

Bm                      Em

Said you'd never come back

       C                 D

But here you are again

[Chorus]

                   G          Em      C     D

Cause we belong together now, yeah

             G        Em             Bm  D

Forever united here somehow, yeah

                 G         Em

You got a piece of me

Am            C

And honestly

      G              Em         C    D

My life would suck without you

[Verse]

G                                  C                      G

Maybe I was stupid for telling you goodbye

Bm               Em            C                     D

Maybe I was wrong for tryin' to pick a fight

G

I know that I've got issues

                 C                          G

But you're pretty messed up too

Bm           Em                 C                       D

Anyway, I found out I'm nothing without you

[Chorus]

[Verse]

G                         C                 G

Being with you is so dysfunctional

  Bm                    Em                C                    D

I really shouldn't miss you, but I can't let you go

          G

Oh yeah

[Break]

C G Bm Em C D

[Chorus]

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
