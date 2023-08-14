Chord Gitar Free Them - ONE OK ROCK ft Teddy Swims: and I've been Waiting for A Chance to Free Them

Chord Gitar

Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Free Them yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK featuring Teddy Swims.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Free Them yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Track ke-9 dari album Luxury Disease yang berkolaborasi dengan solois asal Amerika Serikat, Teddy Swims.

Capo fret 2

          Am            F
they were laughing at me..

        C                G
all the songs that i sing..

       Am                   F
saying they don't believe me..

            C            G
and i don't mean anything..

         Am                 F
there is something inside me..

         C              G
that has never been said..

           Am               F
since this crowd of emotions..

        C              G
came to live in my head..

          Dm
there's a crowd of emotions..

          F             G
can't get out of my head..

Reff :
     G   Am
 and i've..

      F
 been waiting for a chance to

 G     Am          F
  free them.. free them..

          G  Am
 let them fly..

 F                      G     Am
 i just want a chance to free them..

          F
 let them out of my mind..

 Dm                  G
  let them out of my mind..

       Am              F
always going full speed..

      C              G
i was running so hard..

         Am                   F
couldn't hear myself breathing..

         C                G
just the drums in my heart..

      Am                  F
i can tell that you notice..

        C                 G
all the things i keep down..

      Am      F
can i leave myself open..

    C               G
and let them all out..

Reff :
     G   Am
 and i've..

      F
 been waiting for a chance to

 G     Am          F
  free them.. free them..

          G  Am
 let them fly..

 F                      G     Am
 i just want a chance to free them..

          F
 let them out of my mind..

 Dm                  G
  let them out of my mind..

Int. Am G D/F#
     F Em Dm
                     Am G D/F#
     let them out of mind..

              F  Em Dm
     yeah hey yeah..

          F
take this crowd of emotions..

         D/F#
let them out of my head..

Reff :
     G   Am
 and i've..

      F
 been waiting for a chance to

 G     Am          F
  free them.. free them..

          G  Am
 let them fly..

 F                      G     Am
 i just want a chance to free them..

          F
 let them out of my mind..

 G    Am             F
  let them out of my mind..
 (let them out of my mind)

 G    Am             F
  let them out of my mind..
 (let them out of my mind)

 G    Am             F
  let them out of my mind..

