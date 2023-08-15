Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Someday - OneRepublic: That Someday, We'll be All That We Need

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Someday yang dinyanyikan oleh OneRepublic.

Lagu Someday telah dirilis pada Agustus 2021.

Diketahui, lagu Someday merupakan single keenam dari album kelima OneRepublic bertajuk Human.

Official musik video lagu Someday telah dirilis di YouTube OneRepublic pada 27 Agustus 2021.

Hingga Selasa (15/8/2023), official musik video lagu Someday telah ditonton lebih dari 35,8 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Someday - OneRepublic:

[Verse 1]

Some days, I'm treadin' the water

And feel like it's gettin' deep

Some nights, I drown in the weight

Of the things that I think I need

Sometimes, I feel incomplete, yeah

But you always say to me, say to me

[Chorus]

Oh, you say someday, when we're older

We'll be shinin' like we're gold

Yeah, won't we? (Won't we?) Won't we? (Won't we?)

Yeah, someday, when we're older

I'll be yours and you'll be mine

Babe, happy (Happy), happy

Oh, you say someday, when we're older

We won't worry 'bout the things

That we don't need (We don't need), we don't need (Oh)

Yeah, one day, down the line

Before we both run out of time, you're gonna see

That someday, we'll be all that we need

[Post-Chorus]

Someday, we'll be all that we need

[Verse 2]

I've been the best, been the worst

Been a ghost in a crowded room (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

I took a chance, took a turn

Took a dive, and it led to you (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

So many times that I wish

We could be anywhere but here

So many times that I wish

I could see what you see so clear, so clear

[Chorus]

Oh, you say someday, when we're older

We'll be shinin' like we're gold

Yeah, won't we? (Won't we?) Won't we? (Won't we?) Yeah

Yeah, someday, when we're older

I'll be yours and you'll be mine

Babe, happy (Happy), happy

Oh, you say someday, when we're older

We won't worry 'bout the things

That we don't need (We don't need), we don't need (Oh)

Yeah, one day, down the line

Before we both run out of time, you're gonna see

That someday, we'll be all that we need

[Post-Chorus]

Someday, we'll be all that we need

[Outro]

Oh, you say someday, when we're older

We'll be shinin' like we're gold

Yeah, won't we? Won't we?

Mm, someday, down the line

Before we both run out of time, you're gonna see

That someday, we'll be all that we need

Terjemahan Lagu Someday - OneRepublic: