Chord dan Lirik Lagu When They Turn the Lights On - ONE OK ROCK: I was Broken, I was Caught Up
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu When They Turn the Lights On yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.
Track ke-4 dari album Luxury Disease yang dirilis pada 9 September 2022.
[Verse 1]
Eb Bb Cm Bb
I been climbin' since I was young
Ab F Bb
Never stopped to look down
Eb Bb Cm Bb
I lost track of the man I was
Ab F Bb
Took a fall to know how
[Pre-Chrous]
Cm G
Selfish, I've been
Gm F
Oh, what I wouldn’t give
Ab Bb
To lose it all and find myself
[Chorus]
Eb Bb Cm
I was broken, I was caught up in the moment
Bb Ab
I know that I was wrong
B Bb
But when they turn the lights on
Eb Bb Cm
I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller
Bb Ab
The darkness will be gone
B Bb
When they turn the lights on
B Bb
Lights on tonight
[Solo 1]
Eb Gm Cm Bb Fm Fm Bb Ab
Eb Gm Cm Bb Fm Fm Ab Bb
[Verse 2]
Eb Bb Cm Bb
I went swimmin' with heavy weights
Ab F Bb
I was holdin' my breath
Eb Bb Cm Bb
I been drownin' in my mistakes
Ab F Bb
In a sea of regrets
[Pre-Chorus]
Cm G
Selfish, I've been
Eb F
Oh, what I wouldn’t give
Ab Bb
To lose it all and find myself
[Chorus]
Eb Bb Cm
I was broken, I was caught up in the moment
Bb Ab
I know that I was wrong
B Bb
But when they turn the lights on
Eb Bb Cm
I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller
Bb Ab
The darkness will be gone
B Bb
When they turn the lights on
B Bb Eb Eb7
Lights on tonight
[Bridge]
Ab B Eb
Needed some reflection in my life
Never seen a vision quite as bright
Ab Cm Fm NC Fm
I just want a second chance to make it better, better
Bb NC Bb
It's never enough
[Solo 2]
Eb Bb Cm Cm Ab Ab B Bb
Eb Bb Cm Cm Ab Ab B Bb
B Bb B Bb
[Chorus]
Eb Bb Cm
I was broken, I was caught up in the moment
Bb Ab
I know that I was wrong
B Bb
But when they turn the lights on
Eb Bb Cm
I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller
Bb Ab
The darkness will be gone
B Bb
When they turn the lights on
B Bb
Lights on
[Outro]
Cm Eb
Hikari ga kurayami wo terashite yuku
Ab Bb Eb
Mou osoreru mono wa naaaaaaaiiiiii
