Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Someday - OneRepublic: That Someday, We'll be All That We Need
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Someday yang dinyanyikan oleh OneRepublic dan telah dirilis pada Agustus 2021.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Someday yang dinyanyikan oleh OneRepublic.
Lagu Someday telah dirilis pada Agustus 2021.
Diketahui, lagu Someday merupakan single keenam dari album kelima OneRepublic bertajuk Human.
Official musik video lagu Someday telah dirilis di YouTube OneRepublic pada 27 Agustus 2021.
Hingga Selasa (15/8/2023), official musik video lagu Someday telah ditonton lebih dari 35,8 juta kali.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Run - OneRepublic: Look to The Rising Sun and Run Run Run
Lirik Lagu Someday - OneRepublic:
[Verse 1]
Some days, I'm treadin' the water
And feel like it's gettin' deep
Some nights, I drown in the weight
Of the things that I think I need
Sometimes, I feel incomplete, yeah
But you always say to me, say to me
[Chorus]
Oh, you say someday, when we're older
We'll be shinin' like we're gold
Yeah, won't we? (Won't we?) Won't we? (Won't we?)
Yeah, someday, when we're older
I'll be yours and you'll be mine
Babe, happy (Happy), happy
Oh, you say someday, when we're older
We won't worry 'bout the things
That we don't need (We don't need), we don't need (Oh)
Yeah, one day, down the line
Before we both run out of time, you're gonna see
That someday, we'll be all that we need
[Post-Chorus]
Someday, we'll be all that we need
[Verse 2]
I've been the best, been the worst
Been a ghost in a crowded room (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
I took a chance, took a turn
Took a dive, and it led to you (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
So many times that I wish
We could be anywhere but here
So many times that I wish
I could see what you see so clear, so clear
[Chorus]
Oh, you say someday, when we're older
We'll be shinin' like we're gold
Yeah, won't we? (Won't we?) Won't we? (Won't we?) Yeah
Yeah, someday, when we're older
I'll be yours and you'll be mine
Babe, happy (Happy), happy
Oh, you say someday, when we're older
We won't worry 'bout the things
That we don't need (We don't need), we don't need (Oh)
Yeah, one day, down the line
Before we both run out of time, you're gonna see
That someday, we'll be all that we need
[Post-Chorus]
Someday, we'll be all that we need
[Outro]
Oh, you say someday, when we're older
We'll be shinin' like we're gold
Yeah, won't we? Won't we?
Mm, someday, down the line
Before we both run out of time, you're gonna see
That someday, we'll be all that we need
Terjemahan Lagu Someday - OneRepublic: