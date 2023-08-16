Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rainy Days – V BTS: Rainy Days I'm Thinkin' 'Bout You, What To Say

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - V BTS baru saja merilis Music Video (MV) lagu para-rilis kedua yang bertajuk, Rainy Days.

Seperti diketahui, V BTS akan debut dengan album solo bertajuk, Layover pada bulan September 2023.

Album Layover, akan terdiri dari enam lagu yang masing-masing berujul, Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, dan Slow Dancing (Piano version).

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rainy Days milik V BTS dibawah ini:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Free Them - ONE OK ROCK ft Teddy Swims: and Ive been Waiting for A Chance to Free Them

Cmaj7 Adim7

Rainy days

Bm7

I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say

Cmaj7 Adim7

Wish I knew how to find the way

Bm7

Right back to you, on rainy days like

Cmaj7 Adim7

Rainy days

Bm7

I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say

Cmaj7 Adim7

Wish I knew how to find the way

Bm7

Right back to you, on rainy days like



[Verse 1]

Cmaj7

Starin' at my phone, nan kkaeitji

Bm11

Hopin' for your call lately

Cmaj7

I've been on my own, maybe

Bm11

Ijen jinan ire maennal

Cmaj7

Time with you was so amazing

Bm11

Haven't changed, it's still the same me

Cmaj7

Neujeotjiman uri dasi

Bm11

Can we go back to that moment again? Yeah



[Chorus]

Cmaj7 Adim7

Rainy days

Bm7

I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say

Cmaj7 Adim7

Wish I knew how to find the way

Bm7

Right back to you, on rainy days like

Cmaj7 Adim7

Rainy days

Bm7

I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say

Cmaj7 Adim7

Wish I knew how to find the way

Bm7

Right back to you, on rainy days like



[Interlude]

Fmaj9 Em7b13 A7sus4

Fmaj9 Em7b13 A7sus4



[Verse 2]

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Remember how I used to make you laugh the most

A7sus4

Naega ireon mal hal jagyeok eopseodo

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Lеt me make up for all the timе we lost

A7sus4

We can start again, open all the doors

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Don't tell me it's over, we can start it over

A7sus4

Neoneun naui ne ip clover

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Yeah, I can feel your touch, I remember your kiss

A7sus4

Geu mareun apatji and I miss you



[Chorus]

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Rainy days

A7sus4

I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Wish I knew how to find the way

A7sus4

Right back to you, on rainy days like

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Rainy days

A7sus4

I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say

Fmaj9 Em7b13

Wish I knew how to find the way

A7sus4

Right back to you, on rainy days like

(Tribunnews.com)