Chord Gitar Free Them - ONE OK ROCK ft Teddy Swims: and I've been Waiting for A Chance to Free Them

Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Free Them yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK featuring Teddy Swims.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Free Them yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Track ke-9 dari album Luxury Disease yang berkolaborasi dengan solois asal Amerika Serikat, Teddy Swims.

Capo fret 2

Am F

they were laughing at me..

C G

all the songs that i sing..

Am F

saying they don't believe me..

C G

and i don't mean anything..

Am F

there is something inside me..

C G

that has never been said..

Am F

since this crowd of emotions..

C G

came to live in my head..

Dm

there's a crowd of emotions..

F G

can't get out of my head..

Reff :

G Am

and i've..

F

been waiting for a chance to

G Am F

free them.. free them..

G Am

let them fly..

F G Am

i just want a chance to free them..

F

let them out of my mind..

Dm G

let them out of my mind..

Am F

always going full speed..

C G

i was running so hard..

Am F

couldn't hear myself breathing..

C G

just the drums in my heart..

Am F

i can tell that you notice..

C G

all the things i keep down..

Am F

can i leave myself open..

C G

and let them all out..

Reff :

G Am

and i've..

F

been waiting for a chance to

G Am F

free them.. free them..

G Am

let them fly..

F G Am

i just want a chance to free them..

F

let them out of my mind..

Dm G

let them out of my mind..

Int. Am G D/F#

F Em Dm

Am G D/F#

let them out of mind..

F Em Dm

yeah hey yeah..

F

take this crowd of emotions..

D/F#

let them out of my head..

Reff :

G Am

and i've..

F

been waiting for a chance to

G Am F

free them.. free them..

G Am

let them fly..

F G Am

i just want a chance to free them..

F

let them out of my mind..

G Am F

let them out of my mind..

(let them out of my mind)

G Am F

let them out of my mind..

(let them out of my mind)

G Am F

let them out of my mind..

