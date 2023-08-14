Chord Gitar Free Them - ONE OK ROCK ft Teddy Swims: and I've been Waiting for A Chance to Free Them

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Free Them - ONE OK ROCK ft Teddy Swims
Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Free Them yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK featuring Teddy Swims.
Isti Prasetya
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Free Them yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.
Track ke-9 dari album Luxury Disease yang berkolaborasi dengan solois asal Amerika Serikat, Teddy Swims.
Capo fret 2
Am F
they were laughing at me..
C G
all the songs that i sing..
Am F
saying they don't believe me..
C G
and i don't mean anything..
Am F
there is something inside me..
C G
that has never been said..
Am F
since this crowd of emotions..
C G
came to live in my head..
Dm
there's a crowd of emotions..
F G
can't get out of my head..
Reff :
G Am
and i've..
F
been waiting for a chance to
G Am F
free them.. free them..
G Am
let them fly..
F G Am
i just want a chance to free them..
F
let them out of my mind..
Dm G
let them out of my mind..
Am F
always going full speed..
C G
i was running so hard..
Am F
couldn't hear myself breathing..
C G
just the drums in my heart..
Am F
i can tell that you notice..
C G
all the things i keep down..
Am F
can i leave myself open..
C G
and let them all out..
Reff :
G Am
and i've..
F
been waiting for a chance to
G Am F
free them.. free them..
G Am
let them fly..
F G Am
i just want a chance to free them..
F
let them out of my mind..
Dm G
let them out of my mind..
Int. Am G D/F#
F Em Dm
Am G D/F#
let them out of mind..
F Em Dm
yeah hey yeah..
F
take this crowd of emotions..
D/F#
let them out of my head..
Reff :
G Am
and i've..
F
been waiting for a chance to
G Am F
free them.. free them..
G Am
let them fly..
F G Am
i just want a chance to free them..
F
let them out of my mind..
G Am F
let them out of my mind..
(let them out of my mind)
G Am F
let them out of my mind..
(let them out of my mind)
G Am F
let them out of my mind..
