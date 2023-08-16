Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rainy Days – V BTS: Rainy Days I'm Thinkin' 'Bout You, What To Say
Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rainy Days yang dipopulerkan oleh V member boy group BTS.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - V BTS baru saja merilis Music Video (MV) lagu para-rilis kedua yang bertajuk, Rainy Days.
Seperti diketahui, V BTS akan debut dengan album solo bertajuk, Layover pada bulan September 2023.
Album Layover, akan terdiri dari enam lagu yang masing-masing berujul, Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, dan Slow Dancing (Piano version).
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rainy Days milik V BTS dibawah ini:
Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7 Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like
Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7 Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like
[Verse 1]
Cmaj7
Starin' at my phone, nan kkaeitji
Bm11
Hopin' for your call lately
Cmaj7
I've been on my own, maybe
Bm11
Ijen jinan ire maennal
Cmaj7
Time with you was so amazing
Bm11
Haven't changed, it's still the same me
Cmaj7
Neujeotjiman uri dasi
Bm11
Can we go back to that moment again? Yeah
[Chorus]
Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7 Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like
Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7 Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like
[Interlude]
Fmaj9 Em7b13 A7sus4
Fmaj9 Em7b13 A7sus4
[Verse 2]
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Remember how I used to make you laugh the most
A7sus4
Naega ireon mal hal jagyeok eopseodo
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Lеt me make up for all the timе we lost
A7sus4
We can start again, open all the doors
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Don't tell me it's over, we can start it over
A7sus4
Neoneun naui ne ip clover
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Yeah, I can feel your touch, I remember your kiss
A7sus4
Geu mareun apatji and I miss you
[Chorus]
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Rainy days
A7sus4
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Wish I knew how to find the way
A7sus4
Right back to you, on rainy days like
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Rainy days
A7sus4
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Wish I knew how to find the way
A7sus4
Right back to you, on rainy days like
