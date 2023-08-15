Chord dan Lirik Lagu When They Turn the Lights On - ONE OK ROCK: I was Broken, I was Caught Up

ONE OK ROCK - Ryota Kohama (bassist), Toru Yamashita (gitaris), Takahiro Moriuchi (vokalis), dan Tomoya Kanki (drummer).

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu When They Turn the Lights On yang dipopulerkan oleh ONE OK ROCK.

Track ke-4 dari album Luxury Disease yang dirilis pada 9 September 2022.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu When They Turn the Lights On – ONE OK ROCK.

[Verse 1]

Eb Bb Cm Bb

I been climbin' since I was young

Ab F Bb

Never stopped to look down

Eb Bb Cm Bb

I lost track of the man I was

Ab F Bb

Took a fall to know how

[Pre-Chrous]

Cm G

Selfish, I've been

Gm F

Oh, what I wouldn’t give

Ab Bb

To lose it all and find myself

[Chorus]

Eb Bb Cm

I was broken, I was caught up in the moment

Bb Ab

I know that I was wrong

B Bb

But when they turn the lights on

Eb Bb Cm

I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller

Bb Ab

The darkness will be gone

B Bb

When they turn the lights on

B Bb

Lights on tonight

[Solo 1]

Eb Gm Cm Bb Fm Fm Bb Ab

Eb Gm Cm Bb Fm Fm Ab Bb

[Verse 2]

Eb Bb Cm Bb

I went swimmin' with heavy weights

Ab F Bb

I was holdin' my breath

Eb Bb Cm Bb

I been drownin' in my mistakes

Ab F Bb

In a sea of regrets

[Pre-Chorus]

Cm G

Selfish, I've been

Eb F

Oh, what I wouldn’t give

Ab Bb

To lose it all and find myself

[Chorus]

Eb Bb Cm

I was broken, I was caught up in the moment

Bb Ab

I know that I was wrong

B Bb

But when they turn the lights on

Eb Bb Cm

I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller

Bb Ab

The darkness will be gone

B Bb

When they turn the lights on

B Bb Eb Eb7

Lights on tonight

[Bridge]

Ab B Eb

Needed some reflection in my life

Never seen a vision quite as bright

Ab Cm Fm NC Fm

I just want a second chance to make it better, better

Bb NC Bb

It's never enough

[Solo 2]

Eb Bb Cm Cm Ab Ab B Bb

Eb Bb Cm Cm Ab Ab B Bb

B Bb B Bb

[Chorus]

Eb Bb Cm

I was broken, I was caught up in the moment

Bb Ab

I know that I was wrong

B Bb

But when they turn the lights on

Eb Bb Cm

I'll be stronger I can stand a little taller

Bb Ab

The darkness will be gone

B Bb

When they turn the lights on

B Bb

Lights on

[Outro]

Cm Eb

Hikari ga kurayami wo terashite yuku

Ab Bb Eb

Mou osoreru mono wa naaaaaaaiiiiii

