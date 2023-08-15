Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu When They Turn the Lights On - ONE OK ROCK: I was Broken, I was Caught Up

Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu When They Turn the Lights On yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
Track ke-4 dari album Luxury Disease yang dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Track ke-4 dari album Luxury Disease yang dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu When They Turn the Lights On – ONE OK ROCK.

[Verse 1]
Eb       Bb              Cm            Bb
I been climbin' since I was young

Ab        F                      Bb
Never stopped to look down

Eb       Bb            Cm            Bb
I lost track of the man I was

Ab          F                  Bb
Took a fall to know how

[Pre-Chrous]
Cm               G
Selfish, I've been

      Gm                     F
Oh, what I wouldn’t give

       Ab                   Bb
To lose it all and find myself

[Chorus]
       Eb                   Bb                            Cm
I was broken, I was caught up in the moment

    Bb                       Ab
I know that I was wrong

                                      B         Bb
But when they turn the lights on

           Eb                    Bb                Cm
I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller

         Bb                       Ab
The darkness will be gone

                                B         Bb
When they turn the lights on

B          Bb
Lights on tonight

[Solo 1]
Eb Gm Cm Bb Fm Fm Bb Ab
Eb Gm Cm Bb Fm Fm Ab Bb

[Verse 2]
Eb         Bb                 Cm             Bb
I went swimmin' with heavy weights

Ab       F                 Bb
I was holdin' my breath

Eb        Bb                 Cm         Bb
I been drownin' in my mistakes

Ab     F           Bb
In a sea of regrets

[Pre-Chorus]
Cm               G
Selfish, I've been

     Eb                        F
Oh, what I wouldn’t give

      Ab                   Bb
To lose it all and find myself

[Chorus]
       Eb                   Bb                           Cm
I was broken, I was caught up in the moment

    Bb                      Ab
I know that I was wrong

                                      B         Bb
But when they turn the lights on

           Eb                    Bb                Cm
I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller

        Bb                        Ab
The darkness will be gone

                                B          Bb
When they turn the lights on

B          Bb              Eb      Eb7
Lights on tonight

[Bridge]
Ab                  B                            Eb
Needed some reflection in my life

Never seen a vision quite as bright

Ab               Cm                                      Fm NC   Fm
I just want a second chance to make it better, better

        Bb NC Bb
It's never enough

[Solo 2]
Eb Bb Cm Cm Ab Ab B Bb
Eb Bb Cm Cm Ab Ab B Bb
B Bb B Bb

[Chorus]
      Eb                    Bb                           Cm
I was broken, I was caught up in the moment

     Bb                      Ab
I know that I was wrong

                                     B          Bb
But when they turn the lights on

           Eb                   Bb                 Cm
I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller

        Bb                        Ab
The darkness will be gone

                                B         Bb
When they turn the lights on

B          Bb
Lights on

[Outro]
Cm                                Eb
Hikari ga kurayami wo terashite yuku

Ab                    Bb                  Eb
Mou osoreru mono wa naaaaaaaiiiiii

