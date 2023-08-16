Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rainy Days – V BTS: Rainy Days I'm Thinkin' 'Bout You, What To Say

Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rainy Days yang dipopulerkan oleh V member boy group BTS.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rainy Days – V BTS: Rainy Days I'm Thinkin' 'Bout You, What To Say
istimewa/instagram
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rainy Days - V BTS. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - V BTS baru saja merilis Music Video (MV) lagu para-rilis kedua yang bertajuk, Rainy Days.

Seperti diketahui, V BTS akan debut dengan album solo bertajuk, Layover pada bulan September 2023.

Album Layover, akan terdiri dari enam lagu yang masing-masing berujul, Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, dan Slow Dancing (Piano version). 

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rainy Days milik V BTS dibawah ini: 

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Free Them - ONE OK ROCK ft Teddy Swims: and Ive been Waiting for A Chance to Free Them

Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7                       Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like
Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7                       Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like

[Verse 1]
Cmaj7
Starin' at my phone, nan kkaeitji
Bm11
Hopin' for your call lately
Cmaj7
I've been on my own, maybe
Bm11
Ijen jinan ire maennal
Cmaj7
Time with you was so amazing
Bm11
Haven't changed, it's still the same me
Cmaj7
Neujeotjiman uri dasi
Bm11
Can we go back to that moment again? Yeah

[Chorus]
Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7                      Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like
Cmaj7 Adim7
Rainy days
Bm7
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Cmaj7                      Adim7
Wish I knew how to find the way
Bm7
Right back to you, on rainy days like

[Interlude]
Fmaj9 Em7b13 A7sus4
Fmaj9 Em7b13 A7sus4

[Verse 2]
Fmaj9                       Em7b13
Remember how I used to make you laugh the most
A7sus4
Naega ireon mal hal jagyeok eopseodo
Fmaj9                      Em7b13
Lеt me make up for all the timе we lost
A7sus4
We can start again, open all the doors
Fmaj9                      Em7b13
Don't tell me it's over, we can start it over
A7sus4
Neoneun naui ne ip clover
Fmaj9                          Em7b13
Yeah, I can feel your touch, I remember your kiss
A7sus4
Geu mareun apatji and I miss you

[Chorus]
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Rainy days
A7sus4
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Fmaj9                      Em7b13
Wish I knew how to find the way
A7sus4
Right back to you, on rainy days like
Fmaj9 Em7b13
Rainy days
A7sus4
I'm thinkin' 'bout you, what to say
Fmaj9                      Em7b13
Wish I knew how to find the way
A7sus4
Right back to you, on rainy days like

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Rainy Days
V BTS
Lirik Lagu
BTS
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Pengukuran Tanah & Pemetaan Tanah Batang | Konsultan Pemetaan
    Pengukuran Tanah & Pemetaan Tanah Batang | Konsultan Pemetaan
    Rp900.000
    Jawa Tengah, Batang
    TERLARIS!! KAOS POLOS BANDUNG LENGAN PENDEK
    TERLARIS!! KAOS POLOS BANDUNG LENGAN PENDEK
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Kelas Privat Pelatihan Tiktok Shop Produk Elektronik di Malang
    Kelas Privat Pelatihan Tiktok Shop Produk Elektronik di Malang
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Dijual tanah siap bangun. lokasi Jln.Ilham Gang 8 bersaudara. - SHM - LT 302 m² (10x30)
    Dijual tanah siap bangun. lokasi Jln.Ilham Gang 8 bersaudara. - SHM - LT 302 m² (10x30)
    Rp399.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Mesin Sangrai / Penggoreng Kacang Tanah – Pembuat Kacang Telur
    Mesin Sangrai / Penggoreng Kacang Tanah – Pembuat Kacang Telur
    Rp13.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    New Alphard 2.5G ATPM 2021
    New Alphard 2.5G ATPM 2021
    Rp1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Distributor Lemari Arsip Sekolah Jakarta Selatan
    Distributor Lemari Arsip Sekolah Jakarta Selatan
    Rp5.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Kelas Privat Pelatihan Tiktok Shop Produk Fashion Anak di Malang
    Kelas Privat Pelatihan Tiktok Shop Produk Fashion Anak di Malang
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    HONDA ACCORD VTI-L MATIC 2018 HITAM SANGAT ISTIMEWA TINGGAL PAKAI SAJA
    HONDA ACCORD VTI-L MATIC 2018 HITAM SANGAT ISTIMEWA TINGGAL PAKAI SAJA
    Rp379.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Rumah Sendangmulyo
    Rumah Sendangmulyo
    Rp360.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS 2015 Putih Pajak Jalan Surat Lengkap - Sleman
    Mobil Honda Jazz RS 2015 Putih Pajak Jalan Surat Lengkap - Sleman
    Rp190.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Konveksi Kemeja Pekalongan Kain American drill | Devote Garment
    Konveksi Kemeja Pekalongan Kain American drill | Devote Garment
    Rp95.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan
    Mobil Kia Picanto Cosmo 2010 Hitam Mesin Halus Nyaman - Sleman
    Mobil Kia Picanto Cosmo 2010 Hitam Mesin Halus Nyaman - Sleman
    Rp67.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Mobil Honda Brio 1.3 CBU 2012 Hitam Matic Terawat - Sleman
    Mobil Honda Brio 1.3 CBU 2012 Hitam Matic Terawat - Sleman
    Rp110.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Cetak Kalender Meja Mini Aesthetic Calendar Duduk Custom Kualitas Premium
    Cetak Kalender Meja Mini Aesthetic Calendar Duduk Custom Kualitas Premium
    Rp35.540
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Suzuki Ignis GX AGS keyless 2017 Putih Dokumen Lengkap Siap Pakai - Sleman
    Mobil Suzuki Ignis GX AGS keyless 2017 Putih Dokumen Lengkap Siap Pakai - Sleman
    Rp139.750.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Mobil Honda Brio E Satya 2014 Grey Surat Lengkap Normal - Sleman
    Mobil Honda Brio E Satya 2014 Grey Surat Lengkap Normal - Sleman
    Rp108.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Souvenir Topi Merah Putih Kemerdekaan 17 Agustus Custom
    Souvenir Topi Merah Putih Kemerdekaan 17 Agustus Custom
    Rp14.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    HP iPhone 14 Pro 256GB ZP/A Mulus Like New Fullset Siap Pakai - Sleman
    HP iPhone 14 Pro 256GB ZP/A Mulus Like New Fullset Siap Pakai - Sleman
    Rp15.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Bumbu Nasi Briyani Kambing Terdekat di Serang
    Bumbu Nasi Briyani Kambing Terdekat di Serang
    Rp40.000
    Banten, Serang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan